Rent-A-Center Inc.: If The Buyout Fails, And It Might, This Is A Perfect Short At $14.75

The downside to this short is $0.25 per share (about 2%) and the upside could be 30%, if the deal doesn't close.

At an enterprise value of $1.35 billion, this deal was struck at a valuation of 19X EV/ FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA.

RCII's existing $543 million of unsecured debt has change of control protections, so Vintage has to finance both the equity and refinance the existing unsecured debt.

Vintage Capital offered to buyout Rent-A-Center Inc. for $15 per share in cash. Vintage only own 5.9% of the equity and needs $1.3 billion to buyout the company.

At the outset, let me be crystal clear, based on where shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) are trading ($14.75), the mergers and acquisitions experts and the market at large are suggesting that there is a 98% probability that Vintage Capital's $15 per share cash buyout offer for Rent-A-Center Inc. closes (see here). However, as a value and contrarian investor, who occasionally and selectively shorts stocks, the more I kicked the tires, the more skeptical I became of this deal closing. In this piece, I will present my arguments as to why I think shares of RCII is now a perfect short at $14.75 per share.

Valuation And Financials

Let's start with valuation.

As of April 30, 2018, Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) had 53.4 million shares outstanding. So a cash buyout offer of $15 per share X 53.4 million shares equals $801 million for the equity (market capitalization). As of March 31, 2018, the company had $600 million in long-term debt, of which $543 million was unsecured bonds and the rest was secured bank debt from a credit facility. So we are looking at an enterprise value of call it $1.35 billion, as the company had $82 million of cash on hands, but needs some working capital funds.

Source: RCII's Q1 2018 10-Q

Per the Q1 2018 earnings call (see here), analyst, Bradley Thomas, indicated RCII's FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA was $71 million.

Looking at RCII's FY 2017 10-K (see here), I see an FY 2017 operating loss of $63 million, D&A and write down of intangibles of $74.6 million, and interest expense of $46 million. In FY 2017, RCII lost money, so there isn't an income tax payment add back necessary for calculating Adjusted EBITDA. So tallying up those figures, we arrive at EBITDA of $57.6 million. However, I will concede that there could be $13.4 million in special adjustments, so I will take Mr. Thomas' word and use the $71 million Adjusted EBITDA figure.

Therefore, miraculously, B Riley (RILY) and Guggenheim are going to finance a deal that is valued at a nose bleed valuation of 19X EV/Adjusted EBITDA (Enterprise value $1.35 billion dividend by FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of $71 million).

Next, if you look at RCII's historical full year financial performance you quickly realize the deteriorating fundamentals and negative trajectory for revenue and operating income (or lack thereof). This is a business that has been on struggle street!

(All financial data is from RCII's sec.gov 10-Ks and 10-Qs)

Next, look at the high level balance sheet and declining store count. Also, notice the declining stockholders' equity.

Per the Q1 2018 conference call, with plans to close 150 underperforming stores, and they franchised 31 (3rd quartile stores which are considered "good stores" by RCII's CFO, Maureen Short), they will have a pro-forma footprint of 2,200 stores by year-end.

Next, let's look at the statement of cash flow for the past three years. Notice a very similar trend of declining cash flow from operating activities.

Q1 2018 Conference Call (see here)

(All excerpts are take directly from the Q1 2018 conference call)

On the Q1 2018 conference call, management promised the moon. Organizing all of these promises requires some mental gymnastics. The thrust of the conference call was about significant cost cutting measures and then trying to spin it that these dramatic cuts will not negatively impact the day to day operations of the business (i.e. the customers won't notice any differences).

(All paragraphs are direct quotes from the Q1 2018 conference call).

