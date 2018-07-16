Priority Income Fund: This 6.375% Term Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all the fixed-rate term securities that pay a fixed rate distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of Priority Income Fund's newly issued preferred stock.

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.36M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $34M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Priority Income Fund 6.375% Series A Preferred Stock Due 2025 (NYSE:PRIF.PA) pays a qualified cumulative fixed dividend at a rate of 6.375%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated "AA" by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. PRIF.PA is callable as of 06/30/2021 and is maturing on 06/30/2025. The new issue is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.48 and has a 7.16% yield-to-call and a 6.75% yield-to-maturity.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ranking

The shares of Series A Term Preferred Stock will be senior securities that constitute capital stock. The Series A Term Preferred Stock will rank:

senior to shares of the common stock in priority of payment of dividends and as to the distribution of assets upon dissolution, liquidation, or the winding-up of the company's affairs;

equal in priority with all other future series of preferred stock the company may issue, as to priority of payment of dividends and as to distributions of assets upon dissolution, liquidation, or the winding-up of the company's affairs; and

subordinate in right of payment to the holders of any senior indebtedness, of which there currently are none.

The Company

Priority Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Prospect Capital Management LLC and Behringer Harvard Holdings, LLC. The fund is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC. It invests in the Senior Secured Loans, with an emphasis on current income or pools of senior secured loans known as collateralized loan obligations. The fund invests in the companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. It was previously known as Priority Senior Secured Income Fund, Inc. Priority Income Fund, Inc. is domiciled in United States.

Source: Bloomberg.com | Priority Income Fund

Top 10 Holdings As of December 31, 2017

Source: Semi-Annual Report December 31, 2017

Financial Highlights

Source: Semi-Annual Report December 31, 2017

Dividends and Distributions

Source: Semi-Annual Report December 31, 2017

Capital Stock as of June 21, 2018 (assuming future issuance of Series A Term Preferred Stock)

Source: 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate in the 'Closed-End Fund - Debt' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their yield-to-call and yield-to-maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rate Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution, and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Asset Coverage Ratio

In addition to the asset coverage requirements imposed on us by the 1940 Act, if we fail to maintain an asset coverage ratio (as defined below) of at least 200% as of the close of business on the last Business Day of any calendar quarter, and such failure is not cured by the close of business on the date that is 30 calendar days following the filing date of our Annual Report on Form N-CSR, Semiannual Report on Form N-CSRS or Quarterly Report on Form N-Q or Form N-PORT, as applicable, for that quarter (referred to in this prospectus as an Asset Coverage Cure Date), then we are required to redeem, within 90 calendar days of the Asset Coverage Cure Date, shares of Preferred Stock (as such term is defined in the Articles Supplementary) equal to the lesser of (1) the minimum number of shares of Preferred Stock that will result in our having an asset coverage ratio of at least 200% as of the date that such redemption is made and (2) the maximum number of shares of Preferred Stock that can be redeemed out of funds legally available for such redemption. Also, at our sole discretion, we may redeem such number of shares of Preferred Stock (including shares of Preferred Stock required to be redeemed) that will result in our having an asset coverage ratio of up to and including 285%. The Preferred Stock to be redeemed may include, at our sole option, any number or proportion of the Series A Term Preferred Stock and other series of Preferred Stock. If the Series A Term Preferred Stock are to be redeemed in such an event, they will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to their liquidation preference per share plus accumulated but unpaid dividends, if any, on such liquidation preference (whether or not declared, but excluding, interest on accrued but unpaid dividends, if any) to, but excluding, the date fixed for such redemption.

Source: 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (after the payment of underwriting discounts and commissions of $1,062,500 and estimated expenses of the offering of approximately $276,000) for acquiring investments in accordance with our investment objective and strategies described in this prospectus and for general working capital purposes.

Source: 497 Filing by Priority Income Fund

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of $34M, PRIF.PA cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock PRIF.PA. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

