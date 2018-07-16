Aquestive Therapeutics Readies $60 Million IPO

AQST is pursuing an intriguing business model that promises to defray the costs of its proprietary CNS family of drug candidates.

The firm combines a manufacturing operation with a more recent development pipeline.

Aquestive Therapeutics has filed amended terms for its $60 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) intends to raise $60 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for central nervous system disorders.

AQST is using its manufacturing profits to defray development costs for its high-risk, high-reward CNS pipeline.

Company & Technology

The Warren, New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company was founded in 2004 as MonoSol Rx and is advancing a diverse pipeline of treatment for diseases such as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Acute Repetitive Seizures.

Management is headed by CEO Keith J. Kendall, who has been with the firm since 2006 and was previously Vice President and Managing Director of the Americas for Hewlett Packard Financial Services.

Aquestive has been working on proprietary compounds focused on treating diseases of the Central Nervous System.

AQST has two lead products -- Libervant and Sympazan. Libervant is a soluble film applied inside the mouth, on the cheek. It’s a formulation of diazepan, a benzodiazepine used as a rescue therapy for epileptic seizures, and also for recurrent convulsive seizures, as an adjunctive therapy. Libervant aims to replace the market leader, Diastat, a rectal gel.

Sympazan uses the same PharmFilm technology, administering a formulation of clobazan, a benzodiazepine used as an adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). It pretends to replace the current market leader, Onfi (clobazam), which is currently available in tablet form or liquid suspension.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Aquestive)

5% or greater shareholders in Aquestive include MRX Partners and related entities.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global epilepsy drug market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2024, which represents a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period.

The main factors driving market growth are increased governmental funding for the development of new pharmaceuticals to treat seizures.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth - a CAGR of about 4.5% during the forecast period. The main factor for this growth is the increasing disposable income levels and the healthcare government initiatives.

Major competitive vendors that sell or are developing drugs for the treatment of epilepsy include:

UCB Pharma (UCB)

Sanofi (SNY)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX)

Pfizer (PFE)

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Financial Performance

AQST’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

High and increasing gross margin

Swing from negative to positive cash flow in 2017

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Aquestive Therapeutics S-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $23.4 million, 42.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $66.9 million, 29.1% increase vs. prior

2016: $51.8 million

Gross Profit ($)

Q1: 2018: $17.8 million

2017: $47.0 million

2016: $35.4 million

Gross Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 24.1%

2017: 70.3%

2016: 68.3%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q1 2018: $785,000 cash flow from operations

2017: $5.8 million cash flow from operations

2016: ($8.2 million) cash used in operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $16.5 million in cash and $68.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

AQST intends to sell four million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $60.0 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the aggregate of up to $20.0 million of the total IPO. This is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors and is typical of the current environment for biopharma IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $360 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $28.0 million to fund commercialization investments for our late-stage epilepsy products, Libervant and Sympazan, as well as our ALS product candidate, AQST-117; approximately $13.0 million to fund the commencement of our clinical trials for our complex molecules AQST-108 and AQST-305; approximately $2.0 million to identify our new pipeline candidates in CNS diseases and other therapeutic categories and indications; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Wedbush PacGrow and JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 24, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.