Regarding the progress made on those cost savings initiatives, in early March, corporate overhead was reduced by approximately 250 positions or about 25% of the corporate office, resulting in annual run rate savings of about $28 million with $20 million expected to be realized this year. In April, leadership in the field has been realigned to reduce by about 60 positions. And these changes are expected to generate $9 million in annualized run rate savings, with about $6 million realized this year. Between the corporate and field reductions, we're on track to meet the $30 million to $40 million of annualized overhead savings outlined in our 2018 guidance. Other store expense savings primarily include cost rationalization in the Core stores by negotiating better rates and rationalizing levels of service by our procurement department. Targeted savings of about $15 million annually have been identified, with 20% of those savings already realized. These initiatives are not expected to disrupt the business since the opportunities are primarily outside of operations, but that will allow us to be much more efficient as an organization. Moving onto our supply chain initiatives, during the first quarter, several changes were made to our supply chain. Within AcceptanceNOW, we've historically utilized collection centers to pick up return product and perform late-stage collection activities. During March, all AcceptanceNOW collection centers were closed and the responsibilities were transferred to nearby Core store locations. Minimal hours are expected to be added to the Core stores, since the returns in the AcceptanceNOW business are very low. The reduction of coworkers, vehicle and rent expense from the collection centers are expected to generate annual run rate savings of over $25 million, net of the minimal increased labor expense in the Core, with approximately $20 million realized this year. The last point on the supply chain initiatives that we implemented this quarter is the optimization of routes for our 21 product service centers, resulting in annualized run rate savings of about $7 million, with $5 million realized in 2018. So when you add up all the supply chain initiatives, we are now up to $35 million to $40 million in annual cost savings of between $40 million and $45 million in this year's working capital benefits just on the supply chain initiatives. Overall, the company is ahead of our plan and our EBITDA enhancing opportunities. We now expect those cost savings to be in the $75 million to $95 million range, with about two-thirds of that being realized this year, with additional working capital benefits in 2018 of $40 million to $45 million. So when you add the annual cost savings number to the working capital numbers, this is adding up to a plan in the range of $115 million to $140 million. So we're raising our EBITDA enhancing numbers, yet we missed the consensus earnings estimates for the first quarter.

In total, they are expecting cost savings ranging from $75 million to $95 million. Based on my math of the items above, I get to a figure of $84 million (see below).

Eliminating 250 corporate jobs: $28 million

Eliminating 60 field positions: $9 million

Cost rationalization: $15 million

Closing collection centers for AcceptanceNow: $25 million

Supply chain optimization: $7 million

So there are a lot of moving pieces, but per the conference call, management is guiding FY 2018 free cash flow of $130 million to $170 million. Importantly, keep in mind that this is free cash flow guidance, and not Adjusted EBITDA guidance. For perspective, FY 2017 free cash flow was $47.2 million. Management is forecasting quite a remarkable recovery in FY 2018.

So the ultimate question is if management truly believes its guidance then why would they sell a business that is set to dramatically turning around its Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow profile? If RCII's management had a lot of conviction that these dramatic cost saving measures will not negatively impact the business, then why would they accept a cash buyout of $15 per share?

As an aside, looking at RCII's FY 2017 10-K, on page 64, the weighted average stock option exercise price is $21.34, which is well above the $15 buyout price. So it is curious that management wants to sell so quickly.

Switching gears, in Q1 2018, mostly because of favorable working capital, free cash flow was $85 million and RCII's management paid down $78 million in debt with these proceeds.

Regarding bottom line performance, in the first quarter, the company generated approximately $25 million in adjusted EBITDA and approximately $85 million in free cash flow. This is a significant improvement, and most of our cost savings initiatives were not even implemented until late in the quarter or even into April. Regarding the balance sheet, during the first quarter of 2018, the company generated approximately $85 million of cash from operations, reduced debt by approximately $78 million, and ended the quarter with $604.4 million in total outstanding debt and $81.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The revolver balance was reduced by $65 million in the first quarter and ended the quarter at $20 million drawn.

Let's face it, if management is dramatically improving the bottom line of this business then the stock price could have been worth more to much more than $15 per share. So I am highly skeptical that this cost savings measure won't negatively impact the top-line.

Conversely, if you are one of the lenders financing for this prospective leveraged buyout (LBO) and FY 2017 interest expense was already $46 million, putting another $800 million of debt on this company, a company that might have normalized Adjusted EBITDA power of $100 million to $125 million doesn't make any sense.

Again, per the Q1 2018 conference call, this was the first positive "Core" comp since Q2 2015, and management is implementing dramatic cost cutting measures just while a recovery in the business is taking place. Let's not pretend that dramatic layoffs including 25% of the corporate staff, 60 field positions, and closing collection centers will have no negative affect on the future trajectory of same store sales.

And achieving positive same-store sales in the quarter is a key milestone for the company and an important step toward building sustainable profitability in the segment. It was the first time since the second quarter of 2015 that the Core was positive; again, a real milestone event. This was primarily driven by our strong portfolio performance, and the Core same-store sales improved sequentially throughout the quarter growing to plus 1.6% in the Core in March. Same-store sales for the consolidated business were a positive 0.8%; adjusted EBITDA was $25.1 million in the quarter; and EBITDA margin was 3.6%, up 490 basis points sequentially.

Value of RCII based on price per store

Secondly, in Q1 2018, RCII's management sold 31 store to a franchisee for $9.5 million. That works out to an average of $306,451 per store. And per the CFO, Maureen Short, these were "good stores" and ranked in the third quartile.

