Oil: Facts, Numbers And Emotions

In 2019, a surplus is very likely to return to the global oil market.

According to OPEC and the IEA, 2019 will see a steady demand growth and an even greater increase in the non-OPEC oil supply.

The OPEC and the IEA made the first forecasts for 2019, and I'll start with analyzing their dynamics.

The OPEC estimates the average global oil demand in 2019 at the level of 100.3 m/bd. This means growth of 1.42% relative to the last OPEC estimate of the global demand in the current year. It is worth noting that a similar forecast in 2018 assumed the growth of 1.24% and even a smaller one a year earlier:

The IEA global demand forecast for 2019 does not differ much from that of the OPEC and also implies a relatively significant increase compared to the current year:

As you can see, the OPEC and the IEA optimistically assess the demand prospects in the oil market. But they are even more optimistic about the growth of supply.

So, the OPEC expects that in 2019 the non-OPEC oil supply will amount to 61.6 m/bd and this is 3.53% higher than the level of 2018:

The similar IEA forecast implies 62 m/bd which is 2.8% higher than the current year's values:

Of course, mostly America will be accountable for the growth in oil supply outside the OPEC:

So, according to the OPEC and the IEA, the growth in the global oil demand next year will be extensively covered by the increased supply outside the OPEC. But the most interesting question is how much oil will be produced by the OPEC itself. We'll discuss it later.

Before we start modeling the oil market balance for 2019, I'd like to touch upon where the fundamentally reasonable oil price is now.

The following graph shows the interdependence model between the average Brent oil price and the OECD commercial closing stock levels:

As you can see, the oil OECD commercial stocks recorded at the end of Q1 of the current year match the balanced Brent price at the level of $80. Considering that, according to the OPEC and the IEA, there was a shortage on the global market in Q2, the stocks could not be increased. It means that the current balanced Brent price within this model is still somewhere near $80.

However, this model does not take into account the level of demand. So we turn to the next model in which Brent oil price is bound to the days of forward consumption in the OECD:

Within this model, the balanced Brent price is around the level of $90.

Judging by the numbers, the oil market has a fundamental support now. But the future is much more important for the market than the present. Therefore, in order to understand what the oil market balance will be like, you need to determine how much oil OPEC will produce, and this is an equation with many unknowns.

On June 23, the OPEC and Russia approved a total increase in oil production by 1 million barrels per day during the second half of the year with a potential opportunity to revise these levels in September. At that time, nothing was told about the specific production proportions of any specific countries. Based on secondary sources, the OPEC produced 32.237 m/bd in June. Let's build on these figures.

Venezuela

The oil production in Venezuela declined by almost 0.4 m/bd over the last two quarters. Judging by the rate of the bolivar and the yield curves of government bonds, it is too premature to talk about the overcoming of the financial crisis in this country, therefore, the oil production may continue to decrease. I believe that by the end of the year, oil production in Venezuela will drop to 1.2 m/bd.

Libya

The recent news about unlocking key ports of Libya removed tensions regarding that country's oil potential. But, in my opinion, the situation here is very different from similar events in 2016 when export ports were also attacked by the militants.

Libya actually exists in the conditions of diarchy and is divided into East and West, but until recently the oil terminals were managed by the unified oil corporation based in Tripoli. Military conflict of this year resulted in the transfer of control over certain ports under the jurisdiction of the Eastern authorities. Also, despite the recently started negotiations between the parties to the conflict, the situation remains fragile, and the country is on the brink of a new military conflict. Therefore, it is hardly appropriate to talk about the growth of production.

Iran

The effectiveness of the U.S. sanctions against Iran is now key to the oil market.

The nuclear agreement with Iran is still in force, but without the United States. The European Union, Russia, China and even Turkey confirmed their intentions to continue to abide by this agreement. Thus only the closest allies of the United States will stop buying the Iranian oil: Japan, South Korea, and some European buyers, whose business is closely tied to the U.S. market. This is about 0.7 m/bd:

What will Iran do in this situation? Most likely, the oil production volumes will not decline in the beginning, and the Iranian suppliers will start looking for other buyers, attracting them with discounts under the long-term contracts. China is the most likely candidate for the role of the new key partner of Iran. But will China dare to aggravate the relationship with the United States at the brink of the trade war? This question remains open.

At this point, I proceed from the assumption that production in Iran will drop by 1 m/bd by the end of the year.

Russia and Saudi Arabia

I don't doubt that Russia and Saudi Arabia are able to quickly ramp up production. I expect that already in Q3, the total production growth in these countries will amount to 1 m/bd.

Thus, in Q3, total OPEC production will reach about 33 m/bd.

I also expect that in September, OPEC will meet again, and, judging from the situation in Iran and Venezuela, further production limit will be determined. However, in my opinion, the base option remains that total production here will not fall below 33 m/bd.

And now, based on this assumption and the OPEC data, we can predict the oil market balance until the end of 2019:

Of course, this is quite an ambitious attempt to simulate the future, I understand that. But some conclusions can be made.

Firstly, the decision to increase the oil production limit under the OPEC+ agreement by 1 m/bd is probably not enough to avoid shortage in the oil market until the end of this year. From this point of view, the market really has strong support.

Secondly, the situation in Iran is now the key to everything. For example, Japan and India have already begun to reduce oil imports from Iran. Therefore, now it is critical to understand how Iran will cope with this situation in practice.

Thirdly, the price margin associated with the risk of escalation of the geopolitical situation in Libya still is very high.

And fourthly, from the beginning of 2019, the surplus is very likely to return to the oil market. And the United States holds the credit for it.

