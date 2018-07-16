AT&T: HBO Is A Bright Spot

HBO has the ability to ramp up revenues per subscriber with the OTT model.

AT&T has the ability to ramp up content spending by adding more subscribers to cover the marginal costs.

A big reason AT&T (T) bought Time Warner was to gain ownership of HBO to boost the online subscription service in the quick moving OTT streaming market. In order to compete with Netflix (NFLX), the company needs to expand spending on quality content. One shouldn't see HBO as a savior for the company, but rather a bright spot for a stock that remains too cheap below $32.

Marginal Cost Structure

A recent hour-long conversation with the new AT&T executive in charge of HBO was recorded and reported via The New York Times. According to the ReCode summary of the conversation, one of the big concerns competing with Netflix is that the streaming service will eventually have far more subscribers to spread the marginal cost amongst a larger user base.

HBO has always had a profit requirement while Netflix doesn't have the same short-term constraints. In fact, Netflix is reportedly on pace to boost content spending this year to possibly $13 billion, up from previous plans that barely topped $7 billion.

As John Stankey from AT&T opined, a streaming service with "300" million subs to cover costs would have a major competitive advantage over HBO with around only 142 million subs. HBO does maintain a position of quality where consumers will trust the content pumped out by them suggesting the service shouldn't try to duplicate the Netflix model.

The reason for the focus on Netflix and the other tech giants is that Netflix has a market value in excess of $170 billion while the much larger AT&T is at only $232 billion. The whole issue with entering the deal to buy Time Warner in the first place was the issue with joining the competitive fray with the tech giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB). These tech giants can use content as a loss leader to attract users to their platforms where the content is the platform for HBO and Time Warner requiring the profit issue.

This exchange highlights the massive problems facing HBO with wanting to generate more content while still producing larger profits. The equation doesn't always work.

The race is on for the next 100 million subscribers as Netflix reached 125 million in Q1. The content cost per subscriber remains virtually the same going from $7 billion annually to $13 billion, if the subscriber count jumps from 125 million to 225 million. The lack of sub growth at HBO over the last few years holds back the revenues needed to expand content spending.

The HBO Solution

In 2017, HBO saw subscription revenues grow 11%. The problem though is that total revenues reached $6.3 billion for only 7% growth. Subscription revenue was a solid $5.5 billion. The problem is that Netflix is flying past HBO with annual revenues reaching $16 billion this year with revenue growth of nearly 40%.

Time Warner bragged about HBO reaching the highest domestic subscriber growth in 2017 and biggest subscription revenue growth in 20 years. Incredible considering Netflix boosted revenues by 40% in Q1 after growing over 30% last year.

Netflix has easily grown over 25% during most of the past 15 years. Revenues are now approaching $4 billion a quarter. In essence, the 11% subscription revenue growth of HBO wasn't all that impressive.

HBO is a profit machine regardless of the comments by the new AT&T executive in charge. In 2017, adjusted operating income for the division was $2.2 billion on those $6.3 billion in revenues. An operating profit margin of 35% is very impressive.

HBO added 8 million subs in the year including both HBO and Cinemax services. The service received a ton of awards, but total subs stalled over the last few years prior to the growth in 2017.

The company is missing out mainly on international growth in comparison to Netflix. The streaming giant only generated a similar gain of 5.3 million domestic subs last year. The big difference is the 19 million international subs added by Netflix in comparison to a minimal 3 million for HBO.

At this point, AT&T has really no reason to spend aggressively other than on quality content. The worst mistake would be to compete against a lot of the low quality stuff that Netflix creates.

The HBO content budget of somewhere around $2 billion isn't ever going to match the prediction that Netflix spends $13 billion this year. The focus on premium content could find AT&T packaging Turner Sports with HBO to create a strong OTT service with premium original content and live sports content.

Despite the slightly larger subscription base, HBO doesn't generate anywhere near the revenues of Netflix now. The streaming giant generates about $10 per standard subscriber each month while HBO gets nowhere near that total. At the 142 million sub estimate, HBO didn't even generate subscription revenues of $12 per sub in Q1. The amount doesn't even top $4 per month.

The new HBO Now service at $14.99 per month will actually drive larger revenue growth and is the prime reason that subscription revenue grew 11% in 2017 far outpacing the subscriber growth at only about 6%.

An OTT service that highlights the quality of the HBO offering at a higher price is actually a benefit to AT&T versus the cable model where consumers pay for 200 channels that they don't actually watch. HBO in some combination with Turner Sports should be one of the surviving and focal services in the next decade.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the picture isn't perfect at AT&T. The company has massive integration issues with legacy AT&T, DirecTV, and now the Time Warner properties. Not to mention, the DOJ wants to appeal the Time Warner ruling causing a headache for the company.

The stock remains exceptionally cheap as bright spots like HBO and the shift to 5G wireless should offset some weakness in pay-TV. My investment thesis is still maintained that the good outweighs the bad with the stock below $32. AT&T now trades at only 8.3x '19 updated EPS estimates of $3.80. Use this weakness to own the 6.3%-yielding stock.

