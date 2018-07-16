Allianz - Not Just Interesting For Dividend Investors

Although insurance companies have difficulties to create a moat, Allianz has at last a narrow moat due to its brand name and its asset management (a very scalable business).

In most cases, insurance companies are not a very good investment as these companies hardly manage to build a wide moat (or even a narrow moat) around the business. The missing moat makes it hard to ensure above average profits. Insurance companies are very similar to companies selling a commodity as an insurance can be seen as a kind of commodity. It is very hard to differentiate among companies selling similar products and therefore the only aspect that makes a difference is the price.

In the following article we will analyze why the German insurance company Allianz (OTCPK: OTCPK:ALIZF) (OTCPK: OTCPK:AZSEY) can nevertheless be a good investment and is at least a stock for your watchlist. In a first section we will present a short business overview. Following that we describe why Allianz is a stable business (and especially a financially healthy business) with at least a narrow moat. Before we end the article with an intrinsic value calculation, we focus on the dividend as the company is interesting for dividend investors.

Business description

Allianz is one of the biggest German companies listed on the DAX – the German stock index listing the 30 most important blue-chip companies. Allianz is not only the biggest German insurance company, but also the biggest insurance company in the world. It was founded in 1890 and five years later the stock was traded for the first time on the Berlin stock exchange.

Similar to many other insurance companies, the business can be split up in three different segments:

Property/Casualty-Segment : This segment includes motor, accident, property, general liability, travel insurance and assistance services. Allianz is the leading property-casualty insurer worldwide.

: This segment includes motor, accident, property, general liability, travel insurance and assistance services. Allianz is the leading property-casualty insurer worldwide. Life/Health-Segment : The Life/Health business offers savings and investment-oriented products with the key markets in Germany, France, Italy and the United States.

: The Life/Health business offers savings and investment-oriented products with the key markets in Germany, France, Italy and the United States. Asset Management: Allianz is one of the largest asset managers in the world with two major investment businesses, PIMCO and AllianzGI covering a wide range of equity, fixed income and alternative investment products.

Stable business…

Allianz is certainly no business with high growth rates, but the company reports solid results from year to year and radiates stability even in the currently difficult time for insurance companies where interest rates still remain low (in Europe much lower than in the United States where the Fed has started to raise again). Also, the highest claims from natural catastrophes in 2017 makes it difficult for insurance companies to earn money

All three segments contribute to the company’s revenue, but the two most important sources of revenue are the “Property/Casualty-segment” (41.5% of total revenue) and Life/Health-segment (53.4%). While Asset Management is only responsible for 5.1% of total revenue, the segment is responsible for 22% of operating profits. The Property/Casualty-segment is responsible for 45.5% of total operating profit and 39.8% of operating profit stems from the Life/Health-segment, making it the business section with the lowest operating margin.

The Life/Health-segment is not just the segment with the lowest operating margins, but also a business where it’s almost impossible for one company to grow above the industry’s long-term annual revenue growth rate. The commodity-like products of the life insurance industry make it almost impossible for an insurer to set itself apart from competitors and charge a higher price. Aside from regulations and capital requirements, the barriers to enter the market are extremely low (a typical sign of a no-moat business). To make matters even worse: It is not just a business that is rather simple to enter, but sometimes difficult to exit. The firm owes life insurance benefits to its customers who may live many years or even decades. These aspects combined lead to a thin margin between cost of equity and return on equity.

While the Life/Health-segment only had an operating margin of 6.56% the Property/Casualty-Segment had an operating margin of 9.66% in the last year. Basically, an insurer sells a policy and accepts a financial risk in exchange for a premium payment and because many individual risks are transferred to a common pool a diversified risk portfolio is created. However, in 2017, Allianz got hit hard despite efforts to diversify the risks: Operating profit was negatively impacted by natural catastrophes and weather. The consequences were large losses which all exceeded prior year levels and multi-year averages. Nevertheless, Allianz still managed to generated an operating profit of €5 billion, but it declined 7.5% compared to the years before.

