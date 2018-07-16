Why The Stock Market Hasn't Buckled Under The Trade Tensions

We'll look at some reasons why the markets may have started to live with the trade tensions.

For some, this seems odd, given the all to real potential for a serious escalation into a full blown trade war.

After some wobbles when trade tensions hit the headlines, the markets seem to have regained their footing.

The stock market has wobbled and there have been days when the downdraft was significant and coinciding with escalations or perceived escalations in the multiple trade tensions that the present US government is engaged with.

However, stocks have rallied back, the Nasdaq in particular (it's at an all-time high) and some people are wondering whether this isn't that Willie Coyote moment where the markets are suspended in thin air unaware of the gaping lack of support beneath them.

Conceptual Errors

We think most of the premise behind the US governments newfound aggressiveness on trade are false, and often blatantly false, in no particular order and not even being anywhere near complete:

The present US government seems to think that the mere fact that the US has a trade deficit is prima facie evidence of unfair trade practices elsewhere, and even extends this "logic" on a bilateral basis.

On the basis of that, the Netherlands could start a trade war with the US on the basis of its deficit with that country (despite having an enormous overall surplus). Clearly, this is nonsense.

The simple fact is that the US has a trade deficit because it spends more than it earns, this is financed with capital from abroad, and that capital inflow pushes up the dollar, which causes the trade deficit.

This isn't the first time we feel we have to point this simple truth from Economics101 out because we feel it cannot be pointed out enough, as many, even within the US government seem to have little or no grasp of these facts.

This also means that whatever concessions (if any) the US might get out of its trading partners, not much is likely to happen to the overall deficit as long as the underlying US saving and investment behavior doesn't change.

It is also important to keep in mind that other policies affect the dollar, and hence the trade deficit. The increasing public sector deficit, the result of the Trump tax cuts, is one example:

Basically, a bigger public deficit worsens the savings deficit, so other things equal, it leads to a bigger trade deficit.

How does this work in practice? Since the US doesn't produce enough savings to cover investment and the public deficit, it needs capital from abroad, the inflow of which pushes up the dollar which tends to widen the trade deficit.

There are other effects that aren't as clear cut, insofar as the tax cuts lead to increased economic activity, other tax receipts could partly compensate for the loss of corporate tax income. However, imports will also increase, so the net effect is still likely to be negative.

But why has the trade tensions have a limited effect on the economy and financial markets, at least so far? Here are some of the arguments.

No big deal for markets

The stock market so far isn't all that impressed, perhaps because:

The economic effects aren't likely to be significant.

Investors believe sanity will prevail and some kind of negotiated solution will emerge and/or corporate interests will be able to dissuade the government from actually going ahead.

If that doesn't do the trick, perhaps a market sell-off and/or obvious negative economic consequences will mollify Trump.

This is all just political bluster aimed at the mid-term election (and indeed, tough trade talk seems to be popular with Trump's base).

Trade partners won't retaliate or a negotiated solution will be achieved.

The US economy is fairly isolated from mayhem abroad.

So far, we have had:

Steel and aluminium tariffs

EU retaliation

Canada retaliation (25% tariff on $12B of US goods)

Tariffs on Chinese imports worth $34B

Chinese retaliation

If you can't keep up, MarketWatch has a nice tracker with the implemented and proposed measures.

Limited economic effects

So far, the measures that have been implemented are a nuisance (especially for those in the industries involved) but their economic significance is small. The steel and aluminium tariffs target $45B of imports, that's less than 0.25% of GDP ($18.5T).

Although the proposed measures (an additional $400B of Chinese imports and $350B of car and car parts imports) and the possible retaliation from trade partners are definitely economically significant, these measures have not been implemented yet. But even then, according to Barry Eichengreen:

it could be that the macroeconomic effects of even the full panoply of US tariffs, together with foreign retaliation, are relatively small. Leading models of the US economy, in particular, imply that a 10% increase in the cost of imported goods will lead to a one-time increase in inflation of at most 0.7%. This is simply the law of iterated fractions at work. Imports are 15% of US GDP. Multiply 0.15 by 0.10 (the hypothesized tariff rate), and you get 1.5%. Allow for some substitution away from more expensive imported goods, and the number drops below 1%.

Even the effects on employment are likely to be fairly limited, here is the Tax Foundation (from Fast Company):

Overall, however, most economists believe the tariffs will be a job killer. The Tax Foundation estimates that the Trump tariffs will immediately result in the loss of 48,585 jobs and that job losses could number as high as 250,000 if Trump goes ahead with plans to impose new tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese products.

But even that isn't all that significant, 48K jobs are almost a rounding error in the job creation in a year, and even the 250K number after the next round of escalation with China isn't likely to derail the US economy.

There is some effect though (Bloomberg):

The state of Alabama is seeing delays in big manufacturing investments in light of President Donald Trump's bellicose trade policies and is urging a more conciliatory approach. "We've seen a couple of projects that we've been actively working where their timeline has slipped," Greg Canfield, the state's secretary of commerce, said in an interview. "The longer this drags out, the more danger there is that we'll see a real drag on our economy. We're going to see Alabama lose jobs, and that's not acceptable."

What has also happened is considerable slides in the prices of soybeans and corn where China, respectively Mexico are the largest importers.

And corn:

Then there is the obvious possibility that in case trade tensions should spill over and start to have a real and negative economic impact, the Fed could always soften its policy stance.