So if RCII has a pro-forma store count of 2,200 store, post closing 150 underperforming stores and this 31 refranchising deal, well 2,200 stores x $306K equals $673 million. Remember, the enterprise value of this buyout deal is $1.35 billion.

So, again, I am confused as to how someone is willing to pay 616K per store and the lenders are going along with this plan.

If we continue to peel back the onion further, here is the composition of revenue. As you can see, the "Core U.S." was 68% of FY 2017 revenue and had operating profit margins of only 4.7%. AcceptanceNow's FY 2017 was 29.5% of revenue and had 6.1% operating margins.

Source: RCII FY 2017 10-K (pg. 67)

Let's take a look at RCII's mix. Furniture and Consumer Electronics lead the way at 41% an 20% respectively.

Source: RCII FY 2017 10-K

Qualitatively, let's face it, this company is selling credit and a low weekly or monthly payment because customers want the products now. I would argue that RCII is offering customers who may have some form of either limited income, a bad credit history, and dare I say a lack of sophistication as to how much they are actually paying to live a lifestyle they most likely can't afford. The other issue is that Rent-A-Center is a retailer and not a vertically integrated manufacturer of the products they sell. Moreover, compared to much large competitors, they are at a distinct disadvantage in nearly every category they compete in. The only area where there is less pricing transparency and where the marketplace is more fragmented is furniture. However, when it comes to electronics, I'm not sure how they can compete with Best Buy and Amazon. And when it comes to appliances, companies like a Home Depot or Lowe's are vastly superior. So the gimmick is getting customers to focus on a "low weekly or monthly payment" combine with the allure and enticement that they can maintain a certain lifestyle. Again, RCII is counting on the fact that customers will not work out the all in cost to actually purchase or rent each of the items that they sign up for. Not to mention that from an inventory risk standpoint, RCII has to manage the inherent depreciation, wear and tear, and credit losses for this inventory.

For example, "skip/stolen" losses for the Core business were 3.1% of Q1 2018 revenue and AcceptanceNow "skip/stolen" losses were 8.9%.

Here are the direct quotes regarding the "skip/stolen" from the Q1 2018 conference call.

Skip/stolen losses in the Core were 3.1% of revenue, which was flat to last year. Skip/stolen losses were 8.9% of revenue, which was 50 basis points better than last year, and 480 basis points better sequentially.

Short Interest

Not surprisingly, RCII's short interest peaked on March 15, 2018 at north of 29 million shares (54.6% of the entire share count). During that time period, the stock briefly dipped as low as the $7s.

Source: Yahoo Finance

So I find it remarkable that the shorts took their medicine by booking and realizing heavy losses by covering nearly 18 million shares between May 16th through June 29th. This is a cash buyout, so if you believe in the short thesis enough to put it on this short bet in size, and shorting 29 million shares is a high conviction short and considered "in size", then, I have no idea why hedge funds are not seeing it through as the incremental cost to maintain a short position is just another $0.25 per share. Why not see the "river" card to use a poker term? If the deal closes, you cover at $15 as opposed to $14.75, and then you only lose another $0.25 per share (plus the cost of the borrow). If the deal falls through due to financing, then RCII's stock could drop back down to $10. So, again, why cover at $14.75?

Source: Nasdaq.com

Debt Financing

Per this June 21, 2018 ABFJournal (see here), B. Riley Financial and Guggenheim signed a debt commitment leader for a $800 million of senior secured term loan. Again, given the deteriorating trajectory of RCII's past financials, and the existing debt of $543 million long term debt, I can't imagine the term will be cheap.

Vintage Capital Management’s affiliate Vintage Rodeo Parent agreed to acquire rent-to-own retailer Rent-A-Center. Vintage will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Rent-A-Center common stock for $15.00 per share in cash. According to a related 8-K filing, B. Riley Financial and Guggenheim Corporate Funding signed a debt commitment letter for an $800 million senior secured term loan in support of the merger. The term loan will consist of a $400 million in aggregate principal first out term loan, a $250 million in aggregate principal second out term loan and a $150 million last out term loan in aggregate principal third out loan. B. Riley also signed an equity commitment letter of up to $429 million to be provided to Vintage Rodeo at the closing of the merger.

Source: ABFJournal

Moreover, the two tranches of existing unsecured bonds ($300 million in face value for the 6.625% 11/15/2020 and $250 million in face value for the 4.75% 5/1/2021), have "change of control protection". Therefore, Vintage Capital has to also to arrange for total deal financing of $1.35 billion less the $48 million for its 5.9% equity stake that Vintage owned prior to this deal announcement.

