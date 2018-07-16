A Bullish 'Fabian' Signal For The Dow

Things are shaping up for a broad market rally this summer. While the market still faces some challenges in the coming weeks from the latest earnings season and continued trade headline-generated volatility, the technical weight of evidence points decisively to higher highs before the summer is through. In today’s report, we’ll review the market’s most conspicuous examples of relative strength (and weakness), as we attempt to isolate the areas which will outperform in the next rally phase.

The U.S. equity market continues to push ahead and has surprised many investors with its resilience in the face of ongoing trade tariff concerns. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) finished last week at its highest level in over five months, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) closed at a new all-time high.

Meanwhile on the NYSE, the number of stocks making new 52-week highs continues to outpace the new lows by a healthy margin of at least 3:1 on most days. Although the number of stocks making new 52-week lows is still sometimes below 40, it has shown a tendency in the last two weeks to mostly remain below this critical level. Thus, the market’s internal strength is showing continued improvement.

Speaking of the SPX, the index pushed slightly above its intermediate-term chart resistance at the 2,800 level on Friday. The importance of this benchmark level was discussed last week in a previous commentary, as I intimated the S&P might have to spend some more time consolidating before eventually breaking out above this pivotal level.

While closing at just one point above 2,800 was at least a sign of encouragement, it’s not quite enough to qualify as a decisive breakout above this important resistance level. However, if the SPX rallies next week and closes yet further above 2,800, it would tell us that the market’s next rally phase we anticipated for later this summer has likely commenced.

Let’s turn our attention to some of the relative strength areas of the stock market. Leading the pack is the tech sector with continued forward momentum owing in part to strong institutional demand for the FAANGs. As discussed in a previous commentary, growth stocks as a group are also showing leadership and many of those growth stocks happen to be in the tech sector. Below is a graphical comparison of a leading tech sector ETF, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) measured against the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX). As you can see here, XLK is outperforming the SPX and has established a large degree of forward momentum.

Source: StockCharts

Investors would also do well to focus their attention on the consumer discretionary sector. Consumer discretionary stocks , which are showing impressive relative price strength versus the SPX. The strengthening U.S. economy and rising consumer sentiment are also factors which favor higher prices for this stock sector in the months ahead. Note the constructive aspect of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) shown here, versus the SPX.

Source: StockCharts

Also showing continued relative strength are the real estate sector stocks. The commercial and residential property markets have experienced sustained growth in recent years. This has surprised many analysts who have believed that higher interest rates would especially undermine demand for residential real estate.

Yet the housing demand has outstripped the current supply as prospective home buyers rush to lock in lower mortgage rates before they rise further. Along with the tech sector and consumer discretionary, real estate is one of the strongest sector ratio charts right now. Shown here is the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) compared against the S&P 500 (SPX).

Source: StockCharts

Honorable mention goes to the telecommunication services sector. Shown here is the daily graph of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) in comparison with the S&P 500. The telecom stocks aren’t showing quite as much forward momentum as, say, the internet stocks but the relative price strength is undeniable.

Source: StockCharts

There are still two major areas in need of improvement, however. Before the major averages are ready to commence a synchronized rally, we should ideally see the following two sectors fully repaired after months of underperformance.

First in need of repair is the industrial sector. Shown here is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) versus the S&P 500. Trade war concerns are clearly still a factor weighing against the industrials, and until these concerns have been completely factored in by the market, investors should avoid this sector due to the appreciable supply overhang.

Source: StockCharts

The other major area of weakness is the financial sector as shown by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) vs. the SPX. Bank, broker/dealer, and insurance stocks continue to conspicuously lag the S&P 500 and should therefore be avoided by relative strength investors. Eventually, we’ll need to see some major improvement in this area of the market, otherwise there could be problems down the road due to the broad market’s sensitivity to the financial sector. For the months ahead, however, there is enough strength in other sectors and industry groups to more than make up for the lack of strength in the financials.

Source: StockCharts

Despite the continued relative weakness in the industrial and financial sectors, investors should assume that bull market conditions still prevail. One of the indicators used to great effect by legendary fund manager Richard Fabian, the “Fabian Formula,” confirms a bull market when the Dow Industrial, Dow Transportation, and Dow Utility averages are 2 percent, 4, percent, and 8 percent, respectively, above their lowest levels after a significant decline. After the lows were established in all three averages after the January-February sell-off, all three Dow averages have since recovered by the required percentages as established by the Fabian Formula.

Another corollary of Mr. Fabian’s formula calls for embracing a bullish posture on mutual funds if either the Dow Industrial or Utility averages establish a weekly close above the 39-week moving average. As of last week, both averages closed above the 39-week MA after being below it in previous weeks.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, participants should maintain a bullish bias and be overweight the tech sector while focusing especially in the Internet stocks. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among underperforming large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.