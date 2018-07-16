Amazon Prime Day 2018 Will Be Huge

Its that time of year again, with the fourth Prime Day scheduled to kick off at 3 pm E.T on Monday, July 16th. Wall Street (i.e. the sell side) has been fairly quiet about Prime Day this year vs. last year. Perhaps their attention are fixated on trade tensions between China and the US, and on Amazon's recent foray into healthcare. However, they should be thinking more about Prime Day 2018, which I think is set to exceed all expectations. Investors should care because a successful Prime Day sets the company up for upside results for the remainder of the year and beyond. In this article, I will give three reasons why Prime Day 2018 is well positioned for success, why success has longer-term implications.

A year ago, I wrote an article called Amazon: It's Prime Time, which highlight the strategic importance of Prime Day to Amazon (AMZN). If you are unfamiliar with Prime Day, please read that article as I will avoid repeating myself here. My message to investors is that they should not write off Prime Day as just a sales gimmick. In the subsequent days, especially around Amazon's scheduled Q2 earnings, Prime Day will be a big topic among the investment community.

A Review of Prime Day 2017

My conversations with investors suggests that few truly appreciate the impact of Prime Day on Amazon's financial performance over the long term, and they have been significant. Although not broken out, I estimate that Amazon did over a $1 billion in sales during 2017's Prime Day, or around 60% y/y growth from the same 30-hours window of last year.

In Amazon's 2017 investor letter, Jeff Bezos wrote, "Prime Day 2017 was our biggest global shopping event ever (until surpassed by Cyber Monday), with more new Prime members joining Prime than any other day in our history... Customers ordered more than 40 million items from SMBs worldwide during Prime Day 2017, growing their sales by more than 60 percent over Prime Day 2016."

In the Q2 2017 earnings press release, Amazon disclosed the following about Prime Day:

The third annual Prime Day was the biggest global shopping event ever... Prime Day was the biggest sales event ever for Amazon devices worldwide, including record sales for Echo, Fire tablets, and Kindle devices.

As we can see, Prime Day was a big driver of Amazon's long-term strategy of signing up more Prime members and getting Amazon devices into their homes. The recurring spending habits of Prime members and Amazon device users sets up subsequent quarters for success. Last year, we've seen this strategy work almost immediately. During the Q3 2017 earnings call, when asked about the upside in results, Amazon's CFO replied:

In Q3, yes, I would say we had a very strong Prime Day. As you know, we talked about that on the last call. But it really carried into the quarter. We had a record day for sign-ups for free trials for Prime in Prime Day globally, had a very strong Prime Day in particular internationally. So, it really got a lot more traction in this, the third year that we've had it. So I would point mostly to those factors... I wouldn't point to anything other than the Prime Day pickup, but it was stronger than probably I anticipated.

In my view, Prime Day 2018 will exceed expectations even more than 2017. The following are three reasons why.

20% Prime Membership Increase Pressures Amazon to Perform

The first reason is that Amazon is even more motivated to exceed expectations this year than ever before. One of the biggest changes from a customer's perspective, which is what Amazon is really focused on, is the 20% increase in the cost of Prime membership. Customers, many of whom are already spoiled by Amazon, likely have high expectations for the value that they will receive in exchange for the price increase. Prime Day, which is only open to Prime members, will be the perfect day for Amazon to remind customers why it would be "irresponsible" not to be a Prime member. In my view, given that this is the first Prime membership price increase in four years, Amazon will be extra motivated to blow past consumer expectations during Prime Day.

Of secondary importance to Amazon -- but still very important -- are its investors. To investors, the Prime membership price increase was bullish. Who doesn't like displays of pricing power and 100% margins? But beneath the veneer of confidence in the Amazon story is always the concern around how customers will perceive the value of the Prime membership, and how the price increase will impact churn and subscription net adds. I believe Amazon will be motivated to put investor's concerns to rest, especially as the company has been increasing investments and M&A in recent years, thus making it more dependent on capital markets.

Debuting Whole Foods

The second reason is that this will be the first Prime Day that integrates Whole Foods (though announced in June 2017, the deal didn't close until towards the end of August 2017). For Prime Day 2018, Amazon announced that Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market from July 11 through the 17th will receive a $10 Amazon account credit to use on Prime Day, and Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardmembers with Prime membership can get 10% back on up to a total of $400 in purchases when shopping at Whole Foods.

Notice that both promotions encourage Prime members to shop at Whole Foods, and Whole Foods customers at its 479 stores to shop on Amazon, giving a further push to Amazon's already powerful flywheel.

Solving Logistical Bottlenecks by Shifting Consumer Demand

The third reason is that Amazon is continuing, for the second year, to expand the window of Prime Day. Last year, Amazon expanded Prime Day to 30 hours, up from 24 hours. This year, the window will be further expanded to 36 hours, up another 6 hours. Some people may scoff at this as a gimmick, but I believe that this is part of Amazon's broader strategy to smooth its seasonality.

It isn't a coincidence that Prime Day takes place at the beginning of Q3, a seasonally weak period for retail, which is then -- like a manic depressive -- followed by a frenzy of retail activity during the holiday season. Followers of Amazon know that logistic bottlenecks can be a massive problem during its peak holiday season (Q4), a problem that Amazon must solve if it wants to maintain its growth rate.

One tactical reason for placing Prime Day in July is to stress test Amazon's logistical capabilities. If logistical problems surface during Prime Day, that won't bode well for Q4 and you should expect increased capex investments and the stock to be pressured. Conversely, if everything goes well (i.e. no ugly headlines), that de-risks Q4 execution.

The strategic reason for expanding Prime Day, in my view, is to gradually change consumer behavior to tame retail seasonality. From the consumer's perspective, stocking up on holiday gifts in Q3 is much more palatable than in Q1. From Amazon's perspective, they could increase the asset utilization through the year and reduce their dependence on surge capacity.

Other retailers are forced to react to Amazon, which means retail seasonality as a whole could change more than expected.

This year, Money noted that Prime Day is forcing other retailers to launch their own “Black Friday in July”, citing Walmart (WMT), Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), and even Google (GOOGL). That isn't even close to being a complete list. Target (TGT) scheduled a one-day sales event on July 17th to directly compete with Prime Day, tweeting that they will offer "epic deals without a membership" (Inc.). Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is promoting a 7-day sales event through July 29th, dubbed "Summer's Black Friday". JCPenney (JCP) front-ran everyone by kicking off multiple sales events beginning in July.

Side note: Best Buy (BBY) is notable for sitting out of this one by offering no comparable sales event or price match. "We would price match a non-Prime Day offer that is available to any shopper," Best Buy spokeswoman Katie Huggins said.

