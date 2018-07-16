A.O. Smith: Boring Product, Great Business

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 14.75, which is 43.50% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) are down 10.70% since peaking on January 26, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of water heaters, water filters and air purifiers present an excellent buying opportunity at current price levels. The company has a solid history of maintaining strong earnings power, and the future growth rate ratios point to accelerated earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number which summarises the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for AOS as of the end of June was 14.75, which implies a 43.50% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that AOS has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of A.O. Smith Corp. was 11.20% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 21.20% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 18.70% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 15.10% per year.(GuruFocus). The past ten years show that AOS has been a consistent generator of earnings.

The operating margin % for AOS came in at 16.32% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 16.32 cents of earnings. Although the company came in slightly lower than the S&P 500 average 1Q 2018 operating margin % of 17.20%, I like the fact that operating margin continues sits at a 5-year average growth rate of 12.10% (GuruFocus).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about AOS.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

AOS has a Forward P/E of 23.09 compared to a 17.82 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for AOS is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus implying that investors will be willing to pay more for future earnings.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favourite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for AOS stands at 22.12%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 22.12% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so AOS has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.28x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for AOS would turned bullish with a break above $59.00 on July 5. This signalled a bullish breakout from a sharp downward trend line on the daily charts which should encourage investors to buy into this bullish breakout. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $66.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the AOS 17AUG18 55 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $100.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $66.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, we believe AOS is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Global Expansion

Although US revenue accounted for 63% of the company's total revenue in 2017, the company is looking to China and India as the source of significant future sales growth for its products.

In 2017, total sales in China grew to over $1 billion, but the future looks good for continued growth in the country. The company has forecast that by 2020 their products will be in 180 million Chinese households. There are only 126 million households in the entire United States.

India presents another exciting market for AOS. In 2017, sales in India came in at only $26 million. But with around 50 million middle-class households, the country could be the next high-growth market for AOS. There are certainly structural and cultural differences between India and China, but the company's CEO Ajita Rajendra is from India, and this should act as a huge competitive advantage for AOS when implementing a sales strategy to meet the needs of Indian consumers. Also, the introduction of a new nation-wide GST on July 1, 2017 to replace the tangled web of 500 indirect taxes that varied from state to state should over time boost the domestic consumption of products by providing standard costs for products across the nation.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximise my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, AOS is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To see the results of my past trades, please visit my Blog Post.