Black Box Corporation (BBOX) CEO Joel Trammell on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ronald Basso - EVP, General Counsel & Secretary

Joel Trammell - CEO, President & Director

David Russo - CFO, Senior VP & Treasurer

Analysts

Kris Mamula - Pittsburgh Post

Ronald Basso

Thank you, Ashley. Good morning and welcome to Black Box Corporation's Fourth Quarter of fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Joel Trammell, our President and CEO, and Dave Russo, our Executive Vice President and CFO. Earlier today, we announced our fourth quarter fiscal 2018 results by issuing a press release and furnishing it to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K. We also filed our annual report on Form 10-K. You could find these filings, including the press release in the Investor Relations section of our website, blackbox.com.

On this call, we may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the schedule that accompany the press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurement and other supplemental information.

On this call, we may discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the schedule that accompany the press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurement and other supplemental information.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Joel.

Joel Trammell

Thanks, Ron. Welcome and thank you for joining us today. While the performance of the business in the quarter was steady, we were not able to meet our bank covenants related EBITDA over the trailing four quarters.

As it became clear that this was a possibility, we work closely with our banking partners to reach a new agreement. I am pleased we reached a restructured Credit Agreement that will provide sufficient liquidity and flexibility for the company to monetize certain non-core assets.

As we mentioned in the last earnings call, we have retained Raymond James to consider various options. We have made significant progress on multiple paths to monetize non-core assets and believe those efforts will provide significant value over the near term.

While there are many moving parts and normal uncertainty in completing these transactions, I believe we are well on our way to addressing our financial challenges. We will continue to work with our Board, Raymond James and our banking partners to provide us the capability to position ourselves for the future.

As noted in the earnings release, this quarter marks the fourth consecutive quarters where quarter - where revenue has been relatively flat. Our operations teams have done a great job of remaining focused on serving our clients well despite the distractions. I would like to acknowledge our lenders for providing us the additional support to smoothly operate our business. I also want to thank our customer’s, vendors, suppliers and team members who continue to support our efforts.

Also as noted in our press release, our expectations for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 are for flat to slightly lower revenues and improved gross margins. Our reporting this quarter was timely in accordance with SEC rules but the schedule was unusual, primarily driven by the work needed to finalize our bank amendment.

Certain disclosure, drafting and task, needed to complete the audit could not be done prior to the completion of the bank amendment. We are on track to report our first quarter fiscal 2019 results by August 14th in accordance with SEC rules.

Want to address head-on the going concern paragraph contained in our auditor's report on our financial statements. As a technical matter without getting into the GAAP wage where I don't belong there are certain things that an auditor can take into account when considering whether a going concern qualification is needed and certain things they can not, including future plans that are not yet finalized under a legally binding agreement.

As I just mentioned and as noted in our filings today, we have a number of work streams in flight to remediate the uncertainties that lead our auditor to its going concern conclusion and we fully expect to proceed down a path that allows the company to remain in business for the foreseeable future.

In some ways, this going concern disclosure in our reports is a lot like the risk factors of negative events that we put in our SEC filings. Just because something is in there it doesn't mean that it will occur or even that we expect it to occur. Yes it might occur but that's it.

We respect the going concern conclusion for what it is as a notice to the reader of our current position and we know that - what we have to do to bring our best - to bring our plans to fruition, so that we can alleviate that issue.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Dave Russo to review our results and then I'll provide some additional thoughts and concluding remarks.

David Russo

Thank you, Joel. We'll start off with revenues. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $194, a decrease of $0.9 million from the prior quarter principally due to a decline in international product revenues, partially offset by an increase in international services revenue.

The year over year revenue decline for the quarter was $14.2 million or 6.8%. Full year 2018 revenues were $774.6 million compared to $855.7 million in the prior year. The 9.5% decline was driven by a reduction in North American services revenue, as well as a reduction in international products revenues, partially offset by an increase in international services revenue.

Fourth quarter products revenue was $32.9 million, a decrease of $1.5 million or 4.5% compared to the prior quarter. This decrease was due to weakness in demand in the international products run rate business, partially offset by an improvement in domestic products revenues, as its channel partner strategy is stabilizing and growing.

