Closed-End Funds: 5 Funds Trading At A Wide Discount (July 17, 2018 Update)

Four of the five funds remain on the list, while we have one new addition.

Closed-end fund investors know that a good strategy when purchasing shares of CEFs is to choose funds that are currently trading at a discount. I used CEFconnect's fund screener to narrow in on some potential opportunities that may deserve a closer look. To further help narrow down potential funds worth a look, I added the following three criteria to narrow in on attractiveness:

Funds invested primarily in equity holdings, this is attractive for longer-term investors as equities often offer superior returns over the long-term time horizon.

Market capitalization of greater than $300 million, this offers generally two potential advantages; greater liquidity and lower fees.

Distributions that pay on a monthly schedule, this can help with compounding at a greater frequency and getting cash back to working for investors faster.

This list has changed little since the previous edition of the "5 Funds Trading At A Wide Discount" article, but this update lets us see how the holdings have been doing since the last release on April 23, 2018. With only one new addition to the list. The same three REIT focused funds remain the same, with one fund dropping off.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) has now dropped off the list with a 9.45% current discount to NAV. The fund had previously stood at a discount of 11.26%. During that time, the fund had announced a rights offering that had driven the fund to a large discount. Stanford Chemist offers a fantastic article detailing the events of the rights offering, "NHF's Rights Offering Analysis." With the rights offering all wrapped up now and in the books, it appears the fund is heading towards a tighter discount.

As I list off the 5 funds, I will list them in order of lowest to highest discount. Also, this is not an all-inclusive list as I know there are many funds that trade at discounts but these are the 5 widest, with the above criteria.

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP)

This fund appears on the list again, a fund with a primary investment objective of high current income. The fund intends to achieve this strategy through investing in REITs and preferred securities, as the name would suggest. RNP has total managed assets of $1.4 billion and utilizes leverage of 25.28%. The expense ratio for this fund is 1.67%.

The fund had a previous discount of 11.90% and has slightly narrowed its discount to currently sit at 11.05%. On April 23rd, the fund traded at a share price of $18.06, with a NAV of $20.65. The fund is now at a share price of $19.57, with a NAV per share amount of $22. This is quite attractive as the fund has slightly narrowed its discount but with both the share price and NAV rising from their previous levels. The fund offers investors a yield of 7.6% currently.

Source - CEFconnect

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)

This fund is the new addition to this list. I have written recently about THQ, in a favorable light. The fund invests in a portfolio of healthcare-related securities, to achieve its investment objective of seeking current income and long-term capital appreciation. The fund has $1.074 billion in assets and utilizes leverage of 20.44%. The expense ratio for the fund is currently 2.03%.

This fund currently trades at a discount of 11.13%, while its 1-year average discount is 9.27%. This gives THQ an attractive z-score of -1.80, indicating the fund is undervalued relative to its 1-year pricing history. The fund offers investors a distribution rate of 7.62%. THQ is also showing attractive YTD NAV total return of 7.19%. The healthcare sector has been on edge since the Trump Administration has been in office, even while he was campaigning and appeared to show a chance to make it in the White House, healthcare had begun to take a hit with political uncertainty over the Affordable Care Act.

And inevitably, as long as the Trump Administration is in the White House, I believe healthcare is still reasonably attractive.

Source - CEFconnect

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

IGR appears on the list again, another REIT focused fund. Additionally, the fund will be composed primarily of REITs in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The fund has a primary objective of high current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The management attempts to achieve this by holdings of 80% to 100% of its assets in REITs. IGR is a good sized fund with $1.154 billion in assets, and utilizing a relatively low amount of leverage of 13.07%. The fund has a total expense ratio of 1.41%.

Previously, IGR stood at a discount of 12.57%, this fund has also narrowed its discount to 11.87%. However, when looking at its 1-year average of 11.94%, giving the fund a z-score of 0.10, it would appear this fund isn't undervalued. IGR had traded at a share price of $7.21 and a NAV per share amount of $8.31. The fund has moved higher to currently trade at $7.57, with a NAV of $8.59. IGR, however, is showing a negative total NAV total return YTD at -1.01%.