Per RCII's FY 2017 10-K, on pg. 64, both unsecured bond have "change or control" protections.

The 6.625% notes may be redeemed on or after November 15, 2015, at our option, in whole or in part, at a premium declining from 103.313%. The 6.625% notes may be redeemed on or after November 15, 2018, at our option, in whole or in part, at par. The 6.625% notes also require that upon the occurrence of a change of control (as defined in the 2010 indenture), the holders of the notes have the right to require us to repurchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the original aggregate principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of repurchase. The 4.75% notes may be redeemed on or after May 1, 2016, at our option, in whole or in part, at a premium declining from 103.563%. The 4.75% notes may be redeemed on or after May 1, 2019, at our option, in whole or in part, at par. The 4.75% notes also require that upon the occurrence of a change of control (as defined in the 2013 indenture), the holders of the notes have the right to require us to repurchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the original aggregate principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of repurchase.

This explains that as of Friday, July 13, 2018, why both RCII bonds were trading near par. If these bond didn't have these change of control protections then they would be trading well below par because in an LBO, the leverage ratios greatly increase and the unsecured debt gets pushed to the back of the credit ranking line (the senior secured debt is first in line for repayment).

Source: Fidelity

$250 million (outstanding) RCII 4.75% 5/1/2021

$293 million (outstanding) RCII 6.625% 11/15/2020

Incidentally, and speaking of senior secured lenders, on June 6, 2017, per the Credit Agreement's "Fourth Amendment", RCII's lenders greatly reduced its available capacity on both the term loan and revolver. Clearly, they grew concerned about the credit risk and protecting their capital.

The Fourth Amendment reduced the capacity of the Revolving Facility from $675 million to $350 million and the aggregate amount of Incremental Term Loans and Incremental Revolving Commitments from $250 million to $100 million. We may request an Incremental Revolving Loan, provided that at the time of such draw, and after giving effect thereto, (i) the Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio on a pro forma basis is no less than 1.10:1, (ii) the Total Revolving Extensions of Credit do not exceed the Borrowing Base, and (iii) if the draw occurs during a Minimum Availability Period, the Availability must be more than the Availability Threshold Amount.

Source: RCII FY 2017 10-K (pg. 29)

Keep in mind, as the June 19, 2018 SEC filings, Vintage Capital only owns 3.186 million shares of RCII (5.9%). So they need to come up with $753 million for the rest of equity and $543 million long term debt for approximately $1.3 billion.

Source: Sec.gov

Q2 2018 earnings are lapping the inclusion of HHGregg and Conn's.

Also, in March 2017, HHGregg filed for bankruptcy (see here) and on March 31, 2017, RCII announced that they would close their 115 AcceptanceNow kiosks in Conn's stores (see here) by June 2017. So in Q2 2018, RCII is still lapping a YoY quarter where they were generating some revenue from HHGregg and Conn's. Please see the commentary below from the Q1 2018 conference call.

I find it remarkable that hedge funds were collectively short 29 million shares (as recently as March 2018) of Rent-A-Car Inc., nearly 54% of the entire share count, and yet when a cash buyout offer for $15 per share, by a hedge fund that only owns a 5.9% equity stake and only has assets under management of $187 million surfaced, they run for the exits. At $15 per share x 50.2 million shares (the amount Vintage doesn't already own) equals $753 million plus the change of control debt refinancing for another $543 million long term debt means that Vintage Capital needs to arrange $1.296 billion of financing. Dramatic cost cutting and super optimistic FY 2018 free cash flow projection notwithstanding, this deal has been struck at an EV/ FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA valuation of 19X. And given the negative trajectory of this business, from a financial performance standpoint, I can't imagine Vintage can finance this deal at terms that aren't onerous such that interest expense and accelerated amortization schedules doesn't chew up most of the future Adjusted EBITDA, even if you believe that RCII will dramatically improve its financial and business prospects. For example, GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) had to pay LIBOR +875 Bps to refinance its $1.1 billion term loan and that was only done in combination with the announcement of a key $300 million JV and strategic partnership in China with Harbin/CITIC. I can't imagine what kind of terms the lenders would require to financing a company like Rent-A-Center. So essentially, if you short RCII at $14.75, if miraculously Vintage Capital is able to successfully arrange for $1.296 billion in financing and this deal closes then you lose $0.25 or 2%. If I am right and this deal is half baked then your upside 30%, as shares of RCII could cascade back down to as low as $10. I love the risk/reward and setup of this short play.

Appendix

Vintage Capital Management AUM about $190 million

Source: Fintel