The third segment and the most profitable is asset management. At the end of 2017, Allianz had €1,960 billion in assets under management - €512 billion were Allianz Group assets and €1,448 billion were 3rd party assets under management. The 3rd party assets under management are split between Pimco (€1,112 billion) and AllianzGI (€336 billion). AuM increased only about 2% YoY in 2017, but that “bad” result was consequence of the negative F/X impact.

Much more important are the net inflows/outflows. After massive third-party net outflows during 2015 and the first half of 2016, the company can report third party net inflows since Q3/2016 once again. In 2017, Allianz could report €150 billion in net inflows. In the first quarter of 2018, assets under management declined €4 billion, but not because of net flow (€21 billion inflow) but due to F/X impact.

Since 2012, earnings per share could be increased about 6% annually and about 5% growth seems to be a long-term goal for the company. The growth rates are usually in the low-to-mid single digits and there are also years where revenue or net income declined a little. But the overall trend shows steady growth. While revenue increased about 3% in 2017 and net income declined 1.7% compared to 2016 (the net income attributable to shareholders decreased even 2.3%), the company expects an EPS growth of 11% due to the effect of the share buyback program and the impact of the US tax reform and it is also the ambition of Allianz to increase the dividend 5% again. The return on equity has been between 10% and 12% in the last years and for 2018, Allianz expects even 13% RoE with an operating profit between €10.6 billion and €11.6 billion.

Financial Health

While financial stability is important for every company, for insurance companies an analysis should pay special attention on the financial health as insurance companies (and asset managers) are operating with extreme amounts of money. Despite the moderate results in 2017, when looking at the long-term timeframe, Allianz can be called a financial stable company. Nevertheless, we have to look at an aspect that is problematic and a constant challenge for every insurance company – the unpredictability of events.

Unpredictability is the biggest risk for insurance companies (and its investors). Especially problematic are two different aspects – the fact that the event itself is unpredictable but also that the amount of the potential damage can not be known beforehand. While the damage caused by a car accident seems limited at first – although it really isn’t as for example accidents leading to groundwater pollution by gasoline can cause enormous damage or accidents involving many different cars and harming a lot of people – the costs caused by floods, earthquakes or hurricanes seem to be almost unlimited. Hence, insurance companies can’t really know how high the costs will be beforehand, making it difficult to calculate expenses.

But aside from the amount, the event itself is unpredictable. It is possible that within a short timeframe many different hurricanes, floods or earthquakes might happen causing severe damage and leading to extremely high costs for insurance companies. Putting these two together, insurance companies should always be prepared for the worst possible scenario in order to remain financial healthy even in turbulent times. Right now, Allianz has a solvency II capitalization of 229% at the end of 2017, in the first quarter of 2018 it declined to 225% after it had already been as high as 231%. Allianz currently also has €16.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents to stay solvent.

From a financial health aspect, it is extremely important in which kind of assets the company is invested. Equities are much more dangerous than bonds or real estates. And although you shouldn’t trust ratings blindly (as it is more than a decade ago many people might already have forgotten, but in 2007 too many people trusted ratings without asking questions), a high percentage of investment should have an AAA/AA/A rating. Allianz is invested in 9% equities and 87% in debt instruments. Of these debt instruments, 21% are rated with AAA, 25% are rated with AA and 19% rated with A.

The history of Allianz by itself is no reason for stability, but the fact that Allianz has been a stable company and survived for 130 years should not be neglected and is at least a positive sign. Insurance is worthless if the insurer won’t survive a disaster to be able to pay the resultant claims and therefore a record of financial strength is important and can be interpreted as good sign.

