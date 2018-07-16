Arcadia Biosciences: A Speculative Pure-Play In The Genome Editing Agricultural Space

Genome-editing biotech companies like Editas Medicine (EDIT), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), etc. have been all the rage among investors for the past several years, but the technology is also being used successfully in the agricultural sector.

In effect, the modern, precision genome-editing techniques in agriculture can be thought of as supercharged relatives to earlier selective breeding methods used to produce more desirable plants. In particular, genome-editing is being used in two broad and exciting categories of plant improvement:

(1) A consumer-facing aspect such as wheat with reduced gluten content or high temperature stability seed oils, and

(2) a grower-facing aspect like improved yields, drought tolerant plants, improved nitrogen usage, etc.

Recognizing that the agricultural sector accounts for many hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales, my goal was to survey the landscape to see if there were any attractive companies to add to my investment portfolio. Of course, the two behemoths in the field - Syngenta and Monsanto - have both been acquired recently by ChemChina and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) respectively. But I'm interested in smaller pure-plays, which my research narrowed down to three potential (publicly traded) candidates: Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) and Calyxt (CLXT).

I began by reviewing each company's SEC filings, websites and investor presentations, the highlights of which research I stored in a "crib sheet" reproduced below.

Based on this research, I like all three companies, but so far only own RKDA and YTEN, with the former being my favorite at today's stock prices. In the remainder of this article, I'll summarize a number of points explaining why RKDA is my top speculative choice in the field. I may return to the other two companies at some future time.

A) Technology Platform

To begin with, RKDA is using a number of the relevant technologies, several of which are considered to produce non genetically modified organisms (from recent investor presentation) (Note too that I personally am pro-GMOs, see this video for example, but currently the market doesn't share my view, so it's beneficial for companies to have non-GM products).

B) Nano Cap Provides Leverage

Based on their market caps, both RKDA and YTEN are nano-caps which I believe allow the most pure-play leverage in the field. CLXT is a small cap which may not move quite as much if and when more attention comes to this sector. Also, the fact that CLXT has a market cap an order of magnitude larger than both RKDA and YTEN suggests that the market may have already recognized some of its potential while still being oblivious to the other two companies.

C) Cash on Hand

After recently doing a small direct financing, at a share price of $9.93 (which importantly is 34% above today's stock price), the company has about $33M of cash on hand. Comparing this to the historical annual burn rate of about $16M suggests that the company has about 2 years of cash available, hence future dilutive financings are much less of a worry. Combining this with the company's moves towards commercialization (below) explains why RKDA is currently my favorite play in the space.

D) Embarking on Commercialization

What I like most about RKDA is that after investing more than 15 years of research and development into the science of improved crop traits (the company was founded in 2002), RKDA is finally entering the commercialization stage. The prospects of relatively near-term revenues will reduce the risk of future financings, and the point at which the company becomes cash flow positive is definitely in sight.

As shown in my crib sheet, RKDA plans to commercialize one strain - the high fiber product - of its GoodWheat portfolio in 2019. Another product in the line - the reduced gluten wheat - is expected to follow in a year or two. Now before turning to the specifics of the commercialization efforts, consider the overall market size of wheat and the other products that RKDA is also developing.

Now let's consider the tangible steps in how RKDA is going about commercializing its first products:

D1) Launched GoodWheat Brand

On March 19th, 2018, RKDA announced that it had launched a new consumer ingredient brand "GoodWheat". I've excerpted the most relevant portions of that announcement (with my emphasis):

Arcadia designed the brand to make an immediate connection with consumers that products made with GoodWheat™ meet their demands for healthier wheat options that taste great. The GoodWheat™ brand encompasses Arcadia's current and future non-GM wheat portfolio of high fiber Resistant Starch (RS) and Reduced Gluten wheat varieties, as well as future wheat innovations. In addition to the recently announced technology milestones in its RS wheat program and its commercial launch, Arcadia has made significant progress in its Reduced Gluten wheat program and remains on track for its commercial launch. […] Arcadia recently announced it has developed wheat varieties that contain up to 94 percent amylose, compared to 25 to 30 percent amylose in traditional wheat. Increased levels of amylose correspond to higher levels of resistant starch which has been proven to deliver significant health benefits. These same wheat varieties also deliver levels of total dietary fiber high enough to meet the US Food and Drug Administration's threshold for a "Good Source" of fiber or "High in Fiber" designation on consumer packaging. Since Resistant Starch GoodWheat™ is naturally high in fiber, food companies can reduce the use of additional fiber sources in their formulations and simplify their ingredient labels. Arcadia is already working with a growing number of consumer packaged goods companies on new, healthier formulations of existing products using both refined and whole wheat Resistant Starch flour.

D2) Hired Chief Commercial Officer and Retained a Key Strategist

The company has retained "Ian Miller, an expert branded ingredient strategist who was the architect of the NutraSweet brand along with hundreds of other well-known consumer brands". On March 20th it also hired a new chief commercial officer with significant experience in the domain.

D3) Partnered with an Important Distribution Network

On June 27th, RKDA announced that:

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, and Farmer's Business Network, Inc.(FBN℠), the independent farmer-to-farmer network, today announced a partnership to expand the grower base of Arcadia's family of specialty wheat varieties, GoodWheat™. This new collaboration enables the FBN Direct℠ inputs platform to distribute Arcadia's identity-preserved GoodWheat seeds to growers in its network, aiming to increase farmer profitability over commodity wheat. This agreement is a critical milestone in the development of Arcadia's supply chain and its ability to scale its specialty wheat production to meet the demand anticipated following commercial launch in 2019. The FBN network has been rapidly growing its analytics, agricultural inputs distribution infrastructure, farmer member base and geographical reach, now representing over 24 million acres in the United States and Canada.

Incidentally, CLXT has also partnered with FBN in this year's commercial launch of its "identity-preserved high oleic soybeans". According to this press release, that initial launch is proceeding well.

E) Patent Portfolio

Another reason to like RKDA is it strong patent portfolio. See the slide for a summary. This kind of IP could be attractive to potential acquirers down the road.

F) Cost to Borrow

As a final bonus, the current lending costs on RKDA are high. This means that IF one's shares are lent out, it's possible to make additional returns from the lending fees.

Risks

RKDA is a nano-cap stock with all of the typical risks that implies. As a result I personally am holding a speculative size position rather than a core investment size.

Conclusion

RKDA fits my criteria as a speculative pure-play in the agricultural genome-editing space. In particular its cash on hand and next year's commercialization of GoodWheat products mean that it can transition from a research-oriented company to a consumer ingredients company without the need to sell more equity. Its strong product portfolio, experienced scientific team and impressive intellectual property position it well for commercialization and potentially an eventual buyout by larger players in the field.

