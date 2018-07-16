Apple: It Doesn't Matter

In addition, I question whether we should be worrying about R&D spending at all.

Barron's more or less suggests Cook has been lowering R&D spending.

Baron's cited Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi to posit Apple (AAPL) is underspending on innovation. That's a wrong way to think about R&D spending. I like companies where management wants to maximize shareholder value. That can be achieved through investments in data centers, innovation, fitting out new stores, dividends, and even through the infamous buyback of stock. There are other ways as well.

The article focuses on Apple's relative spending on R&D. They compare R&D spending vs revenue and conclude it ranks on the low end of spending habits.

Well, sure, that's why economies of scale matter.

This is also one reason why tech companies can be so great. They are low on capital needs and can leverage intellectual property almost without limit (some argue there are limits like the PRC).

You have a few high-performance employees, they cook up awesome stuff, and then you roll out whatever they come up with at scale. The bigger you are, the less you need to spend on R&D. Just ask Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). This is INTC graph of R&D compared to revenue vs. that of AMD:

INTC R&D to Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Present day exception notwithstanding Intel tends to spend much less on R&D as a percentage of sales.

INTC Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Which is reflected in its superior profit margins.

Bernstein also did something that's very clever and reviewed R&D spending in relation to gross margins. Comparing companies with similar gross margin profiles.

"normalized" R&D spend for a tech company of a similar gross margin profile might actually be closer to 10%,

Such a comparison is just terribly noisy (all kinds of factors influence margins).

Barron's also suggested Jobs spent more on R&D, or at least that's how I read it:

R&D has totaled $51 billion since Tim Cook took over as CEO in 2011. But it still may not be high enough.

But the data doesn't seem to support that. Apple's R&D to revenue increased after Cook took over, while gross profit margin went down.

AAPL R&D to Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Basing R&D investments on a benchmark that includes completely different companies, with different R&D needs for competitive reasons and merely share a gross margin profile, seems dangerous.

What management needs to do is spend on opportunities where it expects a high rate of return. Of course, it is reasonable to argue that when competitors are identifying a lot of opportunities and you aren't... maybe you are doing something wrong.

Great, double-check it.

But just blindly starting to shovel money at the R&D departments because others are doing it seems like a good way to destroy shareholder value.

It's always the companies led by the Warren Buffett types that pull back from spending when others go full throttle. When other insurers are writing boatloads of supercat, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) withdraws from the market. When some firms are raising huge real estate funds, self-made mogul Sam Zell is raising cash.

Finally, I want to argue Apple's key competitive advantage lies in the fact that a lot of its R&D is taking place off balance sheet. Developers are creating apps for its app store. Powering its service revenue line which, I've argued on occasions, is the key to Apple's future:

I believe services are so important because the device business is so vulnerable. The more people are pulled into all paid apps and cloud services the harder it becomes to switch to Android in a recession. The growth, momentum and size of the services business is very encouraging and an important to Apple its valuation:

I know quite a few developers, who doesn't really, who pour time and money into creating services that will run in Apple's app store. When the apps are finished and made available, Apple will take a cut on every sale. Get this, it's not paying for any of the upfront R&D.

Apple's hardware isn't bad, but it's not what makes it unique. It's the services that create captive customers.

Apple doesn't need brilliant new products. It just needs to keep churning out competitive top-of-the-line smartphones. As long as it keeps building the ecosystem and service revenue line, I'm not worried about its R&D spent. As a percentage of revenue or margin. It just doesn't matter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.