Softening stance?

Businesses, even those that are favored by tariffs, have started complaining, Fast Company has compiled a list which you can read here. Among these is GM (GM), here is the NYT:

And what's especially striking right now is that even industries Trump claims he wants to help are protesting his policies, urging him to reverse course. General Motors warns that proposed auto tariffs could lead to "less investment, fewer jobs and lower wages for our employees." The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association has urged the administration to stand down, declaring that "counterproductive unilateral actions" will "erode U.S. jobs and growth" while doing nothing to protect national security. What do these industries understand that Trump and Company don't? That international economics isn't a game in which whoever runs trade surpluses wins, and that disrupting global supply chains can hurt almost everyone.

The Republican Party used to be staunchly pro-free trade, but it looks like those days might be behind us after the Trump takeover.

One might be inclined to think that faced with critique from affected parties and economic fallout, the US government could soften its stance.

However, the funny thing is that we might actually get a very good print for Q2 GDP because of a curious distortion produced by the tariffs, as non-Chinese buyers of Brazilian soybeans have diverted to the US, leading to a big surge in exports.

Since neither the stock market has surrendered nor the economy, the US government isn't likely to change its stance anytime soon, perhaps even the contrary. And here is Wilbur Ross (from CNBC):

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Monday that there's no level on the downside in the stock market that would alter the way President Donald Trump approaches trade. "There's no bright line level of the stock market that's going to change policy," Ross said on "Squawk Box." "The president is trying to fix long-term problems that should have been fixed a long time ago."

Settlement?

Another reason investors are not that worried (at least not yet) could be that they believe a negotiated settlement can be achieved with trading partners.

Indeed, there were rumors that the EU was willing to address the issue of its 10% tariff on US cars, here is Business Insider:

The European Union is reportedly ready to hold talks with major car manufacturers about a coordinated effort to cut preexisting tariffs as a means of defusing President Donald Trump's trade war before it escalates further. According to a report in the Financial Times, senior EU officials are drawing up plans to discuss a deal between major car exporters including Japan, South Korea, and the US to cut tariffs on their movement globally.

However, the EU is unlikely to do this without achieving US concessions (like doing away with the US 25% import tariff on light trucks) and involving third parties like Japan and Korea can easily complicate matters more.

One should also realize that EU tariffs in general, and those on cars, in particular, are compromises. Trump has singled out Germany as the biggest violator, but the funny thing is that the Germans are probably most inclined to reduce tariffs.

The EU car tariffs were an EU compromise on the instigation of the French and Italians as these countries had strong protections against Japanese cars before the EU Single Market came into existence.

No retaliation

So far, trade parties have retaliated tit-for-tat to US tariffs, but some argue that in case of US escalation, this might not be in their best interest. In past trade-war situation, like the 1930s, countries had little in the way of alternative policies to protect their economies.

Countercyclical fiscal policies were not yet in fashion (Keynes published his General Theory in 1936) and monetary policies were generally conservative and tied to gold (in reality or in spirit). Here is Dani Rodrik:

While some countries in the eurozone suffer from high levels of unemployment, there is nothing that protectionism can do for these countries that expansionary fiscal or monetary policy (the latter by the European Central Bank) cannot do better. If Europe, China, and other trade partners were to retaliate in response to Trump's tariffs they would simply reduce their own gains from trade without reaping any of the advantages of protectionism. And they would be doing Trump a favor by lending surface plausibility to his complaints about the "unfairness" of other countries' trade policies vis-à-vis the US. For the rest of the world, raising trade barriers would be a case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face. Besides, if Europe and China want to uphold a rules-based multilateral trade regime, as they say they do, they cannot mirror Trump's unilateralism and take matters into their own hands.

While this stance is logical, one has to keep in mind that policies are often selected not because of their inherent economic logic or consequences, but because of political pressure.

It's hard to imagine governments elsewhere not coming under considerable political pressure should they turn the other cheek and not retaliate to the imposition of further US tariffs.

US insulated

Perhaps there is something in Trump's dictum that trade wars are easy to win, especially for the US as it's the one with the deficit so others have more to lose. Goldman Sachs argues that the US economy is fairly insulated, here is SA contributor, The Heisenberg:

That last point from Morgan Stanley (that a major escalation in trade tensions would spill over and threaten to derail economic momentum in the U.S.) is the subject of vociferous debate. Notably, Goldman doesn't agree, writing the following in a new note: Historically the US has been fairly immune to foreign spillovers. According to our analysis of the historical causes of US recessions, it has been about a century since the US last 'imported' a recession via weak global demand or financial contagion. That said, the bank does caution that thanks to the interconnectedness of global markets, the risk of financial contagion (e.g., turmoil in global equity markets spilling over into U.S. stocks) is now greater than ever.

And indeed, the US imports amount to just 15% of its GDP, it's a fairly closed economy (as a result of its size). However, we have our doubts how isolated the US can remain should serious problems caused by trade tensions occur elsewhere in the world economy (say a big stock market selloff), but we're not Goldman Sachs.

Conclusion

There are numerous reasons why investors haven't yet been spooked more thoroughly out of financial assets as a result of the escalating trade tensions. The direct economic impact is still quite minimal, investors might think that the US government's bark is worse than its bite, perhaps other countries will settle or not retaliate in full and the US economy is quite closed.

