Metals, Minis, And Oil - Plus Wheat And Soybeans

The report below is based on the July 13, 2018, Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator ((VC PMI)) early bird update.

Gold

The gold market is trading at $1241.60, down about $5. The average price for the day is $1246. The extreme below that mean is $1242 at the Buy 1 (B1) level, while the Buy 2 (B2) level is $1238. The market came down at about 5 a.m. and spiked into a new low of $1236.20. Gold went below the B2 level and reverted right back up on the close of that bar to $1238.90 activating a buy signal from $1238.90. The target was completed right away by 5:45 a.m. at $1242, which was the B1 or the first target. The market is trading between the B1 and B2 levels, and we are looking for signals to be activated above the B1 level of $1242. The moving averages are crossing, also giving us a buy signal confirmation. The target is the average price of $1246, which is the first target. The Sell 1 (S1) level is $1250, while the Sell 2 (S2) level is $1253.

Silver

Silver is trading at $15.78, down .1970. The average price for the day is $15.92. The B1 level is $15.83, while the B2 level is $15.68. The market came down to $15.70 at about 5 a.m., almost activating the B2 level of the VC PMI, which has a 95% probability of a reversion if activated. In fact the market reverted right back up through the B1 level and is reverting back down again, trading between the B1 and B2 levels. We are looking for a buy signal on a close above $15.83. The first target would be $15.92, which is the average price. The extreme above that mean is the S1 level of $16.08, while the S2 level is $16.18. We continue to look for buy signals from these levels of B1 and B2.

I made a point to indicate in the chart the levels we suggest you trade at, and the probability factors for each of these levels so that you have an idea of what the levels represent and where you may want to execute your signals depending on when you trade. I emphasize the point strongly that the signals based on the VC PMI are flexible variable changing price momentum indicators that you can activate when you start to trade, whatever your time frame is. You always start from neutral and watch the market price come down to these levels. If the market activates a buy signal, you buy and put your stop right below it at B1. In this case for silver, the signal that was created was stopped out from B1. This is one way to manage risk very closely on a closing basis using a 15-minute bar. If you use these levels, you are looking at a 90% to 95% probability that the market will revert back, as silver did this morning and activate a buy signal. The sell signals have a 95% probability of a loss here, while the buy signals have a 95% probability of reversion back to the mean of $15.92 for silver.

Crude Oil

Crude oil was last at $70.77, up about 43. We are neutral on crude. The market is trading right around the average price of $70.27. The extreme below that mean is $69.29, and the low on the 12th was $69.23, when the market activated a buy signal from the B1 level. The B2 level is $68.25. We are in the demand area in blue when the price trades around $69.20. Right now the market is trading above the mean, so it is neutral to bullish. Let’s see what happens as the market trades through these prices, but we are looking for crude to trade down into those levels of demand.

Soybeans

Soybeans last traded at $8.3125 down 18 cents. The average price is $8.48. The B1 level is $8.39 and the B2 level is $8.29. The market has come down and activated a buy signal at the B2 level of $8.28. Your stop is at $8.29, basically on the close of the day. When you buy in from the B2 level, the stop is on the close of the day. If buy into the B1 level, you can manage your stop based on the 15-minute bar. For aggressive traders, you can use these levels in blue to add to your positions if you are looking to build a long-term position. The first target is $8.39, and the second target is the average price of $8.48.

Wheat

Wheat is at $4.8750, up 3 cents. We are neutral to bullish on wheat. The average price $4.82. The S1 level is $4.91 and the S2 level is $4.98. The B1 of the extreme below the mean is $4.78 and the B2 level is $4.66. We are looking for the price to adjust to the blue levels of B1 and B2, which is when re recommend getting on the long side of wheat.

E-Mini S&P

The E-mini S&P last traded at 2798.25 last, down a quarter. The average price is 2791, with the extreme above the meant at 2808. The market high today was 2807.25, very close to the S1 level, which for all intents and purpose it met the criteria for activating a short signal there, using a 10% margin of error for a self-directed account. The target is the average price of 2791, with the B1 level at 2781 and the B2 level at 2764. We continue to suggest that you sell rallies in the E-mini S&P into the supply area in the 2800 to 2818 area.

Conclusion

The metals markets continue to test this area of demand in the $1238 to $1242 area (for gold). The market seems to be aligning itself in a daily, weekly and monthly harmonic, which is a strong combination of signals to identify on all three trends. This is a very powerful alignment, and you should keep an eye out for reversions and add to positions at the B1 and B2 levels, while looking for the possibility that we could see a reversion to the upside an any time.