The fund does offer an attractive distribution of 7.93%, while never cutting their distribution since inception on 2/18/2004 and raising the distribution once in its history. I just don't find the appeal of this fund though as the longer-term performance is mediocre to sub-par.

Source - CEFconnect

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)

JRI makes the list again, this fund also invests in REITs but with a broad range of capital structures that include; common and preferred securities as well as debt. JRI also holds significant assets outside of the U.S., with the U.S. making up approximately 55% of the portfolio currently. The fund intends to achieve a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The fund has total managed assets of $737.995 million, with utilization of leverage at 30.52%. The fund has a total expense ratio of 2%.

The fund previously had a discount sitting at 12.69%, while this discount has now expanded to 13.31%. With the 1-year average at 10.08%, giving this fund a z-score of -1.60. JRI had pricing previously of $16.19 per share, with a NAV price of $18.52. The market price has slipped slightly to $16.15, while the NAV has ever so slightly risen to $18.63. The problem I see with this fund is that only 38.9% is invested currently in common stock, with preferred securities and corporate bonds making up 33.9% and 17.1%, respectively. The problem lies in the fact that the Fed raising interest rates causes REITs to appear less attractive. This is then compounded by the additional downside that increasing interest rates have on preferred securities and bonds.

I believe for those reasons that are why JRI is having difficulties with performance. I am in no way saying that this is a bad thing, I own a few funds that invest in preferred securities and REITs. This just helps explain my assumptions behind the anemic performance and widening discount for JRI. The fund is down on a NAV total return basis YTD of -1.17%, while the market price is down -5.12%. I believe this could possibly be an enticing entry point, but I'd rather just throw this fund on the watch list. If you are a holder, however, you are getting paid a distribution of 7.88% while the fund waits for brighter days.

Source - CEFconnect

Boulder Growth & Income (BIF)

The very unloved BIF holds up the end of this list again. The fund seeks total return and attempts to achieve the stated objective by utilizing a strategy of, "a bottom-up, value-driven investment process to identify securities of good quality businesses trading below estimated intrinsic value. The intent of this process is to identify investment opportunities that will provide attractive returns over a long holding period." As stated on the fund's website. The fund additionally, intends to keep turnover in the fund low, to help keep costs associated with trading to a minimal. CEFconnect states that annual turnover sits at 9%. Basically, though, the fund is a way to invest in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B), with which BRK.A makes up 23.89% of the portfolio and BRK.B makes up another 6.75%.

The fund has total managed assets of $1.377 billion, with a very low level of leverage at 3.98%. The fund also has an expense ratio of 1.39%, which I believe is still too high for a fund with such little actual "management."

BIF had previously had a discount of 16.09%, this has now widened quite a bit to a 17.27%. The fund has a -year average discount of 15.48 and a z-score of -2.30. It does appear that this fund is deeply undervalued according to the stats but this discount is likely to persist as has been the case for a significant amount of time. The 5-year average discount actually sits at 19.22%. This may be due to the fact that the fund distributes out only 3.94%, which compared to its other CEF counterparts is quite low but still attractive in the broad sense of the overall market.

Previously the fund had traded at a share price of $10.76, with a NAV per share amount of $12.77. The fund has actually lost money since the prior article, with a current NAV per share amount of $12.51 and a market price of $10.35. I do hold shares of this fund but overall, the fund will be somewhat of a proxy for how well Berkshire Hathaway. Management so far has been quite mute so far concerning the significant discount that remains.

Source - CEFconnect

Conclusion

These 5 CEFs may be worth looking into further for anyone looking to get started with CEFs. Discounts/premiums are not the only consideration to follow through with a purchase but are an important part and helping to make sure you are not overpaying for assets that have market prices beyond what the NAV even are. What attracts most people to CEFs is the chance for enhanced yields beyond what typical securities hold. The monthly income is tremendously attractive and can help a person during retirement for income, or help a younger investor compound investments more frequently by reinvesting those distributions back into the securities or purchasing other securities.

While four of the five funds remained the same, it still gave us a good look into what the funds have been up to since we last touched base and see what expectations are likely going forward.

Please feel free to leave any questions or comments below in the comment section! If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up-to-date on future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNP, BIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.