Service revenues increased by $0.6 million or 0.4% to $161.1 million from $160.5 million, principally due to an increase in international service revenues. Maintenance revenue which is derived primarily from long-term unified communications customer service agreements increased by 5.4% to $39 million or 20% of revenue. This increase is the result of the company's emphasis on this higher margin line of service.

Six month order backlog which consists of confirmed orders that we expect to convert to revenue in the next 180 days increased by $15 million to $179.8 million from last quarter and increased by $20.6 million from the same period last year. The $15 million increase in backlog compared to the prior quarter was due principally to increases in North American services both commercial and federal. The $26.6 million increase over the comparable - comparable prior year quarter was driven by federal services, as well as international services.

Fourth quarter total backlog increased by $6.5 million or 1.9% to $351 million compared to the prior quarter. Additionally, total backlog increased by $44.4 million or 14.5% compared to the prior year due to our North American and international services businesses, as well as our federal services business.

Gross margin increased to 27.3% from 27% last quarter, due principally to increases in our products business gross margins. Products business gross margin was 44.2% compared to 38.7% last quarter. The improvement was due to increased efficiencies achieved in our international products business, as well as the completion of a sizable lower margin product in Europe that hampered third quarter margins.

Services gross margin was 23.9% compared to 24.5% last quarter, primarily due to a higher mix of lower margin project revenue. SG&A for the quarter was $58.8 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from $59 million last quarter, primarily due to a $2.4 million reduction in ERP implementation expenses, a $1.4 million gain on asset sales and a $0.9 million reduction in restructuring costs all partially offset by an increase in benefits expense.

Full year SG&A was $241.4 million, a 3% increase over the prior year due principally to costs related to ERP expenses, partially offset by reduced compensation and benefits expenses.

Interest expense was $2.1 million in Q4 compared to $1.7 million in Q3 and $1 million in the comparable prior year quarter. The $1.1 million increase compared to the comparable prior year quarter was due to a higher interest rate, as well as increased average debt levels.

Our pretax loss was $19.3 million compared to a loss of $9.8 million in the prior quarter. The increase in the pretax loss was principally due to a $9.7 million non-cash asset impairment charge taken in the quarter.

The tax provision for the fourth quarter was $31.7 million on the $19.3 million pretax loss. This rate differed substantially to the statutory rate primarily due to a valuation allowance recorded on deferred tax assets in the quarter. The diluted loss per share was $3.37 compared to a $1.85 loss in the prior quarter due to the higher pretax loss and higher tax provision.

Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $3.5 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $27.5 million in the prior quarter. The improvement in operating cash flow compared to the prior quarter was largely due to improved working capital management.

Capital expenditures were $0.8 million in the current quarter compared to $0.9 million in the prior quarter and a $1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The majority of this quarter spend was for computer hardware.

Turning to the balance sheet. Working capital net of cash and debt decreased by $8.5 million for the quarter. Accounts receivable decreased by $9.5 million and DSO was 48 days down from 53 days in the prior quarter and up from 46 days in the prior year fourth quarter.

Inventory declined by $3.9 million and accounts payable decreased by $9.5 million. Net debt was $124.8 million compared to $124.4 million in the prior quarter, an increase of $0.4 million. Net debt at the end of fiscal 2017 was $75.5 million.

Turning to - with regards to debt. Turning to our amendment, on June 29th the company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a second amendment with our bank group to amend the credit agreement originally entered into on May 9th, 2016 and as amended by the Amendment and Joinder Agreement dated August 9th 2017.

Now there were a few articles written that may have misunderstood our 8-K filing that announced this amendment two weeks ago because we viewed it as very good news for Black Box. This amendment demonstrated support from our bank group by the extension of additional credit.

We anticipate this additional credit will provide the liquidity necessary to get to a transaction for our federal services business and then allow us to continue our strategic alternative work with Raymond James.

The second amendment established a new $10 million last in first out senior revolving credit facility. The borrowings under this LIFO facility will be used to finance company’s cash flow needs in the ordinary course of business, subject to an approved budget and certain variance restrictions.

The second amendment in addition to providing for the additional line of credit also provides for the deferment of principal and interest on bank borrowings other than the LIFO loan. Such deferment will be in effect until December 15th, 2018. The LIFO loans if any are outstanding will bear interest at LIBOR plus 10% and that is not subject to the principal and interest deferral.

