Rio Tinto: Good Times Coming Ahead?

Rio Tinto (RIO) is an Anglo-Australian mining company headquartered in London. Its mining businesses are broadly classified into four product groups namely Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Iron Ore and Energy and Minerals. RIO's strategy to diversify its portfolio of commodities has helped in mitigating the risk of price fluctuations in those commodities. Additionally, RIO's geographical dispersion across the continents of Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa; has helped to reduce geopolitical risks associated with mining in underdeveloped countries.

During the past week, RIO's price was quite volatile due to multiple elements affecting the market's expectations of RIO's future performance and this article will discuss how these factors may affect RIO's performance going forward.

Negative outlook suggests lower margins from iron operations:

Let's face it; RIO has historically depended on iron ore production to support revenues. For instance, the revenue for FY 2017 stood at ~$40 B, out of which $18.25 B (or 43.6%) pertained to iron ore operations. The chart below depicts the revenue bifurcation from RIO's mining output:

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha].

When it comes to iron ore mining, RIO's Australia-based Pilbara mine operations are the sole contributor. RIO's heavy dependence on iron ore looks fine but for the fact that the future of this widely used metal does not look bright; at least for the coming few years. As seen in the graph, the iron ore prices have plummeted from ~$76/t in February to ~$63/t in July.

Source: Marketindex

The decline has persisted for some time and is expected to aggravate in the wake of rising trade tensions between the economic giants (US and China). This decline is mainly attributable to a supply-demand imbalance in the global iron market. In this context, it is noteworthy that increased supply from Australia and Brazil is met by declining demand from Chinese steel producers. Moreover, since it is anticipated that the US may impose additional tariffs on approximately $200 B worth of Chinese exports, I believe that this gap will widen because Chinese demand for iron ore will decline further.

Furthermore, the Australian Department of Industry expects that by 2020 the iron ore prices will tank near the $50/t mark. Although it can be argued that RIO will enhance its iron ore output going forward; due to potentially significant exploration projects in the Pilbara region (Figure-1), and that these enhanced operations will be fully supported by automated mining activities that will reflect in safer and low-cost mining operations, however, I think the downside is too significant to be neglected by RIO.

Consider this; sales revenue (which is a multiple of quantity x unit price) is believed to be the most sensitive factor to profitable operations regardless of whether profitability is measured in terms of net earnings, operating earnings or net present value. As such, if the prices go down near $50 (a 20% decline from current price levels), there will be a much higher downside on operating margins from RIO's iron operations. This will make RIO's iron mining operations less charming going forward and it may be forced to switch towards mining of alternative resources.

Figure-1 (Source: Annual Report)

RIO seeks high-value in its Copper and Diamond business:

In my opinion, RIO's copper and diamond business segment will be the key player in future. At present, this segment makes up more than 10% of the total revenues. Moreover, RIO has mining rights over some of the best copper assets globally. These assets include Escondida (Chile), Kennecott (NYSE:USA) and Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) all of which are operational. Moreover, the Resolution copper project in US is another project with promising potential. However the following table shows that except from RIO's Kennecott operations, Q1 2018 production was lower compared with Q4 2017.

Source: Q1 results

But I believe that lower copper output during Q1, is good for RIO at present considering the declining trend in copper prices. Again, the decline in copper prices is due to fears of declining demand from China and these fears started to materialize in June; and I think this reduced demand is expected to continue for some time over increasing trade concerns between US and China.

Source: Infomine

China is the largest consumer of copper and its economic growth is expected to remain slow during H2 2018. This explains why copper prices are likely to remain low over the next quarter. Nevertheless, I believe that copper prices shall recover after a quarter or so because there is no real reason why the decline should persist for more than a few months. When the prices start to recover, then RIO will make notable returns on its copper assets.

