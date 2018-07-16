Overstock - More Evidence For Bullish Argument

Even with a bearish asset valuation, Overstock (OSTK) trades at a 30% discount to intrinsic value. Conversely, the bullish thesis demonstrates a clear path to 300% upside.

Bear/Bull Arguments:

Overstock is a company I would have never come across in my usual pursuit of value. Typically, I rely on screeners to find cheap stocks. I search price to book, price to earnings, enterprise value to EBIT, and other traditional value screeners. However, I have since learned to cast my net far and wide in search of value, given today’s market multiples.

While listening to Quoth the Raven’s podcast interview with Marc Cohodes, I heard Marc’s views on Overstock. Prior to the podcast, I only have vague memories of Overstock being a publicly traded company. I recall hearing about Patrick Byrne’s “sith lord” conference call rant nearly a decade ago, when he waged a verbal war with short sellers. Aside from that, I knew virtually nothing about the company. I must have written it off since then. During the Quoth the Raven interview, Marc Cohodes outlined a simple valuation of Overstock’s cash, venture capital division, and e-commerce division. The sum of the parts, Marc states, is worth between $150-$500 per share.

As of July 2018, the enterprise value of Overstock was $978 million, the market cap is $1.1 billion, and there are about 29 million shares outstanding. The stock trades just north of $38. This sparked my curiosity, and I read the 2017 10K and listened to two recent conference calls. Likewise, I read a few Seeking Alpha pieces on the stock: One bearish and the others bullish. The bearish article is from contributor Dan Kranzler. He argues that Overstock was a strong short candidate in April 2018 because the company’s tZero security token offerings were worthless. He further argued that the only reason for the 2017 run up in the stock was the bitcoin mania. It is well known that Overstock’s CEO - Patrick Byrne - is a purveyor of all things crypto/blockchain, and the company’s Medici subsidiary is solely focused on blockchain technologies.

Dan is not the only Overstock bear out there. I read other non-SA bearish articles about Overstock. The bear's main argument is that Overstock.com e-commerce is no longer is growth mode, and simultaneously the company is entering a risky venture capital world with blockchain. Bears seemed to believe that no one would purchase tZero security tokens, due to the continued extensions of coin offerings. Some assumed that the lack of interest was evidence that Medici was a failed experiment. Unfortunately for the bears, they were proven incorrect when only two months later Overstock announced over $328 million of commitments in the tZero security tokens. Not only did tZero secure commitments, they extended the token offerings until August 6, 2018 due to additional interests. Thus, there may be more bullish news just on the horizon for tZero.

To hear an alternative view point to the bears, I read George Atuan’s bullish articles about asset valuations of Overstock divisions. George’s thesis was pretty much in line with Marc Cohodes. George outlined the valuation of the e-commerce business and the valuation of the blockchain venture capital wing of the company (Medici).

Asset Valuation:

After diving into the financials and drawing my own conclusions, I ultimately became a strong believer in the bullish argument for the company. For one, there is a compelling argument for a $1-$2.5 billion valuation for the e-commerce business. Likewise, the recent security token announcement is evidence that tZero and Medici have real potential.

Getting back to e-commerce, the chart above shows price to sales ratios for some of Overstock’s closest competitors. Notably, Wayfair (W) is arguably the most like Overstock. Navigating both websites, the look and feel of the online experiences are nearly identical.

(Screen shot from Overstock.com)

(Screenshot from Wayfair.com)

Furthermore, both Overstock and Wayfair are in the same e-retailer space, specializing in home goods. Wayfair - as the chart shows - trades at 2x sales. Overstock, in contrast, trades for about a quarter of that at .57x sales. A close look at the financials demonstrates that Wayfair only earns $8.58 of revenue on each dollar of marketing, and they have done so for the past three years. Comparatively, Overstock netted just over $9.5 of revenue for each marketing dollar spent in 2017. Over a three year period, Overstock earned just over $11 of revenue per dollar of marketing spend. This is well above Wayfair’s average of around $8.30.

(Calculations are my own. Financials from Wayfair and Overstock 2017 10K)

Furthermore, Wayfair has five straight years of operating losses. That compares starkly to Overstock, which has only three years of operating losses since 2013 (see chart below).

(Overstock 2017 10K)

In other words, Wayfair has spent inexorably on advertising, yet it doesn’t draw as many sales out of each dollar spent. Overstock, on the other hand, is generally more efficient at generating operating profits. For some reason, however, Wayfair trades at a steep multiple of Overstock. I would argue that the discrepancy is two part. For one, Wayfair has seen 5x revenue growth in the last five years, compared to 1.3x Overstock. In the past three years, however, Wayfair’s revenues have only grown by 1.8x, while earnings losses have multiplied by a factor of three. Their losses are growing faster than revenues. Mr. Market seems to have turned a blind eye to Wayfair’s earnings losses.

As you can see in the chart below, Wayfair is trading at just over 2x sales compared to Overstock which trades around .5x.

