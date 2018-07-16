Weekly Cannabis Report: Alberta Picks 31 Suppliers

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for cannabis investors to receive the latest developments and analysis.

Trading Summary

Last week, the widely-tracked Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) traded down 1.6% and ended the week at C$17.95. We recently published our quarterly update on this ETF here.

Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF) which tracks smaller growers ended the week at C$7.39, down 2.1% from last week. U.S.-listed marijuana ETF, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), ended the week at US$28.83, down 3.2% from last week.

The divergence among the three major marijuana ETFs continued this week with MJ declining 3.2%, doubling the decline at HMMJ. We also continue to see a larger decline coming out of the junior marijuana ETF, HMJR, which is consistent with our view of the sector.

Sector Update

British Columbia Announces Cannabis Deal with 31 Suppliers

One of the last two Canadian provinces yet to announce their cannabis supply deals finally made a move last week. British Columbia announced a slew of 31 suppliers that will provide various cannabis products to the province's cannabis retail system. We have covered similar deals out of Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta as legalization sales start date looms around. British Columbia announced the largest number of suppliers so far and its neighbor Alberta only had 13 for its scheme. There have been rumors around that the B.C. government is proposing unattractive pricing terms for these deals which resulted in several LPs opting out of the auction process. While the pricing was not disclosed by the government and various LPs, we think this could pose a potential concern for the Canadian producers as the government tries to find a balance between competitive pricing and black market competition. The notable winners include:

Canopy Growth (CGC) with 5,700 kg

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) with 5,000 kg

Maricann (OTCQB:MRRCF) with 3,600 kg

Supreme (OTCPK:SPRWF) with 550 kg

Notably, Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) did not announce anything last week so we are not sure if the company will be participating in the B.C. market.

Sunniva To Spin Off Canadian Assets

Sunniva (OTC:SNNVF) announced on July 10 that the company will spin off its Canadian assets into a separate entity that will seek a listing on the TSX and Nasdaq. The first reaction from us is that the Sunniva management is getting impatient with its current strategy and clearly is frustrated with the current market valuation of its stocks. We think the Canadian assets represent higher quality and will likely leave the U.S. assets to become an orphan stock on the CSE, likely destroying shareholder value along the process. The opportunity for value creation by listing in the U.S. is unclear as we have seen in the case of Cronos (CRON) and Canopy (CGC). Financial engineering cannot change the profile of the Sunniva overnight and we doubt that investors will re-rate its stock simply by splitting the U.S. and Canadian assets

Hiku Acquired by Canopy / Terminates WeedMD Merger

On Tuesday, after market close, Canopy announced that it has agreed to acquire Hiku (OTCPK:DJACF) in an all-stock deal that values Hiku at $308 million on a fully diluted basis. Our initial thoughts are that Canopy paid a steep price for the assets that Hiku brings to the table. Most importantly, Canopy is paying hundreds of millions for an unproven concept that is likely to face intense competition after legalization. We have seen some questionable deals out of Canopy lately, including its buyout of BC Tweed JV partner and acquisition of Colombian cannabis company. Hiku will terminate its previously announced merger with WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) and will pay a $10 million termination fee. We shared more details on this transaction in our article "Canopy Buys Hiku In Push To Add Adult Brands".

Best Picks

Here are our latest best 3 best long and 3 short ideas in the sector.

Best long Ideas

Hydropothecary (OTCPK:HYYDF) is the dominant cannabis player in the Canadian province of Quebec. The company secured the largest contract in the Quebec RFP which will include 20,000 kg in year one and will include up to 200,000 over the five-year period. The company has also recently won a contract with British Columbia government, a great sign that the company is expanding outside its home province. We think Hydropothecary combines a solid financial position with a large secured contract base which has largely de-risked the revenue in the next five years. See our comprehensive analysis on Hydropothecary here.

