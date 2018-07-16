Should You Buy Ford Motor's Whopping 5.5% Yield?

Ford Motor's (F) shares are undervalued, on the brink of being oversold, and ripe for a rebound. Ford Motor remains, first and foremost, a compelling high-yield income play in the auto sector with a highly competitive yield, but the recent drop also raises the possibility of capturing attractive capital gains. Ford Motor's shares have an appealing risk-reward combination at today's valuation point. An investment in Ford Motor yields a whopping 5.5 percent.

In June 2018, I penned an article on Ford Motor titled, "Ford Motor: Still A Buy?", in which I recommended the auto company as a "Buy for Income and Capital Appreciation". Unfortunately, the article was published at the peak of a months-long recovery that drove Ford Motor's share price above $12. Today, investors can gobble up Ford Motor's shares for less than $11. The current drop presents investors with an attractive entry opportunity.

When I last covered Ford Motor, I suggested that the company would continue to grow auto sales going forward, for two reasons: 1. Ford Motor's U.S. sales in May were robust; and 2. The economic context was favorable.

As to the first point, Ford Motor's U.S. vehicle sales for May were up 0.7 percent year over year, thanks to a strongly performing F-Series. In fact, in May 2018, Ford's F-Series saw the best sales performance in eighteen years. In June, Ford Motor sold 230,635 vehicles, reflecting an increase of 1.2 percent over the same month a year ago. The F-Series continues to do well also: Ford Motor said in its monthly sales update that it sold 451,138 pickups in the first six months of the year, reflecting an increase of 4.9 percent.

As to the second point, the economic context, I probably underestimated the negative effects the brewing trade conflict between the U.S. and China would have on Ford Motor's valuation. The Trump administration recently proposed $200 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which would most certainly draw an equal response from China. Multinational companies with factories in a lot of countries, such as Ford Motor, would most likely be hurt the most by increasing protectionism, which is also the reason why investors have shown no love for Ford Motor lately.

That being said, though, a lot of the posturing we see right now will probably be replaced at some point by a more constructive and serious dialog about how to correct trade imbalances (such as China's trade account surplus). Tit-for-tat tariffs hurt producers and consumers in both the U.S. and China, and everyone knows this. There is a lot of sabre-rattling going on right now, but reason should ultimately prevail.

Ford Motor Is Still In The Bargain Bin

The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 33.90, suggesting that Ford Motor's shares are at the brink of being oversold. As far as I am concerned, they are surely undervalued based on Ford Motor's next year's estimated profits. The forward P/E multiple sits at just ~7.2x, a major reason why I think that Ford Motor has a compelling risk-reward ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

I can see two major risk factors that could negatively affect the investment thesis here:

The U.S. economy could slide into a recession, which in turn would hurt cyclical auto companies like Ford Motor. Tit-for-tat tariffs between the U.S. and China continue to escalate over the short haul, hurting investor confidence in free trade and valuations.

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor's shares have taken it to the chin lately, which in turn opens up an interesting entry window for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. Despite the headline risks, Ford Motor looks like a good deal below $11. While there is a formidable risk that the U.S. and China continue to hurt each other with reciprocal tariffs over the short haul, chances are that reason will ultimately prevail and both countries will work together in good faith. Ford Motor's valuation reflects an attractive risk-reward, and the 5.5 percent dividend is compelling. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.