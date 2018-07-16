GBP: Silver Lining Seen Amongst Dark Clouds

Expectations of a Bank of England rate hike are increasing. Even the central bank's chief economist voted for a rate hike in June, for the first time in four years.

PM May has lost key cabinet members, leading to negativity surrounding the UK's future with Brexit. However, much of the pessimism might have been overdone.

The GBP has been utterly bashed in the G10 FX space this year, losing close to 8% against the USD since hitting 1.43 highs. A pain trade might be imminent.

GBP has been utterly bashed in the G10 FX space this year. After enjoying a meteoric rise to highs of 1.42-1.43 against the USD in early 2018, the currency pair now finds itself trading at 1.32 levels, a stunning fall from grace of around 8%.

In November last year, when GBPUSD was trading around 1.32, headlines surrounding the GBP were extremely negative, with Brexit dominating the minds of investors. Then, I wrote an article "Sterling: Pain Trade Incoming (Part 2)", warning GBP bears that a revival of fortunes in the GBP might be imminent. My take profit target then was 1.3650, but the magnitude of the short squeeze in the GBP far exceeded my expectations, with GBPUSD closing 2017 above 1.40 levels.

Now, in similar fashion, I believe the GBP will pull off yet another proverbial rabbit from the hat and take the market by surprise. A potential short squeeze could be just as painful as that of in 2017, mainly as CFTC positioning (as seen from the chart below) shows that short positioning in the GBP is currently close to its 52wk highs.

CFTC Speculative Net Positioning in GBP, Source: Investing.com, 13 July, 2018

UK is going through a rough patch right now, with Theresa May losing key members of her cabinet who disagreed with her "Soft Brexit" stance. Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made their frustrations clear last week by submitting their resignations. Surely this would be GBP-negative, would it not? Losing key cabinet members does look as if Theresa May might be rapidly losing support amongst the Tories, which might eventually culminate in a vote of no confidence for her. However, losing key cabinets who have been gunning for a "Hard Brexit" might be GBP-positive, as the cabinet would now be more aligned in their common goal for a "Soft Brexit".

To make Brexit more palatable, there was positive trade-related news coming out from the UK over the weekend, with Trump suddenly declaring that a trade deal with the UK was "absolutely possible". Literally hours ago before releasing that statement, Trump had poured cold water over a possible trade deal with the UK.

Through this roller-coaster ride of events, GBPUSD has remained stoic, as seen from the chart below. 1.31-1.32 levels have been well-defended by buyers, and even losing the popular Boris Johnson was not sufficient to send the GBP to new lows. For the past month, 1.31-1.32 levels have not been breached, which tells me that the currency pair is potentially forming a stable platform from which it can go higher.

Source: NetDania, 13 July, 2018

In terms of catalysts for the GBPUSD to rise, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane called for an interest rate increase during the central bank's June meeting. He choosing to place his faith with an interest rate increase should be seen as especially significant, as he is the chief economist of the Bank of England, coupled with the fact that this was the first time in four years he has chosen to vote for a rate increase.

Inflation has been creeping up in the UK on back of a weaker currency as seen from the chart below, thus increasing the urgency of an August rate hike. Crucially, the committee appears to be increasingly confident that Brexit would not impact the economy that adversely as to warrant keeping interest rates lower for longer.

UK CPI, Source: Trading Economics, July 2018

I suggest going long GBPUSD at 1.32 levels with a stop loss just below 1.30, coupled with a take profit target of 1.38.

