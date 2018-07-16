Possible Drought In South Dakota? Why Prices Will Fall

In last weeks article, I briefly discussed the possibility of an emerging drought in South Dakota. Today, I will examine this possibility in finer detail by looking at CDI, rainfall, and crop conditions to determine how corn, wheat, and soybean prices mike move as a result.

South Dakota, on average, accounts for 5% of U.S. corn production, 10% of spring wheat production, 4% of winter wheat production, and 5% of soybean production. It is especially important to follow weather impacts on the winter wheat crop (mostly grown in the central region of the state), as most of the wheat in Kansas (92%; country leader in winter wheat production), has already been harvested. In contrast, only 2% of winter wheat in South Dakota has been harvested, which is below average for this time by 5%.

Currently, CDI-Wheat is in the low single digits for the winter wheat growing areas of South Dakota (through Saturday morning), with isolated locations avoiding overnight heat stress entirely.

Source: Innovation Weather, LLC

The 5-day forecast is very similar, which shows CDI conditions in the single digits through Monday in South Dakota (please note that the colors here reflect a different number of hours than in the 60-hour CDI).

Source: Innovation Weather, LLC

This week’s crop progress and condition report announced that growing conditions have been very good this summer, where the crop is currently rated at 85% being at least “fair”. Topsoil and subsoil moisture rating are quite good, with marks of at least 82% and 77% adequate respectively. As a whole, the state is around average for rainfall. Eastern portions of the state have seen below average rainfall, while western portions of the state have a surplus.

Source: National Weather Service

Source: National Weather Service

More recently, rainfall has been tough to come by for central and southern portions of South Dakota, where areas in dark red saw no rain over the last seven days. Most of the state’s corn and soybeans are grown in the eastern part of the state, where some spots are in a moderate drought (see below). Nevertheless, crop conditions for both corn and soybeans have not suffered as a result of the recent dry weather.

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor

A significant pattern change is coming to the northern plains, where cool and wet weather is expected to remain for the next week or so. However, it appears as if market prices have already considered the cold and wet forecast, as prices for corn, wheat, and soybean futures have all plummeted this week. The two key questions that remain are:

1) Who gets the rain and who doesn’t?

2) How long does the cold and wet pattern last?

The answer to question 1 is almost impossible to know at this time. We can predict what regions can expect above or below normal rainfall and temperature, but cannot get more granular than that.

As for question 2, I would estimate that the pattern lasts one to two weeks, starting early next week. However, forecast skill is quite poor in this timeframe. For reference, below you may find the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for temperature and rain for the next 6 to 10 days.

Source: Climate Prediction Center

Source: Climate Prediction Center

Lastly, I think uncertainty with regard to the length and duration of the cool pattern has created an opportunity for traders to take advantage of. Drought conditions haven’t impacted the high density growing areas of corn, wheat or soybeans, and with a cool pattern expected for the foreseeable future, I would suggest staying short, if not further shorting Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB), Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN), and Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT). Additionally, it’s important to note that weather is likely a secondary factor in soybean prices. The recent trade war between the United States and China has been, by far, the primary factor in trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.