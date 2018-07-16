El Pollo Loco Is Priced Optimistically

As such, in my opinion, LOCO's potential reward doesn't justify the risk of its shares. Avoid.

Yet with a P/E of ~83, LOCO is priced expensively. Worse, its shares have a 1yr price-implied growth rate of over 500%.

Current liabilities are more than double current assets. Comps are down YoY. Earnings are down YoY. More legal issues may be coming down the pipe.

With ~750,000 members of its LOCO rewards program, it seems like LOCO is giving away a lot of free food. Yet loyalty programs may not be good for profitability.

As per its 10-Q, El Pollo Loco (LOCO) is a restaurant concept that specializes in "fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken" operating in the LSR segment. Entrees include items like Chicken Avocado Burrito, Double Pollo Bowl, and Stuffed Chicken Avocado Quesadilla. As of March 28, 2018, LOCO had 480 locations in six states.

There are a few reasons investors should not invest in this company, such as lawsuits, loyalty programs, declining comps, a current ratio of just 0.38, low ROE and a high P/E. Worse, its forward P/E suggests that investors may be a little too optimistic about its 1yr growth. Let's get into it.

Loyal Programs

First, let's talk about loyalty programs. To drive sales, LOCO introduced a loyal program last year.

Source: Company Website

With ~750,000 members of its LOCO rewards program, it seems like LOCO is giving away a lot of free food. As it writes in its 10-Q:

During the second quarter of 2017, we introduced a new loyalty rewards points program in an effort to increase sales and loyalty among our customers, by offering rewards that incentivize customers to visit our restaurants more often each month. Customers earn 1 point for each $1 spent and 100 points can be redeemed for a $10 reward to be used for a future purchase. In addition, customers can earn additional points and free entrées for a variety of engagement activities. As points are available for redemption past the quarter earned, a portion of the revenue associated with the earned points will be deferred until redemption. As of March 28, 2018 , the amount of revenue deferred related to the earned points, net of redemptions, is $0.6 million .

The question is, are loyalty programs worth it? Do they drive investor returns? Let's look at the research. An article by Gandomi et al. suggests:

Despite the ubiquity of loyalty programs, researchers have not yet achieved consensus on whether these programs actually work [11–13]. Specifically, it is shown that depending on the customers’ satisfaction level, it may be optimal not to offer a loyalty reward.

As Dowling et al. write (emphasis added):

In a bid to strengthen relationships with their customers marketers are showing renewed interest in customer loyalty programs. But how effective are these programs? Surprisingly—given their current popularity—the evidence is equivocal. Research on “normal” patterns of loyalty in established competitive markets suggests that in many cases it is hard to obtain exceptional advantages through the launch of a loyalty program. Also, competitive forces tend quickly to erode any differential gains. [...] In other words, in the majority of cases all that a customer loyalty program will do is cost you money to provide more benefits to your customers—not all of which will be relevant to the brand’s value proposition and/or positioning. It is unlikely to significantly increase your relative proportion of loyal customers, or your profitability.

So perhaps it's not worth it for shareholders. And, despite its attempt to drive sales through its loyalty program, comps are down YoY. Average check sizes are down, too. As it states in its 10-Q:

System-wide, for the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2018, comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.1% year over year. For company-operated restaurants, comparable restaurant sales, for the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2018, decreased by 2.0%. For company-operated restaurants, the quarter’s change in comparable restaurant sales consisted of a 1.7% decline in transactions, and a 0.3% decrease in average check size. For franchised restaurants, comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.4% for the thirteen weeks ended March 28, 2018 .

Q1 net income is down to $2.5 million from $4.9 million in the same period in 2017, in part due to total expenses rising, TRA expense, and legal expenses.

Legal Issues

There are a few lawsuits of which shareholders should be aware. For example:

Elliott Olvera, et al v. El Pollo Loco, Inc., et al, regarding California labor law violations.

Daniel Turocy, et al. v. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., et a., and Ron Huston, et al. v. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., et al. These are two consolidated lawsuits with co-lead plaintiffs alleging violations of federal securities laws.

Janice P. Handlers-Bryman and Michael D. Bryman v. El Pollo Loco, Inc. regarding the development of additional restaurant locations in Lancaster, California. In December 2017, the jury returned a verdict in favor of plaintiffs, finding LOCO "breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing by (1) constructing the two new company-owned El Pollo Loco restaurants in Lancaster, and (2) not offering the two new company-owned El Pollo Loco restaurants in Lancaster to Plaintiffs." The court still needs to rule on the final damages, and has yet to rule on the "causes of action for reformation due to mistake and unconscionability, unfair business practices under California Business & Professions Code §§ 17200 et seq., and declaratory relief."

