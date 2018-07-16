Darden Above $110 - My Thoughts

Industry Trends

While there are different trends within the restaurant industry, the casual dining segment has been growing at healthy rates for a while. However, the more specific fast-casual segment has been growing at an even higher pace. The segment's growth is clear and restaurant operators have been trying to adjust to the new trend. To show how seriously the phenomenon is, consider how many times "fast casual" has been mentioned in public documents and earnings calls from listed companies and how that number increased over time:

Source: sentieo.com

The segment's growth has exerted pricing pressure in the whole restaurant space and an increase in coupon offerings and promotional activity in general.

There is a mix of forces with positive and negative effects on the restaurant industry and that's why I have a neutral outlook for the industry in the short-medium term. Same-store-sales growth should remain moderate this year thanks to the improving conditions of the U.S. economy and the job market's strength. However, it seems that consumers haven't been throwing so much money to the restaurant space and seem to be dining out less often, particularly on weekdays, and an increasing number of them is starting to prefer the aforementioned fast-casual concepts due to the lower prices and the convenience in terms of time spent.

Although the performance varied from restaurant to restaurant, the general trend in the past few months has been a relative stagnation in same-restaurant-sales, with a decline in foot traffic offset by a moderate lift in average ticket.

The stagnation in the United States market compares with some strength in the international market, and China in particular, supported by favorable economic and demographic trends. In Darden Restaurants' (DRI) case, given the full dependence on the North American market, outperformance vs. the domestic restaurant industry can only come in the form of market share growth.

Recent Results

The underlying fundamental trends in Darden's business appear good. Comps have been in positive territory for a while and guidance indicates a positive 1%-2% growth for this year as well.

Recent results confirmed strength in Darden's business. Q4 earnings were $1.39 per share, $0.04 above the consensus estimate of $1.35 and up from $1.18 in the prior-year period, thanks to better-than-expected same-store sales, lower-than-expected food and beverage costs, and a positive effect from share repurchases. Sales grew 10.3% to $2.13 billion, basically in line with consensus expectations. The best sign of strength came from comps at Darden's legacy brands, which were up 2.2%, vs. consensus of 1.2% and above the average comps growth at other casual dining chains, which indicates a moderate market share growth.

Same-store sales growth at Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse came in at 2.4% in both chains against expectations of a 1.20% growth, while Bahama Breeze rose only 0.60%, basically in line with analysts' estimates. The Capital Grille was the fastest-growing segment with a 2.60% growth but missed estimates by 40bps.

I was surprised by the strength in operating margin, which rose 200 basis points to 10.8%, vs. a consensus estimate of 10.4%, despite a 50bps drag from labor expense, helped by lower than expected food an beverage costs, which were 28.2% of revenue vs. 28.5% consensus.

The management's guidance was rather good. EPS for 2019 are expected in the $5.40-$5.56 range and revenue should grow 4.0%-5.0. Y/Y, with blended same-store sales at legacy brands expected to expand 1%-2%. Another good point is that the operating margin is expected to expand moderately this year, as total expenses are expected to be up only 2, generating some good operating leverage. However, operating margin expansion is actually forecast to be in the 10 - 30bps range in the long-term, vs. a previous guidance of 10-40bps. Nonetheless, the management maintained its long-term goal of 10%-15% shareholder returns.

Good Operating Performance, But Margin Expansion Is Unlikely

Darden's operational excellence is reflected in the good operating margins despite the value positioning and the highly competitive environment. DRI's EBIT margins have been constantly above those of peers such as Brinker International (EAT), Bloomin Brands (BLMN) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), if we exclude the period between 2014 and 2016:

Source: sentieo.com

However, we should notice that marginality has remained stable in the past few years and there are not many factors that could drive a margin expansion besides potential cost synergies and improving bargaining power thanks to the Cheddar acquisition, which I estimate to be around 100-120bps in the best case.

Darden's business as a whole doesn't seem to have a great operating leverage. Moreover, the casual dining space is becoming particularly competitive. One of the factors that may drive an increase in competitive pressures is the natural trend in the retail space, in the mall industry in particular, to increase the share of space related to restaurants, entertainment and other services.

Moreover, another sign that future margins are not likely going to expand easily is in the management's admission that they will try to price behind inflation, leaving potential margin pressures that the company doesn't expect its customers to absorb.

Last but not least, it's worth highlighting the aforementioned trend in the fast casual space, which is exerting pricing pressures in the whole restaurant space, while the whole restaurant industry remains a relatively mature one in the United States, which means price competition is likely to continue if players continue to target market share growth.

Back to the Cheddar Acquisition, a key point in Darden's future performance will be related to the success of the Cheddar integration. I have positive expectations from Cheddar's integration, mainly due to the company's experience in integrating other restaurant concepts in its business, such as with Longhorn Steakhouse. Although Darden has a history of successes in this field, short-term execution risks remain.

Shareholder-Friendly Stance

Darden's board is shareholder-friendly and has a long history of buying back shares. The company repurchased $230 million in common stock in 2017, and has already bought back $208 million worth of shares in the first three quarters of fiscal 2018. It also has $262 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization, while the board authorized an additional $500 million in share repurchases this quarter. The management raised its expectations for share buybacks in 2018, forecasting $150-$250 million of share repurchases this year (up from $100-$200 million) and projects the share count to be around 125 million in FY19.

Valuation Looks Fair

The management's EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.56 puts the current valuation at roughly 20.4x full-year EPS, a reasonable valuation if the management's forecast of total shareholder returns in the 10%-15% area is accurate.

Source: sentieo.com

The current valuation is above that of underperforming peers such as Bloomin Brands or Brinker International, and in line with a company like Cheesecake Factory, which is also expected to deliver revenue growth in 4%-5% range and to engage in significant share buybacks.

The current valuation seems fair compared with peers and the company's growth prospects, although it looks a bit stretched compared with where the stock has traded historically. Using a pure valuation metric like the P/E ratio, we can see that the current valuation is very close to the all-time highs, although the industry is not having such a strong momentum and growth prospects in the short-medium term remain confined to organic growth given the need to deleverage the balance sheet after the acquisition of Cheddar.

Takeaway

The market has started to buy Darden's growth story more aggressively thanks to the recent strong results, the better-than-expected comps, a solid EPS guidance, and the evidence that the integration of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is not being particularly problematic at the moment.

I see the current valuation at 20x 2018 EPS as a fair multiple and I don't think we can expect a significant multiple expansion from these levels. While the integration of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen offers some bottom-line growth optionality, organic growth remains confined to the company's ability to gain market share in a highly competitive environment where price is being used a competitive lever by restaurant operators that are trying to eat each other's lunch. Moreover, the restaurant industry remains a relatively mature market where operating margin trends are highly uncertain due to the aforementioned pricing pressures and the additional pressures exerted by fast-casual dining concepts.

I think DRI is still a decent stock to hold and expect high-single-digits to low-double-digits long-term returns, although I also expect potential volatility due to the significant competitive pressures and the uncertain results of the Cheddar's integration.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the "Follow" button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. We will keep monitoring DRI. For the moment, there are stocks we like much more. Kenra Investors uses a unique combination of deep fundamental research and alternative data to generate market-beating returns in the stock market. If you want to access Kenra Investors' best long and short ideas in the consumer and tech sectors, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is currently available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.