W data by YCharts

OSTK data by YCharts

Another reason for the discrepancy in Overstock's valuation seems to be that the market is confused about what the company's two-dimensional businesses: E-commerce and blockcahin. Overlapping Overstock and Bitcoin (BTC-USD), it's clear that the price actions mirror one another.

[object HTMLElement]

The market seems to think that Overstock is bitcoin because of Medici ventures and Byrne's obsession with blockchain. An astute buyer of the e-commerce division will look past Medici and analyze the merits of Overstock’s retail arm. If they do so, I predict they will see efficiency and value based on the points that I’ve discussed. When they do so, they will offer a fair price between $1-$2.5 billion.

Looking at the value of all parts of the company, there is value to be had. Below is a basic bear and bull case asset valuation of Overstock:

Bear Case Valuation:

Bull Case Valuation:

In my bear case valuation, I take the current value of cash minus debt (Q1 2018, 10Q), added the announced proceeds from the security token offerings, and give the e-commerce sale a $1 billion valuation. Notice two things about my bear case argument. First, this valuation assumes all the venture capital initiatives in Medici are worthless. Secondly, the e-commerce sale valuation is conservative, at only .57x sales compared to Wayfair’s 2x. In this case, Overstock is worth around $54 per share, which is a 31% discount to the current stock price. Hence, downside is limited at $38.

The bull case valuation, in contrast, is compelling. It’s essentially a call option on various factors that can play out in the near and or long term. My bull case has all of the same components as the bear case, except it provides a $2 billion sale price for the e-commerce business (1.14x sales) and a $1 billion valuation for Medici. In this scenario, the intrinsic value of the shares are worth upwards of $123 per share, or a 325% discount to the present value of the stock. I should note that there are firms that value Medici at far north of $1 billion, which suggests my bullish valuation is low. Consulting firm Davidson and Co. gave the tZero platform a standalone value $51 per share ($1.5 billion) valuation, and it is only one piece of the Medici subsidiary. Likewise, Marc Cohodes believes Medici is worth far more than $1 billion. There are a lot of possibilities here.

It is worth pointing out that Overstock has 40% of shares short. There are many bears that do not believe in Medici ventures, nor the possibility of an e-commerce sale. In fairness, some of the more thoughtful bear arguments point to a decline in Y/Y revenue in e-commerce, albeit a small $50 million decline.

Overstock is not for the faint of heart. It is a polarizing company, and there are strong opinions from both bears and bulls. However, the June 29, 2018 $160 million token press release shows that validity of tZero. That is a game-changer. If Overstock turns the signed letters of intent into actual funded security tokens, I predict there will likely be a short squeeze. In my view, being short Overstock in incredibly risky since the company could announce an e-commerce business sale any day. Or they could announce additional stakes in the token offering as soon as August 2018. Frankly, it might make sense for shorts to cover before then.

In closing, I will outline what I see as the catalysts and risks on Overstock’s horizon:

Catalysts:

Near term - The security offering for tZero tokens was extended to August 6, 2018. There is $328 million committed and $95 million funded. If August commitments exceed $328 million, then the stock price should jump. Likewise, if letters of intent result in actual funded tokens, the stock price could increase as well. Either action could result in a short squeeze.

Intermediate term - Announcing the sale of the e-commerce retail business for $1 billion - $2.5 billion.

Long term - Any of the Medici ventures could prove profitable and valuable blockchain/crypto assets.

Risks:

Near term - E-commerce business posts declining operating cash flow. While Overstock has a five year history of positive operating cash flow, it should be noted that CEO Patrick Byrne has stated that Overstock is entering growth mode to compete with other online retailers, which will likely boost expenses. To that end, Q1 2018 “Sales and Marketing” line is up 100% from Q1 2017, and the company had $54 million in operating losses.

Intermediate term - Dilutive strategic alternatives. When Overstock was riding the bitcoin price wave, they proposed a share offering to raise cash at an opportune time. The proposition was later dropped. In my view, Byrne is trying to raise cash either by selling e-commerce or by other strategic alternatives. He seems hellbent on pivoting the business to blockchain. His end goal is to solve issues of stock market manipulation, voting fraud, and a host of other digital problems. His intentions are good, yet them may prove dilutive.

Long term - Medici ventures fail. While blockchain ventures are a hot ticket in mid-2018, they may not be profitable in the end. This is spelled out clearly in the Risk Factors section on page 27 of the 10K. There is a high risk/reward scenario in venture capital. Medici may be Overstock’s future, but there are other companies trying to get regulatory approval for blockchain and crypto. Competitors may beat Overstock to the punch. That’s always a possibility.

Conclusion:

Weighing the bullish and bearish arguments, however, I stand strong with the bulls. As Marc Cohodes states in the QTR interview, Overstock has optionality. There are many ways this thing can go right. And if all of them go right, Overstock could easily be a multi bagger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.