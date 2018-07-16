A Guide To Berkshire Hathaway's Manufacturing And Service Subsidiaries

Profits from these businesses contribute to Berkshire's strength so it can underwrite massive insurance contracts.

In the distant past, Berkshire tended to favor consumer products. More recently, Berkshire has expanded heavily into industry.

What is Berkshire Hathaway?

When you think of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), your first thoughts may be about GEICO, See's Candies, or shareholdings in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and American Express (NYSE:AXP). If you're like me, you know that is only a small fragment of what Berkshire is. You know there is a vast array of niche manufacturing and service companies producing free cash flow while trying to expand their moats.

But if you're like me as I start this article... you may not be entirely sure what they all do!

I'm going to learn about some of Berkshire's subsidiaries and share my findings. I'll cover the manufacturing and service companies because they are the most varied and some are little-known.

Broadly speaking, they can be classified as:

Industrial products Building products Consumer products Services and retail

What am I glossing over?

Before I get into those companies, I'll mention (to the few readers that don't already know) that Berkshire generates much of its profit from:

Insurance: Insurance and/or reinsurance for motor vehicles, property and casualty, life and health, structured settlements, medical malpractice, and other specialty lines.

Insurance and/or reinsurance for motor vehicles, property and casualty, life and health, structured settlements, medical malpractice, and other specialty lines. BNSF: The largest freight rail network in North America.

The largest freight rail network in North America. Utilities: Generating and distributing electricity mostly from natural gas, coal, and wind with a lesser amount from solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal. Berkshire also operates natural gas pipelines.

Please keep two other things in mind:

I will inevitably miss a few companies. I'm focusing on the larger ones that make a lot of money but don't get a lot of attention.

I'm focusing on the larger ones that make a lot of money but don't get a lot of attention. I have to keep my descriptions of some companies relatively brief. I'm trying to cover a lot of companies in one article. I'm not going to talk about every product line.

With that out of the way, let's get to the manufacturing and service companies!

1. Industrial products

Lubrizol (2011 acquisition) manufactures chemicals like engine oil and transmission fluid for a wide variety of industrial and transportation uses, as well as materials for everything from pharmaceuticals to fire sprinkler systems. It had a little misadventure as an oilfield services provider in 2014 but has since withdrawn from that business.

Remember David Sokol? He bought shares in then-public Lubrizol shortly before encouraging Berkshire to buy the company. He resigned when his activity drew a lot of attention and criticism, though Buffett didn't think Sokol's activity was wrong.

International Metalworking Companies (2006) or "IMC" through subsidiaries including Iscar, Ingersoll, and Tungaloy manufactures cutting tools.

What is a cutting tool? Let's say you're a manufacturer and you need to drill a very neat hole into your metal product. You need a very hard drillbit (to cut the hole neatly) that can continue to work well through a large production run (during which the drillbit gets very, very hot). You might need a drillbit made from hard steel or tipped with tungsten carbide.

IMC sells such drillbits - products which you, as a manufacturer, will need to frequently replace because even slight wear in the drillbit can reduce the quality of your product.

Now expand drilling to cutting, grinding, turning, etc. and you get the idea. IMC sells products to a lot of different industries.

Precision Castparts (2016) manufactures metal products and components primarily for the aerospace industry and utilities:

Airplane engine casting and parts

Seamless pipes for electric utilities (a long piece of metal called a billet is drawn lengthwise over a piercing rod to create a very strong pipe)

Components for high-pressure oil and gas wells

Castings for medical devices

You get the idea... metal stuff that has to be made to extremely high quality standards.

Marmon Holdings (majority interest since 2007) has three separate companies:

Engineered Components makes a wide variety of: Plumbing, industrial, and automotive parts

Lighting systems and electrical wiring

Safety equipment for construction

Truck trailers Retail Technologies produces: Food storage equipment for restaurants

Beverage dispensers

Water cooling and treatment systems

Retail marketing services. Energy Services (I will cover this in "Services")

CTB International (2002) makes equipment for storing grain as well as climate control and feeding systems for pigs and poultry.

Scott Fetzer (1986) has about 20 subsidiaries that make everything from vacuum cleaners to Ginsu knives and the World Book encyclopedia.

LiquidPower Specialty Products (2014) makes drag reducing agents. These are long-chain hydrocarbon polymers that reduce turbulence on the walls of petroleum pipelines.

2. Building products (or, 2001: A Construction Shopping Spree)

Shaw Industries (2001) produces carpet and flooring products.

Johns Manville (2001) produces insulation, roofing, and a variety of fiberglass and engineered fiber products. Focused on construction, it also makes some products for aerospace and automotive customers.