(OTCPK:HYYDF) is the dominant cannabis player in the Canadian province of Quebec. The company secured the largest contract in the Quebec RFP which will include 20,000 kg in year one and will include up to 200,000 over the five-year period. The company has also recently won a contract with British Columbia government, a great sign that the company is expanding outside its home province. We think Hydropothecary combines a solid financial position with a large secured contract base which has largely de-risked the revenue in the next five years. See our comprehensive analysis on Hydropothecary here. Canopy (CGC) has been our long-time favorite in the cannabis sector. Our first call in the sector was Canopy when we said this company is the Best Way To Play The Cannabis Sector. We continue to like this story as Canopy put out a flawless scorecard by securing supply deals with all provinces so far, a feat achieved by no one else. We continue to believe that Canopy will dominate the domestic market in Canada and is well-positioned to become a force in the international cannabis market.

(CGC) has been our long-time favorite in the cannabis sector. Our first call in the sector was Canopy when we said this company is the Best Way To Play The Cannabis Sector. We continue to like this story as Canopy put out a flawless scorecard by securing supply deals with all provinces so far, a feat achieved by no one else. We continue to believe that Canopy will dominate the domestic market in Canada and is well-positioned to become a force in the international cannabis market. Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) was once one of the hottest cannabis stock in Canada. The stock has since fallen big time after a scandalous acquisition of Nuuvera and allegations of insider trading. The stock also suffered from the announcement of divestment of its U.S. assets amid TSX listing rules. However, we think the company still stands to benefit from the upcoming legalization as it holds the third largest capacity in the industry with one of the lowest cost per gram. See our latest analysis on Aphria here.

Best short ideas

Cronos (CRON) became a billion dollar cannabis company after it became the first Canadian cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. However, we have expressed significant doubts over the company's near-term outlook due to its tragic execution domestically with no provincial contract secured to date. The company's international efforts are unlikely to produce any substantial revenue in the near-term. We see a very high risk of the company facing a difficult situation where its billion dollar market capitalization no longers makes sense as other cannabis companies start to report millions of sales. Read our latest concerns on Cronos here.

(CRON) became a billion dollar cannabis company after it became the first Canadian cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. However, we have expressed significant doubts over the company's near-term outlook due to its tragic execution domestically with no provincial contract secured to date. The company's international efforts are unlikely to produce any substantial revenue in the near-term. We see a very high risk of the company facing a difficult situation where its billion dollar market capitalization no longers makes sense as other cannabis companies start to report millions of sales. Read our latest concerns on Cronos here. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) is a newly-listed Canadian cannabis company trading on the TSX. We saw the company as an early-stage start-up without any moat at the moment. Investors lost their mind when the company announced a licensing deal with Stillwater and we think it is an example of irrational exuberance. We expect the shares to reverse its gains post its licensing announcement and see a substantial downside in the near-term. Read our detailed analysis on TGOD here.

(OTCQX:TGODF) is a newly-listed Canadian cannabis company trading on the TSX. We saw the company as an early-stage start-up without any moat at the moment. Investors lost their mind when the company announced a licensing deal with Stillwater and we think it is an example of irrational exuberance. We expect the shares to reverse its gains post its licensing announcement and see a substantial downside in the near-term. Read our detailed analysis on TGOD here. TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) is a small-cap cannabis company with a confusing corporate strategy. We think the share price of this company has been inflated by its affiliation with Canopy through a financing deal from Canopy Rivers. The company has announced a dubious strategy that includes leasing out its facility for same-day cannabis delivery which does not make any sense. Read our concerns on TerrAscend here.

Pairs Trade

Long HMMJ (OTC:HMLSF) and short HMJR (OTCPK:HZEMF), as we continue to favor large caps over smaller pure-play growers. We believe the market will become oversupplied starting at 2020 and cannabis prices will be compressed significantly as provinces compete with the black market on pricing. The pure growers will become the least profitable group and they will likely trade at 5.0 - 6.0x EBITDA, similar to other agriculture company. That means a massive downside for most of the holdings in HMJR. We think larger companies will maintain their dominance in the domestic market and capture the largest share of the provincial supply deals. They will also be able to invest in branding, technology, and international operations to move towards value-added services and products that could enhance their growth prospect, profitability, and competitive positioning.

`

Author's note: "Follow us" to stay informed of the latest development and best ideas in the cannabis sector. We provide the most in-depth and comprehensive cannabis coverage on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.