Portfolio PitFall #2: Holding Losers

In an industry where everyone is always flaunting their big winners and all the gains they've made, I think it's worth pointing out that big winners are not the key to success. I cannot count the number of traders I've met and tried to teach over the past decade that had no problem finding big winners, but held onto their losing trades and refused to let go of them. The problem with counting on big winners to achieve strong returns is that they are not always easy to come by.

The other problem is that even if you do stumble upon a few home-runs in a year, they are canceled out by a few medium-sized losers if you are not willing to be unforgiving with your losing trades. The reason for this is because losses work geometrically against us and a 50% loser requires a 100% winner to break-even. This article will discuss ways to avoid the pitfall of holding onto losers before they get to the point where they are emotionally challenging to cut.

In my experience, the most significant losses in trading come after periods of strong returns. This is because greed takes over, everyone sees dollar signs, and risk management rules go out the window. This is where the wheat is separated from the chaff and as Warren Buffett said: "It's only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." I have never been impressed and never will be impressed by traders that flaunt their big winners.

Anyone can stumble upon a big winning trade now and then, and there are tons of traders out there that can deliver big returns during a roaring bull market like we've seen since 2016. What truly separates those who will be consistently profitable from those who are always three steps forward and three steps back is the ability to be a good loss-taker. If you can take your losses while remaining unemotional and keep a cool head about it, you have a much better chance of success than those who flaunt their winners.

This is because everyone looks great in a bull market and anyone can look good for a short period when markets have an upward bias; what these same traders do during the bumpy and volatile periods tells the real story. Those without a plan that rely on high win-rates and abstain from cutting losers will quickly give everything back once we head into a cyclical bear market. With cyclical bear markets (2010, 2011, Q4 2015 through Q1 2016) occurring every few years on average, it's imperative to cut your losers, so you don't give back the majority of your gains during this period.

"Bull markets go to people's heads. If you're a duck on a pond and it's rising due to a downpour, you start going up in the world. But you think it's you, not the pond." - Charlie Munger

We've all heard the saying "ride your winners, cut your losers" and it's one of the most popular incantations out there, but it's, unfortunately, one of the most difficult things to follow. Two of the most painful things for people to do is to lose money and to admit they're wrong. Cutting a loser requires doing both of these things at the same time, a reason why it's so difficult in practice. The issue with not cutting losers at the first sign of trouble is that it becomes more difficult to cut a loser the more you let it get out of hand.

This is a very slippery slope in trading because eventually, the argument for some people becomes "It's down so much there's no point in selling it now." As we've seen with several stocks over the past decade that have been obliterated and lost 90% or more of their value, there is no such thing as a stock being "too low." Stocks do not care what our average price is or where we got in. They are going to go wherever the momentum is, with zero regards for our well-being or capital.

We can see what is possible when losers are not cut in the examples below of SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), Sibanye Gold (SBGL), Ultra Petroleum (UPL), and Orchids Paper Products (TIS).

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

I rarely have any emotional response whatsoever when cutting a losing trade, but this is because my losers never do any real damage to my portfolio. If one is managing a $150,000 account with an average position size of 7.00% ($10,500) and they are taking 4% losers on average ($10,500 x 0.04), this equates to only a $420.00 loss or less than a 0.30% hit to the portfolio. The risk of ruin of a portfolio is extremely low when one can afford to take 5-10 losers in a year and barely make any dent in their account.

However, with losing trades approaching 40-50% or even 100% in the worst cases, all it takes is a few bad trades to put a severe dent in a portfolio that is near impossible to recover. Many traders I talk with and teach seem to dread taking losses, but there is zero reason for this. If you can accept beforehand that losses are merely a cost of doing business in trading, there is no need for losses to be negative events.

I embrace my losses as I know they are only bringing me closer to finding my next winning trade. This is because, like any other game of odds, there is a normal distribution between winners and losers. It makes absolutely no sense to feel bad about taking a loss as you have to admit you are wrong.

In any game of odds, there will inherently be times when you have to lose. Once a trader accepts this fact and does not internalize the loss but instead realizes it's part of the normal distribution, they have made a significant step to becoming a more profitable trader. Ed Seykota said it best below in a quote that I drilled into my head from my earliest years trading.

"If you can't take a small loss, sooner or later you will take the mother of all losses". - Ed Seykota

(Source: AFP / Getty Images)

High Win Rates Are Rarely Sustainable Long Term

Many traders boast high win-rates of 80% or more, and for some, it is attainable over short periods of time. The issue is that these traders typically get hurt quite badly when the market changes and becomes more difficult as they have relied on a high percentage of winners vs. losers to be profitable. Bull markets tend to give these traders a false sense of security as they see absolutely no reason ever to cut their losers. After all, why would you cut a loser and ever exit a trade at a loss if you continuously get bailed out by the market a couple of months later?