MiTek Industries (2001) provides construction products as well as engineering and software services, mostly for companies that manufacture prefabricated walls, floors, and roofs. It also sells machinery to battery manufacturers and nuclear-safety-grade HVAC systems.

Benjamin Moore (2001) manufactures paint, varnish, and other coatings.

Acme Brick (2000) makes brick, concrete, limestone, tile, and other building products.

Larson Juhl (2001) makes wood mouldings, matboards, and glass.

3. Consumer products

Fruit of the Loom (2002) manufactures basic and intimate apparel.

Russell Brands (2006) sells clothing and sports equipment under the Russell Athletic and Spalding brands.

Garan (2002) sells Garanimals and private label children's clothing.

H.H. Brown (1990) sells casual shoes. Justin Brands sells western-style boots. Brooks Sports (once part of Russell Brands) sells running shoes.

Forest River (2005) makes RVs, trailers, and buses.

Duracell (2016) makes batteries. This deal was a bit unusual from a tax perspective because Berkshire exchanged its shares of Proctor & Gamble (PG) for a division of that company while deferring gains.

Albecca (2001) makes art frames and has a side printing business.

Richline (2007) makes and distributes jewelry (mostly mass market, some premium) and some specialty metal products for the medical, electronic, and aerospace industries.

4. Services (and retail)

McLane (2003) distributes wholesale food and beverages. Customers include 49,000 retail locations (grocery), 36,500 chain restaurants (foodservice), and 24,900 retail locations (alcohol).

FlightSafety (1996) provides aviation training to pilots, maintenance technicians, flight attendants, and dispatchers. It also designs and builds flight simulators.

NetJets (1998) operates fractional jet ownership programs.

TTI (2007) distributes electronic components such as capacitors, switches, resistors, and semiconductors to manufacturers in a variety of industries.

International Dairy Queen (1997) services fast food franchise locations.

Business Wire (2006) disseminates investment news.

The Buffalo News (1977) and BH Media publish 32 daily and 44 weekly newspapers.

WPLG (2014) is an ABC television broadcast affiliate in Miami.

Charter Brokerage (2014) provides logistics to the chemical and petroleum industries.

See's Candies (1972) sells candy. Buffett nearly walked away from this deal over a small difference in the prospective purchase price. Fortunately for Berkshire, the seller caved and agreed to Buffett's offer. Cash flow from See's has funded many other acquisitions, and showed Buffett the value of a business that can grow without needing to consume much more cash.

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive (2015) has 83 car dealerships, mostly in Arizona and Texas. BHA arranges financing through third parties.

Nebraska Furniture Mart (1983), R.C. Willey (1995), Star (1997), and Jordan's (1999) all sell furniture and bedding. NFM and R.C. Willey also sell electronics and appliances while providing in-house financing.

Borsheim's (1989), Helzberg (1995), and Ben Bridge (2000) retail jewelry. I classified Richline earlier as a consumer products company because Richline is a manufacturer and distributor.

The Pampered Chef (2002) is a multi-level marketing company that sells kitchenware.

Oriental Trading Company (2012) sells a variety of toys, games, and party supplies.

Detlev Louis Motorrad (2015) sells motorcycle apparel and technical equipment.

Clayton Homes (2007) sells (and, importantly, provides financing for) manufactured, modular, and site-built homes.

Marmon Energy Services (majority interest since 2007) owns UTLX. UTLX manufactures and services rail cars, cranes, and intermodal equipment.

XTRA (2001) is a lessor of vans and various automotive trailers.

HomeServices of America (1998) is the country's second-largest brokerage for residential real estate with 41,000 agents.

CORT (2000) rents furniture and accessories for major business events like trade conventions.

Pilot Flying J (2017) operates travel centers (gas stations, restaurants, retail).

Some final thoughts

These companies fill an important role for Berkshire. While some businesses have bad years, collectively they provide a steady profit. This helps keep the insurance companies strong and safely able to take risks no other insurer can. These companies can also invest Berkshire's capital in organic growth or make small acquisitions at times when stock and bond prices are high and unattractive.

From the 1990s to the mid-2000s, Berkshire was more focused on consumer companies with strong brands. Since then, a lot of acquisitions have been in heavy industry. I never thought of Berkshire as a major supplier to aerospace companies, but it really is one.

Buffett tends to play a role in the largest deals, but very often these subsidiaries are making smaller bolt-on acquisitions on their own. As Berkshire grows and earnings rise, the cash pile builds more quickly.

With Buffett sitting over over $100 billion in cash, it's time for him to find some targets for his elephant gun! Or (the option I favor) to repurchase shares under $190.

