Make Sure You Understand What You're Investing In

It is an adage as old as the stock market itself. Yet, so many investors continue to ignore it even today. A key principle to help ensure your long-term prosperity and protect yourself against unpleasant outcomes with your investment portfolio is the following. Make absolutely sure you completely understand exactly what you are investing your hard-earned dollars into at any given point in time.

Case in point. Now the easy example to help reinforce this point would be to focus on what has taken place with cryptocurrencies over the past couple of years. I’ve read countless comments over the past many months from investors that despite their skepticism about the sustainability of the gains in the likes of Bitcoin, much less understanding what they are, they eventually took the plunge and established an allocation for no other reason than prices were simply going up. Worryingly, I’ve heard the same gain chasing sentiment expressed by investors more recently associated with stocks the likes of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Undoubtedly, all of this ends well the way it always has in the past.

A broader example. Instead, the example that I would like to use to illustrate this point is much broader. It is the broader stock market itself as measured by the S&P 500 Index. It has been a gain generating machine for nearly a decade now. In the process, it has repeatedly vexed among the most sophisticated of investors all along the way with its relentlessness in rising in the face of any and all dangers. Extraordinary indeed. But do we truly understand why?

A middle eight. First, let’s get this out of the way. The U.S. stock bull market is very much intact. The key trends remain decisively to the upside, and technical support is multi-layered and well established. Now is not the time to be selling stocks, nor may it be the time any time in the near future. All remains well, at least for now. So stay invested in stocks as you always should regardless of the market environment.

Why worry then? Because eventually this bull market is going to end. And it may do so suddenly, just as the last bull market did in 2007.

Or the last one before that in 2000.

Each time, the bulls were resoundingly bullish, the bears were largely in hibernation, and the financial media airwaves were filled over the subsequent two to three years with cries and laments of “how could we have seen it coming?” The answer was easily, as long as you were looking for it. And the key was truly understanding exactly what you are invested in when it comes to the stock market at any given point in time. Put simply, be prepared.

Back to the chorus. So what are some of the things that we need to understand about the stock market today? Yes, it is still rising, but exactly why?

Stocks are not rising today because of our collective investing genius. It has not been investors like you and me that have been driving stocks higher throughout the post crisis period. To the contrary, if the stock market was dependent on individual and institutional investors that use mutual funds and ETFs to invest each and every trading day, and there are a lot of us, it would almost certainly be wallowing in the depths of a bear market right now. For example, at the same time that the S&P 500 Index has soared to new all-time highs over the last four and a half calendar years, investors have pulled on net more than $200 billion from mutual funds and ETFs, according to data from the Investment Company Institute. In fact, it may have never found the strength to escape from the last mess nearly a decade ago, as this has been a continuous divergence throughout the post crisis period.

Before the financial crisis, these two lines were highly positively correlated. Over the last decade, they have been highly negatively correlated.

If not us, then who? One source has been global central banks. But this is a well-documented discussion that goes back many years, so we’ll set this one aside for now to give the poor horse a rest. It is worth highlighting one very important point before continuing on, however. Over the past couple of months, the balance sheets of the four major global central banks have each individually and separately contracted in size for the first time since the calming of the financial crisis. Put simply, a key source of buying demand for stocks is now fading away.

Who other than central banks? Why the great and proud corporations of the United States of America, that’s who. Over this same time period that investors like you and me have been scaling back our equity allocations, corporations have been repurchasing their shares hand over fist. For example, since the start of 2014 through the end of 2018 Q1, they have bought back a whopping $2.4 trillion in stock, according to S&P Global. And for those that might think that these share repurchases matter little to the performance of the S&P 500 Index, I present the following chart. Put simply, they matter a whole lot.

Calling Guinness. Thanks to the generosity of the U.S. Congress and the tax cut legislation passed at the end of 2017, we are on track for record stock buybacks this year. The first quarter of 2018 at $189 billion already smashed the old record from 2007 Q3 at $172 billion. And early estimates project that the latest number for 2018 Q2 could come in as high as $340 billion, which would nearly double the previous record from JUST LAST QUARTER.

Extraordinary? Indeed. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the fact that the stock market is rising because companies are buying back their own shares. If it is a source of demand not unlike central bank liquidity that is causing stock prices to rise regardless of underlying valuations, so be it. Buy it, trade it, own it. But if this is the case, we should also take more time to understand such forces as well.

It’s all about the flow. Much like with central bank liquidity, the influence of stock buyback activity on the U.S. stock market is not about the size of central bank balance sheets or the overall amount of buyback activity. Instead, it is about the change in the size of central bank balance sheets or the change in the amount of buyback activity at any given point in time. Revisiting the chart above, when corporations were slashing their share buyback activity from record heights starting in 2007 Q4 through 2009 Q2, the S&P 500 Index was falling sharply along with it. And once corporations resumed buying up more shares in 2009 H2, stocks followed back to the upside.

Why then aren’t stocks doing better in 2018? This is a critical question as we continue through this year. If we are seeing a record amount of stock buyback activity that is blowing away anything that we have seen in the past, why then have stocks been simply grinding sideways throughout 2018? This is a particularly important question to consider knowing how very powerful this force has been over the past 15 years in driving the direction of stock prices at any given point in time.

Reflecting on 2007. What this relative lack of performance so far suggests is that, similar to what we saw in 2007, other even more powerful forces are now at work that are at minimum offsetting the stock buyback bazooka in 2018. Likely culprits including the accelerating scaling back of central bank liquidity flows and/or forces emanating out of emerging markets such as China, but only time will tell once the full data is in until we have a clearer picture of exactly why stocks are not now exploding higher on the heels of today’s rampant buyback activity.

The key risk going forward. But this brings us back to the key risk associated with riding the buyback wave higher in your stock portfolio. Share buyback activity is currently breaking records, perhaps in unsustainable ways. Eventually, this activity will slow. If history and logic is any guide, it will be when the U.S. economy falls back into recession and corporations need to circle the wagons and keep the cash that might otherwise be allocated to buybacks on their balance sheets instead. And if the forecasters along with the Treasury yield curve that are predicting an economic slowdown as soon as 2019 prove to be correct, this scaling back in buyback activity may be coming sooner rather than later once the tax cut sugar high finally wears off.

The bottom line. Stay long stocks and enjoy the ride while it still lasts. But also understand why stocks continue to rise today. Also work to understand going forward why they are not rising much stronger than they otherwise should be given the strength in corporate earnings and record buyback activity. The tide is already turning on a number of stock bull market forces. And don’t leave yourself wondering how you could have seen it coming when the remaining forces keeping today’s bull market afloat finally follow to the downside.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.