The issue with the above thinking is that you cannot model a system around what is profitable during the best of markets. High-win rates, especially during a roaring bull market, are utterly meaningless. I find it much more impressive to see traders with a low win-rate that can stay consistently profitable, and this is exactly how I operate.

All of the systems I have developed have been designed with the idea of building failure into them. This means that I have built my systems to be profitable even during the worst markets, or during slumps that are inevitable with any odds-based game with a normal distribution. For this reason, I designed my trend-following systems to be profitable at a win-rate of only 33%, meaning that I can still make money even if I am just winning 33 out of every 100 trades.

This does not say that my average win-rate is 33%, as it is closer to 55%. What it does mean is that during cyclical bear markets, choppy markets, or periods where I may be "off" and can't catch a break, my worst case is breaking even. The only way to do this properly is by making sure that your winners are consistently larger than your losers. And, you guessed it, the only way of ensuring that is by actually cutting your losing trades once they begin to act funky.

Below is an example of what this looks like from a few of my own closed trades from late last year.

(Source: Author's Photo, Microsoft Excel)

As we can see from the above example of 9 separate trades I took, my win/loss ratio was 44.4% meaning that I won on less than half of my trades. Despite this, my net profit on these 9 trades was (+) $1,400.00. This is because my average winner was more than three times the size of my average loser at $562.50 for the average winning trade, and $170.00 for the average losing trade. Due to consistently making sure my winning trades are at least two times the size of my average losing trades, you are able to break even at a win ratio of only 33.3%.

Know Your Exit Before You Enter

One of the best ways to make sure to cut your losses is by knowing your exit before you even enter a stock. Before I ever enter a stock and take on a new position, I have already marked down exactly where I plan to exit that stock. This is done because if I have a plan going into the trade, it becomes that much easier to follow that plan if adverse conditions like the stock going against me present themselves. Traders that go into a trade only thinking about the gain are doomed to fail in my opinion. As the old adage goes:

"Fish see the bait, but not the hook; men see the profit, but not the peril."

If a trader finds it is too difficult to cut their losses even if they do have a plan going into a trade, this is where stops can come in handy. Mike Tyson famously said "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." The same is true in trading. While you may have a plan going into a trade and expect to cut the trade loose at a certain point, once you're staring this loss down it may be difficult to pull the trigger. This is a reason why I personally use stops in most cases for all of my trades, it takes the thinking and the emotions completely out of the equation.

Have A Maximum Cut-Off Point For Your Losses

One of William O'Neil's best quotes that resonated the most with me was his first-down analogy while discussing loss-taking during trading.

"If you can keep the average of all your mistakes and losses to 5% or 6%, you'll be like the football team that opponents can never move the ball on. If you don't give up many first downs, how can they ever beat you?"

The record for the fewest first downs ever allowed in a season was by the Detroit Lions in 1935. They also went on to win the Superbowl that year by a wide margin of 26-7. Just like playing great defense is important in football, the exact same is true of trading. While it's possible you'll get a few scratches from the market even while playing great defense, you'll likely be able to win the long-game as no lasting damage or catastrophic hits will ever be dealt to you.

One of the easiest ways I've found to avoid holding onto losers is by having an automatic cut-off point for any losing trade. My initial rule for this was 13%, but I've since amended this to 10%. This means that at no point will I ever allow one of my losses to exceed the 10% loss point. The moment a stock reaches this point, I immediately sell the stock. This does not mean that my average losing trade is 10% and that I wait for a stock to be down 10% before selling it. This is my maximum and worst case rule, and I hope to be out of a stock much earlier than this point (and typically am).

By going into trades with a point at which the trade is invalidated as well as a maximum loss point you are aware of, you would have to have a complete lack of emotional discipline to not follow either of these rules.

Bull markets can coax traders into thinking that they don't need to cut their losers, they will get bailed out on poorly executed trades, and can also make them gravitate towards complacent and non-rules based approaches. All markets are not like the current one, all stocks are not created equal, and failing to cut your losers will eventually come back to bite you. If you plan ahead and treat trading like a business, it can be a business in the long run. If you trade from the seat of your pants, make things up as you go along, and only see the dollar signs when entering trades, you'll likely give it all back eventually.

I treat every day in the market as practice, and each loss I take makes me more detached from my losses. This has brought me to the point where I don't even hesitate to cut losses anymore, and I've forgotten about them 10 minutes after the trade is executed. There is absolutely nothing wrong with taking losing trades, but there is a massive problem with holding losing trades. Knowing the difference is essential to consistently profitable trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