As we can see, legal costs can get expensive, further diminishing its bottom line.

Source: 10-Q

With some lawsuits still pending, this may get worse before it gets better.

Balance Sheet

Next, let's look at its current liabilities. Current liabilities are a company's debts or obligations that are due within one year. Current assets can, of course, be cashed or withdrawn to pay current liabilities. But in the case of LOCO, its current liabilities significantly exceed its current assets - with its current liability more than doubling its current assets.

LOCO Total Current Liabilities (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In light of the fact that its free cash flow is just 5.6M quarterly, LOCO will not be able to finance its debt from its cash flow - and will need to either sell assets, issue more equity, or raise more debt to fund its operations. Looking at its current ratio, we can deduce that for every $1 of current debt, LOCO has only 38 cents available to pay that debt.

Financial ratios like the current ratio have been shown to be predictive of a firm's future performance. As Martani et al. write in the journal Chinese Business Review (emphasis added):

Hamzah (2007) analyzed the correlation between financial ratios, including liquidity ratio (Current ratio), profitability ratio (Return on Investment), activity ratio (Total Assets Turnover), and solvability ratio (Debt to equity), and both capital gain (loss) and dividend in 135 manufacturing companies listed on Jakarta Stock Exchange. This research discovers that all ratios have positive correlation with capital gain (loss). However, only Current ratio [...] is statistically significant (α=5%).

Another ratio that may help predict stock return is ROE, as Martani et al. continue (emphasis added):

Another variable, ROE (Return on equity), has significant positive correlation with return. A higher ROE shows that the firm can earn higher return on shareholder’s equity. A higher ROE also indicates a higher efficiency in spending money invested by shareholder to earn profit growth. Therefore, it can be concluded that investor will pay attention on NPM and ROE. Purnomo (1997), Mais (2005), and Sparta and Februaty (2005) also argue that ROE has positive correlation with stock price.

With research suggesting a significant negative correlation with low ROE, and LOCO's ROE of just 2.28% - the company just doesn't look very good.

Price

Given all of the above, one might expect LOCO to trade at a discount. Not so. At a P/E greater than 83, LOCO actually trades at a significant premium to the market.

Investors may not care for P/E, but the evidence suggests that they should - because P/E has implications for future stock performance. As this article from the Kansas City Fed finds:

... strong historical evidence that high price-earnings ratios have been followed by disappointing stock market performance in the short and long term. Specifically high price-earnings ratio shave been followed by slow long-run growth in stock prices. Moreover, when high price-earnings ratios have reduced the earnings yield on stocks relative to returns on other investments, short-run stock market performance has suffered as well.

So what counts as high? Well, that article explains that, too. Emphasis added:

The P/E ratio varied mostly between 5 and 27 from 1872 to 1998, averaging only 14 for the entire 127-year period. The P/E ratio moved above 27 in mid-1998 and has since stayed above that level. In June 2000, the P/E ratio was slightly above 29. While this value was lower than a year earlier, when the ratio was close to 36, it was still high by historical standards.

Of course, the journey back down to historical averages can happen by a growth in earnings - or a decline in stock prices. Most of the time, it's caused by a decline in growth in stock prices:

Source: Kansas City Fed

Why is this relevant? Well, consider the world the investor faces:

Almost half of stocks lose the majority of their peak value, with the median stock underperforming the market with an excess lifetime return of -54%. Most often, high P/Es are corrected by painfully slow price growth; as investors, we're best off avoiding high P/Es.

In my opinion, that should cause us to be very cautious about overpaying for a company's growth. This especially holds true when it is priced optimistically.

Price-Implied Optimism And Conclusion

One of the ways we can judge the optimism of the market is to compare a company's current and the forward P/E multiples. If the forward P/E is too low, that may be a sign that the market is too optimistic about the company's immediate future. LOCO, with a P/E of ~83.21 and forward P/E of ~16.68, has a one-year price-implied expected growth rate of 498.86%.

Source: Zacks

I think this earnings forecast is too optimistic for this company, especially in light of the history of inconsistent earnings surprises at the firm. As such, I caution investors against buying shares of LOCO. In my opinion, given its high price, high price optimism, high current liabilities vis-a-vis its assets, legal risks, and unimpressive YoY comps this quarter, LOCO's potential reward doesn't justify the risk of its shares. As such, investors would do well to stay away from this company.

