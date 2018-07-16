AMD Second Quarter Earnings Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will get on the investor radar again when the company reports second quarter earnings later this month. AMD will post results July 25 (per Nasdaq.com). Between now and on that date, the company already has a high bar set by investors. The stock is up 70 percent and is valued at a forward P/E of 26 times. What must AMD report to keep investors happy?

Investors bid shares of AMD higher after its Q1 results for multiple reasons. Ryzen sales jumped 60 percent, compared to 40 percent in the quarter previously. Mobile processors gave ASPs (average selling prices) a lift. The second-generation Zen processor (on 12 nm production) and the desktop 2400G (with integrated Vega graphics) both added favorably to the profitability in the company’s product mix.

The potential red flag is that the graphics card space may face headwinds as cryptocurrency prices continue to spiral lower. Already, Nvidia’s (NVDA) GTX GPUs are trending closer to MSRP while AMD’s Vega cards are doing the same. CEO Lisa Su already said that the impact of lower GPU sales to the crypto market will not cause meaningful harm to sales. GPU sales associated with the blockchain market were no more than 10 percent of total revenue in the first quarter.

Game enthusiasts may assume low to zero demand in the resale market for GPUs used for crypto mining. Yet investors may ignore neither the influx of higher supply for GPUs nor falling prices.

Continued Growth in Server Market

In Q1, Cray Inc. (CRAY), a super-computer supplier, chose EPYC processors to power its solutions. In all, 40 resellers are selling EPYC-powered systems. AMD’s announcement of more customer wins will lead to AMD growing market share by at least the mid single digits by the end of 2018. By 2019, market share could cross into the low to mid-teens.

Gross Margin Estimates

AMD reported gross margin of 36 percent in the first quarter and up 420 basis points year-on-year. Chances are good that this will improve to 40 percent in the reporting period. This is driven by the accelerating uptake of Ryzen mobile processors, Zen 2, and EPYC.

Second Quarter Result Estimates

AMD forecast revenue of $1.725 billion +/- $50 million and up 50 percent from last year. The phenomenal growth rate already is priced in the share price. To reiterate, a larger-than-expected hit on revenue due to weaker blockchain markets could disappoint investors. That could lead to a dip in AMD stock following quarterly results. Still, the dip and the added volatility will only add to the noise surrounding AMD stock. Besides, CEO Lisa Su said that Graphics will fall modestly in Q2:

So in our second quarter guidance, we're actually assuming that Ryzen and EPYC are up, and semi-custom is also up seasonally, and we expect Graphics to be down modestly based on some of the blockchain demand.

Source: SA Transcript

Looking beyond the quarter and fiscal year 2018, Ryzen sales will continue to support the pace of sales growth. Investors may expect profitability growth primarily from strong Ryzen mobile sales. Revenue from semi-custom will continue to decline as console makers defer an architectural refresh until late next year, at the earliest. Embedded is another segment whose growth will lag. But since it's a small part of AMD’s total business, it should not have a negative impact on the share price. And thanks to the success of Ryzen and EPYC, embedded will have those solutions offered to customers. That will eventually lead to higher sales from this segment.

Valuation

Per Tipranks, analysts have a price target that ranges from $9 all the way to $27 a share on AMD. Using a five-year DCF revenue exit model (finbox.io) assume revenue growth in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent in the next five years. The fair value in AMD stock rises to $21.50, implying an upside of 30 percent.