Pursuant to the amendment, the companies in the process of selling its federal IT services business as Joel mentioned and in accordance with certain milestones with the net proceeds being used to pay fees pursuant to this amendment, principal and interest deferred up to the point of sale and the LIFO loan as well as other bank debt including the term loan and the revolving credit facility.

The amended credit agreement also waived certain potential defaults and events of default under the credit agreement. The amended credit agreement also revised the company's covenants under the credit agreement to suspend the leverage ratio and fixed charge coverage ratio covenants until December 15th, 2018.

The amendment also established a new minimum EBITDA covenant for the three fiscal month period ending on the close of each fiscal month commencing in June 2018. The amendment in its entirety can be accessed via our form 8-K filing on June – I am sorry, on July 2nd.

In closing, this management team is focused on cash flow and EBITDA maximisation. While we have discussed potential asset sales in our filings, we are also working hard to improve our operating profitability and cash flow and we have made significant process - progress in our deal governance, as we continue forward with our intelligent edge solution growth strategies.

I will now turn the call back over to Joel.

Joel Trammell

Thank you, Dave. Last quarter was my first Black Box earnings call, on that call I gave you my view of each of our businesses, products, commercial services and federal services. I noted that they each are in their own way on a good path toward growth with the ups and downs that occur in any project driven business like ours. I am today reaffirming that belief.

So you may ask why sell the federal services business? There are a number of reasons. We need capital to pay down our debt. The most efficient way for us to raise that capital is to sell assets. Our federal business is on a growth curve and is positioned well in its markets. This business runs pretty much on a standalone basis, so its easy to separate from the rest of Black Box.

While the bank amendment provides for the sale of our federal business, this was in the works well before the bank amendment and something we would have done in any event to raise capital to invest in commercial services, our largest business unit and our products business, both of which have significant growth and profitability opportunities.

Regarding our commercial services business, we launched a new structure effective July 1st. This new structure will create better alignment among our sales engineering and operations groups. While this is going to create efficiencies internally, most importantly it will allow us to better serve our clients in a way that is most helpful to them.

Whether you're a global enterprise client looking to Black Box for managed services across a global footprint or a global technology rollout or a client with a site-specific infrastructure or UCC product – project, we have in place the appropriate structure that will enable us to better serve your needs.

In the products business, the realignment of our supply chain in Europe is behind us and we are looking toward future growth and profitability. Our Emerald KVM suite of products has been well-received by the market and is on track to deliver the results we anticipated.

Finally, I would like to comment on the $10 million plus data center project we recently announced - announced for a global social media company. While this project is exciting itself, more significant is the long-term partnership we are building with this client to enable its very aggressive global data center expansion program.

This project and relationship validate the power and capabilities of our commercial services business and what it can accomplish, as our clients continue to turn to technology at the digital edge to empower their businesses.

With that, we will open up the line for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And we have our first question from Kris Mamula from Pittsburgh Post. Your line is open.

Kris Mamula

Hi. Thanks for taking my question, appreciate it. Joel, I'm interested in the in the data center work, the contract and its impact on the company. The credit amendment sounds like a good thing, that [ph] $10 million sounds like a good thing to get the company through. I'm wondering about the impact of the $10 million contract from the social media outfit?

Joel Trammell

Yes. So that will begin to – that’s begin to revenue in this quarter. It obviously ramps up over time and the future. You know, we're anticipating future contracts as well to add to revenue.

Kris Mamula

Okay. And as far as the agreement with the credit amendment to sell the federal services business. My recollection is that that has to be consummated by the end of August, is that correct?

Joel Trammell

August 31st is the credit amendment.

Kris Mamula

Okay. And what kind of progress is being made. Agreement has to be reached by the end of the month I think July 1st - July 31st I guess?

Joel Trammell

Yeah, we're confident we'll meet the August 31 timetable laid out.

Kris Mamula

Okay. Any other business components. I don't want to hog up the questions here, but any other business components that are under consideration to assets to be sold?

Joel Trammell

We've talked about various non-core assets, but at this time we have nothing to announce.

Kris Mamula

Okay. Thank you.

Joel Trammell

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And I'm showing no further questions in queue. I'd like to turn the call back to Ron Basso for closing remarks.

Ronald Basso

Thank you, Ashley. We thank everyone for their time this morning. As a reminder, our press release was filed on Form 8-K and our annual report on Form 10-K were both filed this morning and are available at blackbox.com.

