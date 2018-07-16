Cummins: Attractive Valuation Has Us Looking

In the last article, we spoke about the risk of buying call options and using strategies such as poor man's covered calls. We stated that buying theta or "time decay" does not place the odds in one's favor. Furthermore, we discussed how one cannot earn a dividend when owing merely the call option. The last disadvantage was the lack of liquidity, which means the spreads are very often too wide to make any meaningful trades.

We don't want to throw out the baby with the bath water through here with respect to using options in one's trading arsenal. When the opportunities arise, we 99% of the time are option sellers and for good reason. With earnings approaching in Cummins (CMI), we see a possible bullish play here to the upside. Why? Well, after an awful start to the year, which has seen a 24%+ downswing in the share price, we finally have our weekly swing in place. Furthermore, the long-term technicals such as the weekly slow stochastics are still heavily oversold, which is attractive from a long-term view point. Let's go through this article and discuss why CMI, from a fundamental standpoint, remains attractive and how we use options to increase our probability of success on any trade/investment.

In terms of value, CMI currently trades with a sales multiple of 1.1, but its 5-year average is 1.3. The company pays out a dividend yield of 3.3% and has a stellar dividend growth rate of almost 20% over the past 5 years. In a rising interest rate environment, these types of growth rates are important as one needs to protect their purchasing power by receiving dividend payouts much higher than the rate of level of inflation. In the latest quarter, the company reported $649 million in short-term debt and $1.57 billion in long-term debt. When we account for the amount of equity on the balance sheet, which equaled $8.3 billion, we can state the debt to equity ratio equals 26%. Cummins, in fact, is only $1.8 billion short of the "Total Liability" total of $10.1 billion, which demonstrates that the company's strong financial muscle. Finally, the company's strong and rising earnings expectations for this year are another key "value" component of this stock.

As with any investment, the key always is to protect the downside. To demonstrate if CMI has compelling competitive advantages, we like to look at gross margins over a long period to see if they have been continuously trending upwards. Since 2008, this key metric has increased from 20.5% to 24.1%. When one couples these type of numbers with the century-long experience this company has had in the engine manufacturing industry, you quickly see the forming of a competitive advantage already. Tailwinds include a strong dealer network built up through the years, which enables CMI to gain top dollar for its goods. Perception is key when it comes to brand quality. The Cummins brand is known for the reliability of its products. Although we have seen competitors from the heavy truck sector beginning to being more and more of their engine development in-house, I would be backing CMI in their innovation efforts to stay one step ahead of the posse. This eagerness to innovate has the potential to drive the company's share price much higher than its present valuation. Its track record and elevated R&D budget would state that it has a high probability of achieving this.

With earnings approaching, one could use the inflated implied volatility to sell some regular August puts or put spreads. With CMI shares currently trading at just over $135 a share, the regular August $125 put trades for $120 per contract. This means that one's cost basis would be around $123.75 if one was assigned on those puts. That's a whopping 8.7% from where the share price is trading at present. Yes, one's upside potential would be limited as shares could blast forward post earnings, but it's a very high probability play. One if one wanted even higher probability, one could sell the $125-120 put spread in the same month for around $0.63. The advantage here is that the maximum downside is capped to $500 (width of the spread) - $63 ( premium of the sold spread) = $437.

We will make a decision on CMI soon enough. The perfect scenario would be for shares to remain above their weekly lows and for IV to rise sharply going into earnings. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.