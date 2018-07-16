MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Keep Slow Pace As Company Passes 2 Years In Control

MannKind (MNKD) investors have now seen the sales of Afrezza under the control of the company for 2 full years. In that time the company has increased sales of Afrezza at a pace much slower than would be needed to deliver equity appreciation, which in turn makes equity offerings at desired prices difficult, and the result is a company that remains cash strapped and unable to find a partner at terms that would lift the weight of marketing the drug off of the shoulders of MannKind. In simple terms the company is living paycheck to paycheck and has very little funds with which to truly develop a pipeline or properly market the one drug it has in the marketplace.

For the week ending July 6th, Afrezza script sales came in at just above 460. The dip below 500 should not be a shock given that the 4th of July week happened right in the middle of the week in question. That being said, the need for cash and growth is not forgiving when it comes to holidays.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter Scripts

With the 4th of July holiday kicking off Q3, it should not be a shock that sales at the first week in Q3 are down when compared to the first week in Q2. In fact, Q3 is starting off down 0.86% when compared to the previous quarter. As a refresher, Q2 finished at 15% better than Q1 and had a total of 6,481 Afrezza scripts. The company is a bit constrained when it comes to its guidance. In essence, MannKind needs to deliver about 10,111 scripts in Q3 in order to be on pace for its goals. That requires quarter over quarter growth of 56%, a pace which the company has never accomplished. Realistically speaking, Q3 growth should come in somewhere around 30%, or about 8,600 scripts.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Quarter Over Quarter Retail Sales

While the script count is down slightly, the retail sales figures are up by about 14%. The year over year retail sales comparisons are a bit of an apples to oranges exercise because the packaging is now different. MannKind was still selling smaller packages at this point a year ago. That being said, the increase in retail is absolute, and the numbers are moving in the right direction. The only caution here is that investors understand that they are looking at two different script packages.

Year Over Year Scripts

On a year over year basis we have scripts sale improvement of about 53%. This number is a bit lower than the year over year we were seeing in Q2, but that should be expected given the holiday and the number of sales reps was ramping trough the summer of a year ago. Year over year revenue comparisons are hampered by the packaging switch.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

Scripts sales are pacing behind my projections, and have been for some weeks now. Each month I review my projections and determine whether adjustments are necessary. While it is tempting to reduce my projections, I have refrained from doing so based on the knowledge that the company will be needing to push very hard to meet its guidance. The re-emergence of television advertising is part of the second half push that I anticipated the company would use as a tool to grow script sales at a better trajectory than we have been seeing. If, at the end of July, the script path is not tracking with projections, I will most likely lower my anticipated script sales projections.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In terms of revenue projections, the company is tracking pretty close to what I anticipated in retail sales and gross revenue, but lagging on net revenue. The big factor here is the anticipated level of subsidies and costs associated with driving sales. Readers should bear in mind that my projections have the company falling short of meeting its Afrezza net revenue guidance for 2018.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind Guidance

MannKind has guided to net Afrezza sales of $25 million to $30 million in 2018. I estimate that net revenue through the first half of the year were at about $7.5 million. This implies a need of $17.5 million in the second half of the year. Simply stated, the company needs to have hockey stick growth to0 achieve its goal. When guidance was initially given earlier in the year the trajectory was already steeper than the company had ever accomplished. The two charts below show the trajectory needed when guidance was issued, and the new trajectory needed because the sales pace has been behind the curve for the first 6 months of the year.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

From a dollars and cents perspective the numbers look like this:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The bottom line on MannKind guidance is this. Mannkind has a very limited window in which to demonstrate that it has a chance at hitting its numbers. In point of fact, that widow is already mostly closed. The company has about 6 weeks before it does a quarterly call, and in that time if we do not see marked improvement, the company will need to bite the bullet and state the obvious. One signal that the street may be hesitant to believe the guidance is the fact that we are now two weeks after an investor conference and have not seen an offering happen.

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind is one of the bigger overhangs. As I have said many times, the company is living the corporate version of paycheck to paycheck. By my estimation the company finished the week of July 6th with about $31 million in cash. This number does not consider any cash raised by using the ATM facility. I suspect that the company has been active in its use throughout Q2. By my estimation the company will not have enough cash to cover the $20 million covenant at the end of Q3 (excluding use of the ATM).

The bottom line on cash is that this company needs to raise capital to gain compliance in Q3, get through the end of the year, and kick off 2019. The minimum level of cash needed is about $30 million to finish off 2018.

Rather than use cash, the company has been using its equity. That is fairly typical with companies at this stage, but has its own issues. The company is now approaching an outstanding share count of over 150,000,000. This is a sizable jump from the 95,000,000 that were outstanding just after the reverse split. The market cap has remained pretty stable, but the impacts of share use at low prices will be noticed by the street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The company still owes Deerfield about $25 million. Deerfield is senior to everyone in the debt picture, and Deerfield has most of the assets tied as collateral. Raising cash with new debt is challenged by the fact that Deerfield wields so much power despite the debt to Deerfield seeming to be very manageable. The covenant of $20 million at the end of any quarter restricts wiggle room further.

In concept MannKind can raise cash with 14 million shares tied to warrants that are exercisable at $2.38 a share and become active in mid October. These warrants expire in mid April of next year. With MannKind just offering shares up to Deerfield at $1.80 per share, the odds of getting to $2.38 are now lower. This means that MannKind may need to sit with those warrant holders to reprice them if the company does not find new investors. These cash pressures are essentially an anchor to this stock and the recent moves will create a new and lower trading range.

Summary

MannKind is doing what it can with what it has, but these attributes run counter to logical assumptions on sales trajectories. If the company can scrape through 2018 and then 2019, there is some relief in cash commitments in 2020. That could mean 18 months of frustration for long term shareholders, and 18 months of continued advantage for active traders. MannKind remains speculative on longer term prospects, and a ripe trading stock. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.