…with at least a narrow moat

As already mentioned above, insurance companies are usually no good investment as these companies hardly manage to build a wide moat (or even a narrow moat). As an insurance can be seen as a kind of commodity the insurance companies have hardly any pricing power. Not only are insurance companies usually missing pricing power to charge a premium, but also the pressure by competitors can be immense:

“Insurers also face contamination. If one insurer prices too low – mistakenly or otherwise – profits for all insurers can be wiped out as other industry players offer low prices in response to the perceived competitive threat.” (Pat Dorsey, The 5 rules for successful stock investing, p. 260).

For Allianz we can however assume that the company has at least a narrow moat due to its brand name as well as cost advantages that stem from Allianz being the biggest insurance company in the world. Being one of the important global players in the sector is by itself no reason for a moat. But when we consider an insurance policy to be nothing less than a commodity, firms mostly compete on price and therefore the lowest cost provider usually enjoys the highest profits. As Allianz is the biggest insurer in the world, it is able to create cost advantages resulting in higher profits than competitors.

We can also assume Allianz has at least a narrow moat, because aside from its two insurance segments, the company is also an asset management company. And asset management is not only a highly lucrative business as it requires very little capital expenditures, but also has excellent economies of scale (as additional assets under management don’t require additional asset manager). Because economies of scale are so significant, higher levels of assets under management are a sign of competitive advantage and can create a moat for the company.

Dividend

Allianz can be a good investment for long-term investors searching for competitive advantages. But the stock should be most interesting for dividend investors. Like most German companies, Allianz is not paying a quarterly dividend (as it is custom in the United States), but an annual dividend. The company has a dividend policy with two important goals:

Allianz is aiming to pay out about 50% of the annual net income to shareholders every single year. For a mature and stable business like Allianz, this is a very sound strategy and the perfect combination between rewarding shareholders on the one side and keeping cash in the business for growth or other strategic investments. Additionally, Allianz has the goal to keep the dividend at least at the level paid in the previous year.

Allianz is paying a dividend at least since 1993, but I suspect the company is paying an annual dividend for a much longer time. I found strong hints that Allianz is paying a dividend since 1980, but I couldn’t find proof or the exact year since when the company is paying a dividend to its shareholders as I couldn’t find a dividend history or annual reports from back then.

Currently the dividend yield is about 4.4% and in the last few years, the dividend yield was between 4% and 5% in most cases. This is not just a very compelling dividend yield, but with its dividend policy to pay out only half of net income, the dividend is very safe. Since 2009 Allianz could at least keep its dividend stable and aside from 2011 and 2012, the company could raise its dividend annually. Allianz can’t join the ranks of dividend aristocrats, but it can at least be described as predictable dividend payer.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

At least in the last years, Allianz has always been a company with a rather low P/E ratio. Despite increasing revenue and increasing earnings per share, the company mostly had a P/E between 10 and 15 and especially considering how high some US stocks are valued, a low double-digit P/E ratio appears rather cheap. But as usual, our investment decision will not rest on a simple P/E ratio, but an intrinsic value calculation which is in my opinion more accurate although we only use a few simple parameters.

When calculating the intrinsic value of Allianz, we have to keep in mind that the company won’t be able to deliver high-single digit or even double-digit growth rates, but probably will grow only in the low- or mid-single digits. Hence, a growth rate of 3% is appropriate for a realistic calculation. When using last years net income of €6.8 billion, a 10% discount rate and 3% growth for perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of €219.90. However, I would be a little more cautious and rather calculate with €6.5 billion as cash flow – everything else similar it would lead to an intrinsic value of €210.20.

We also have to include a reasonable margin of safety in our calculation – at least 20% off the calculated intrinsic value. Therefore, Allianz could be bought below €168.16 and the stock has to drop a few additional percentage points in order to be an investment for us.

Conclusion

Among the rather difficult insurance industry, Allianz might be one of the few companies standing out and qualifying as a worthy investment – but not at current prices. Although it’s nonsense to call Allianz overvalued, it is not a bargain either. But we are definitely talking about a stock that should be on the watchlist – especially for dividend investors, but also long-term investors searching for stable and rather “moaty” businesses should include Allianz.

