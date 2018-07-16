Sandstorm Gold: This Is Big News

I discuss the Hod Maden PFS and what to expect from this asset.

The PFS confirms that Hod Maden is likely to be an economical mine, although there are some risks/uncertainties to be aware of.

Sandstorm Gold: Hod Maden PFS Analysis

SAND data by YCharts

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has released the results of the highly-anticipated Hod Maden pre-feasibility study, and held a conference call to discuss the results with investors.

Sandstorm owns a 30% interest in this project, which is purchased when it bought out Mariana Resources for $175 million, along with a 2% NSR it acquired in the Teck royalties deal. The project is 70% owned by Lidya Madencilik, a Turkish mining company. This asset is a key growth drivers for Sandstorm as it is estimated to double Sandstorm's annual production by 2023. The PFS technical report can be found at SEDAR.com.

A PFS is a more advanced technical study than a preliminary economic assessment. A PEA study is very early stage and relies on resources (not actual gold reserves) to form an economic analysis; this often includes inferred resources, which are speculative "guesses" that the resource exists. This was the case with the Hod Maden PEA, which included only indicated and inferred resources.

A PFS uses gold reserves that are technically feasible to mine as there is a higher level of knowledge and confidence in the reserves (more drilling/fieldwork has been completed). A PFS also contains additional metallurgical work, higher-confidence level mine designs and processing scenarios. In short, it's more "bankable" and trustworthy than a PEA study.

Hod Maden PFS Results

Mine metrics PEA PFS Post-tax NPV $1.37 billion $1.1 billion Post-tax IRR 153% 50% Payback period 2.1 years 1.5 years Initial capital $261 million $271.9 million Total gold ounces produced 2.6 million 2.03 million Total copper tonnes produced 142,000 tonnes 122,800 tonnes Average gold grades 11.0 g/t 8.9 g/t AISC <$400/oz $374/oz Mine life 9 years (base case) 11 years

(PEA uses $1,250 gold price and $2.75/lb copper; PFS uses $1,300 gold and $3.00/lb copper).

The PFS contemplates Hod Maden as an underground mine that utilizes mechanized methods including transverse and longitudinal long hole open stoping with paste backfill.

As you'll see above, the PFS confirms that Hod Maden is likely to be an economical mine. According to the technical report, mineral resources have been converted to reserves, recognizing the level of confidence in the resource estimate and reflecting modifying factors.

Hod Maden now has 2.61 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves, and 129,000 tonnes of copper reserves, for a total of 3.495 million gold equivalent ounces, of which 1.0485 million is attributable to Sandstorm.

The mine is scheduled to produce average annual production of approximately 266,000 gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces at a head grade of 11.9 g/t AuEq (8.9 g/t gold), with a mine life of 11 years.

Sandstorm's share of this production amounts to 79,800 AuEq ounces annually, which would be a bargain based on Sandstorm's purchase price of Mariana ($175 million) and its expected capital contribution.

(Credit: Sandstorm presentation)

Given the strong results of the PFS, Sandstorm has increased its forward production guidance.

The company is now estimating it will produce 140,000 gold equivalent ounces by 2023 (the second year of Hod Maden production), up from previous guidance of 130,000 ounces (although, as I explained to my subscribers when this article published in early July) it's likely that previous guidance was overly conservative on purpose, as I think the company likes to underpromise and overdeliver). The company forecasts $121 million of after-tax cash flow by 2023 using $1,300/oz gold and $3/lb copper prices.

Although initial capital requirements have risen to $271.9 million, Sandstorm says that its contribution is still expected to be less than $30 million, since 65% ($177 million) of initial capex is to come from debt financing and 24.4% ($66.5 million) will come from partner Lidya. I confirmed this figure with the company.

Risks and uncertainties

There are some question marks as with any project in the PFS stage.

For one, gold recoveries are predicted at just 77% for gold in the PFS (down from 88% recovery in the PEA). But the PFS does say there is potential to increase recoveries to 93% for gold by the application of a leach and recovery circuit to treat flotation tailing. This would cost more in capex, but hopefully recoveries can be improved enough to offset those additional costs. More work is needed to determine the feasibility of a leach and recovery circuit.

Also keep in mind that permitting will now begin, and Hod Maden needs a number of permits from environmental to mining. The environmental impact assessment (EIA) permit is scheduled for Q3 2019, and many other permits come after this is completed. The project hasn't faced any local opposition from what I've seen or read, which is a good sign.

The PFS did bring up some potential issues with water supply and water management; water is a key resource for mineral processing. According to the study, water supply and diversion is a "significant unresolved risk."

"Water supply remains a risk as supply location and rights are yet to be resolved. There is no shortage of water in the district however and the project is well watered. Significant effort will need to be applied in the next phase of project development to sort this issue out."

"It is envisaged that mine dewatering will provide the bulk of the processing water supply in the early years of operation at least. Some water harvesting will be possible from the Saliçor and Maden Creeks, however this has not yet been confirmed as an allowable strategy. Some wells will be required to balance water demand requirements, and the location of these is yet to be determined."

Hod Maden is located in a third-degree earthquake zone which can be seen as an operating risk. However, this is not expected to have an impact on operations as the mine will be built to withstand earthquake events.

Hod Maden PFS Conclusion

The PFS concluded that Hod Maden is a potentially robust project:

"The results of the PFS are seen to have demonstrated healthy economics. If the Project is to be developed to an ultimate conclusion by further development work and successful subsequent implementation, care should be taken to ensure risk items are considered and appropriately mitigated against."

Hod Maden has an after-tax NPV of $1.1 billion in this study; that means Sandstorm's 30% share is worth $330 million currently, much more than the $175 million it paid for the asset.

The project has excellent exploration upside, so it's possible, if not likely, resources and reserves will grow over the coming years. Next up for Hod Maden is ongoing work that will lead to a feasibility study, due out by Q3 2019, along with permitting and land assembly, expected to be completed by early 2021.

I view this PFS as a positive report despite the lower gold recoveries and higher capex requirements.

Subscribers of my marketplace service, "The Gold Bull Portfolio," received more detailed analysis on the Hod Maden PFS, receive deeper coverage into the gold and silver sector, and get to view my real-life gold portfolio holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.