RIO's Grasberg sale and potential upside for Turquoise Hill investors:

RIO recently sold its stake in the Grasberg copper project for ~$3.5 B, and this sale was a value-addition move by RIO's management because RIO's interest in Grasberg project was valued at ~$2.6 B. With this disposal, RIO is on the lookout for another high-value copper investment and is prepared to pay premium on an investment with high intrinsic value. In this context, I think that since it takes a lot of effort to find a project with rich returns, therefore RIO may consider increasing its 34% stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia operated by RIO's subsidiary Turquoise Hill (TRQ).

(Note: RIO currently owns ~51% controlling interest in TRQ which owns ~66% interest in OT mine).

If RIO goes for this move then the share price of TRQ will double in a few days after such an announcement is made. I believe that this strategic move is possible because RIO has indicated that TRQ-represented copper assets at Oyu Tolgoi mine are one of the most valuable mining assets operated by the company.

Source: Presentation at Mongolia Economic Forum

In fact RIO will eventually go for this move sooner rather than later, because TRQ's Oyu Tolgoi project will provide a ton more value once TRQ is able to start full-fledged 'underground mining' operations in addition to the current 'open pit' operations at the mine.

RIO's diamond business is another value contributor:

When it comes to diamonds, operational results for Q1 showed that RIO produced 3.5 MM carats from Argyle mine (Australia) and 1.1 MM carats from Diavik mine (Canada). But the real thriller in this high-value business is the discovery of 63 extremely rare 'pink diamonds' from RIO's Argyle mine which are expected to fetch more than $100 MM in the tendering process.

Production trends identify growth patterns:

I have drawn a table to identify RIO's three-year production trend in all the major minerals/metals/commodities mined by the company. This table also spots RIO's estimated reserves for these materials.

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Based on this table, it is easy to identify that there is increased Y/Y production in all minerals/metals/commodities mined by RIO except for copper and coal. These trends indicate that future growth is imminent. In case of copper, RIO is already considering additional projects as discussed in a previous section.

Critical business risks and RIO's responses:

Generally, companies engaged in mining different metals/commodities across different countries, are faced with geopolitical and foreign currency fluctuation risks. Geopolitical risks are somehow mitigated by widening the portfolio across different countries as these risks are more significant in developing countries compared with developed countries. However, another risk specific with mining companies is the risk of health and safety incidents at mine sites which often results in unjustifiable demands being made from mine workers' unions. In case of RIO, it is usually better on this performance metric as no significant casualty has been reported on any of its mines; and why shouldn't it be? Automation is one of RIO's strategic operational moves.

Source: Rio Tinto

In this context, RIO recently announced the fully automated train operations to transport iron ore produced at Mount Tom Price in Australia. This initiative is intended to improve productivity, safety and flexibility of its operations. Further, this initiative is part of RIO's AutoHaul program which previously witnessed automation in the rock-breaking process in RIO's Pilbara mines. Again, RIO is dedicated to conduct mining operations without compromising on safety.

Stock price is at support levels and likely to bounce back:

RIO is trading in the range of $54. As seen in the graph below, the stock is very close to reaching support levels and therefore is less likely to go under $52. However as the macroeconomic factors discussed in previous sections turn favorable, we may see an 11-15% upside in RIO's price from the current levels.

Source: Finviz

Additionally, RIO's current PE ratio TTM (read: Trailing Twelve Months) is significantly lower than the 'miscellaneous mining' market as shown below.

Source: Zacks

In my opinion, this shows that RIO is currently undervalued at current prices and is a great value investment.

In a nutshell:

The iron ore prices are anticipated to decline which may affect RIO's operating margins from iron mining, going forward. However, RIO is shifting its interest towards acquiring high-value copper assets and has entered into autonomous mining to reduce safety mishaps and improve productivity. In my opinion, such strategic moves are the need of the hour and give RIO an edge in the industry. Furthermore, the 3-year production trends and resource estimates of RIO's mining assets indicate that growth is imminent. Finally, the stock prices are near support levels and the PE ratio for the past twelve months is below market, which hints towards a potential 11-15% upside from the current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.