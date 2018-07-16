Growth Slows For Southwest Ahead Of 2nd Quarter Earnings Report

I believe Southwest is an attractive long-term growth investment given its low valuation, its ability to return value to shareholders, and the key investments it's making to execute its differentiation.

Investment Thesis

Southwest Airlines' (LUV) stock is an attractive investment opportunity given the airline's history of profitability and 20% price-to-earnings (P/E) discount to the industry average. The company is focused on its differentiation strategy, which is evident in investments in its profit sharing contribution and fleet additions. Given the results in recent market studies on customer satisfaction, it's clearly paying off and these investments should continue to build the Southwest brand and result in future earnings growth as the airline takes advantage of the favorable U.S. economy. With the recent in-flight fatality bringing down early Q2 traffic results, I would recommend waiting for a lower price after Q2 results to purchase the stock.

Monthly Traffic Results

The third largest airline in the United States, Southwest Airlines, reported June’s traffic this past week. The airline, which trails American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) in terms of enplaned passengers, fleet size and the number of destinations, reported a consistent growth June as the company continues to regain traction after an April that saw softness in bookings following the fatal engine failure. Southwest saw an increase of 2.6% in revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and 3.2% in available seat miles (ASMs) versus June 2017. These metrics are mixed versus the strong first quarter Southwest posted prior to the accident where RPMS grew 3.7% and ASMs grew 1.8% versus the first quarter of 2017. While it’s certainly encouraging to see both metrics growing, it’s disappointing to see growth rates slower than the first quarter. Refer to Southwest’s monthly RPMs and ASMs dating back to June 2017.

Southwest fell slightly below the trailing 12-month average of 2.79% increase; however, it trailed the domestic business of other major airlines. While the results weren’t disastrous by any means, they certainly were the laggards in June. Given that most people book domestic flights 2 to 3 months in advance, it’s likely that the accident is having a lingering impact on results. The tragic accident involved the Southwest Airlines flight 1380. The Boeing 737-700 flight was forced to make a mid-flight emergency diversion in middle-April after the crew reported issues with an engine that caused damage to the plane resulting in 1 death. Southwest is not only seeing the impact on bookings, but the company has also seen lawsuits arise and will likely face additional regulations following the accident. Obviously, this is an unfortunate event and I expect it to have a negative impact on Southwest’s financials when it reports second-quarter results. See the chart below showing how the major airlines’ domestic businesses performed during the month versus the same month in 2017.

While RPM and ASM growth was slow, Southwest dropped in another very important metric: passenger load factor. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for the airline because it represents the capacity utilization of the airline. It essentially represents the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs at a faster rate than RPMs, it shows that a lot of flights aren’t at capacity and a missed revenue opportunity. In the case of Southwest in June, this was the story. See the following table that represents the company’s load factor since June 2017.

Table created by the author from the company's monthly press releases.

Prior to the second quarter, Southwest posted a load factor growth of 1.6 points in the first quarter of 2018 largely due to the uptick to 85.1% in March. In April, it decreased to 82.5% and jumped slightly in May to 84.6%. It continued increasing to 86.9% in June, which was still below the metric in June 2017 at 87.4%. Furthermore, Southwest lagged well behind Delta’s domestic load factor of 88%.

There are two main factors making up the load factor metric. The first, RPMs, measures the traffic for an airline and is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Southwest’s RPMs increased 2.6% year over year to 12.2 billion. This was above its main competitor Delta Air Lines which reported a 5.1% domestic metric year over year. Delta’s domestic operations are slightly larger at 13.1 billion.

The other factor, ASMs, measures the airlines' flight carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Southwest’s ASMs increased 3.2% year over year to over 14.1 billion. Again, this was above its main competitor, Delta Air Lines, which reported a 5.3% domestic year-over-year increase. Again, Delta’s ASMs are slightly larger at just over 14.9 billion.

Analyzing Southwest's Strategy

Based on these results for the month of June 2018, it’s clear that Southwest still hasn’t been able to fully put the accident behind them from a quantity perspective (despite a very promising May). Southwest was behind Delta Air Lines on both growth metrics which means Delta was able to post higher traffic growth and make more investment in growing capacity. My concern is that Southwest used pricing discounts and promotions in May to rebound traffic in the short term, but this isn’t something that will show until the 2nd quarter financials are released. If this is the case, it will further the pressure on airline prices and could have long-term impacts. Airline fares have been falling recently likely due to increased competition in certain markets. While Southwest has a lower load factor than other major airlines, it does give the airline room to grow, but price wars won’t be good for the industry. With new entrants, Spirit (SAVE) and Frontier (FRNT), focusing on ultra-low fares and add-on fees, Southwest operates on a balanced approach of low fares plus a great customer service. Unlike the other airlines, they aren’t willing to lower the price of fares to the point where the travel experience is impacted. At the center of this strategy is Southwest’s employees as management believes happy employees make happy customers. This has created an impressive brand and has differentiated the airline from other major airlines with a difficult to imitate strategy.

The execution of this customer-focused strategy was evident when the airline was the only U.S. airline to make the top ten list of customer favorites in a survey conducted by TripAdvisor. Southwest was ranked 6th overall behind Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGF), Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZFF), Emirates, Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY) and EVA Air. Most notably, Southwest rated highly in its membership program, Rapid Rewards, which separates itself by having no blackout dates and unlimited reward seats. However, in a separate survey by Airline Quality Rating, Southwest was ranked 5th in the United States behind Alaska Airlines (ALK), Delta, JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA). While surveys will vary based on the criteria, it’s important for Southwest to remain relevant and synonymous for customer satisfaction.

Financial Results

When the company reported first-quarter 2018 results, the company exceeded analysts’ expectations in terms of earnings-per-share of $0.75. However, the company missed on revenue expectations with a year-over-year increase of only 1.9%. The profitability resulted in free cash flow of $708 million which allowed management to return $648 million to its shareholders through the payment of dividends and an aggressive share repurchase plan. Despite the aggressive buybacks, the company still has the authorization to buy back $850 million in stock from the May 2017 authorization. Despite this cash outflow, the company is still investing strategically in aircraft as ASMs are expected to increase near 5% in 2018 compared to only 3.6% in 2017. Attracting top talent, retaining happy employees, and increasing routes is key to the differentiation strategy. Despite these investments in capacity and employees, the determinant of whether or not the profitability will continue is whether or not the company can continue to attract passengers to fill those seats.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, Southwest’s stock looks cheap at a PE ratio of only 8.8 compared to an industry average of 9.8, meaning the stock has nearly 20% to appreciate until it reaches the industry average. This 20% is the same as last month indicating a slow month for the market and stock. This was following a 5% gain in May largely due to Southwest’s Board of Directors authorizing a new $2 billion share repurchase program and increasing its dividend by 28% over the last month. It’s positive to see the stock holding the gain. Despite this, the stock is still trending well below the 5-year average of 19.1.

Conclusion

Southwest’s stock is trading at a 20% PE ratio discount to the industry average despite its long history of producing results and returning value to shareholders. While the airline is off to a good start to 2018 which is evident by the Q1 results, there are going to be headwinds as a result of the fatal accident in April. I expect this public relations crisis will impact Q2 results; therefore, I think there will be better chances to take a position in the stock. Despite this, I still think Southwest’s stock remains a great long-term investment. However, I would wait until after the 2nd quarter’s results before entering a position.

