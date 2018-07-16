Cisco: The Amazon Sell-Off Is Silly

I find the worries overblown due to the relatively small effect that campus switching has on Cisco's top-line growth and op profits, and the well-understood competitive nature of the industry.

Cisco has been put on notice, as it is speculated that Amazon might enter the low-end network switching business by the end of 2019.

Late last week, a report came out on the potential entry of tech giant Amazon (AMZN), through its Web Service division, into the network switching business. The initiative would allegedly involve the selling of low-cost, white box equipment to the enterprise market (i.e. I interpret the plans to exclude targeting carriers and other webscale players) that performs the basic functions of a switch without the bells and whistles or the price tag associated with branded solutions, like those of Cisco (CSCO) and Juniper (JNPR).

CSCO fell hard on Friday following the news, and the company's equity lost $8.5 billion in market value in a matter of a few trading hours.

Credit: Cisco

It has become a routine for companies that stand in the way of Amazon's horizontal expansion to suffer immediately following early news of such developments. Outside the tech world, Costco (COST) is one example that comes to mind. The Seattle-based company's announced entry into the grocery business through the purchase of Whole Foods around this time last year triggered a 15% selloff in COST in just about a month. Peer Kroger (KR) also experienced the effects - but notice in the chart below that both names recovered from the initial scare, rising well past pre-June 2017 levels and even the broad market (SPY) in the case of COST.

Source: DM Martins Research, chart from Yahoo Finance

I believe something similar might happen in the case of Cisco. "Happy fingers" may have been quick to hit the sell button on Friday as an attempt to sidestep what some traders and investors anticipate could be tough times ahead for the network equipment giant. But I would argue that the white-box and bare-metal threats (i.e. industry-wide trend toward replacing expensive, hardware-heavy network solutions for simpler architecture) have been an ongoing concern for years - one that was largely behind Cisco stock's under-performance as far back as the second half of 2013. So Friday's developments were just another element added to the well-understood competitive landscape that is the network equipment business.

Digging one level deeper into the details, I'd point out that Cisco's top growth segments in the past several quarters have been security and, to some extent, services (monetizing on the company's installed base that has reached massive scale in the past several years). See multi-year trend below through the end of fiscal 2017. In addition, about one third of the company's revenues have been recurring, which has little to do with one-off sales of switches, routers or other type of hardware.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Any impact caused by the new competitor might be more contained than most think, considering 71% of Cisco's revenues in fiscal 2017 were unrelated to campus switching sales (see charts below) - and probably more in terms of operating profit and top-line growth. As a result, I believe Amazon could threaten Cisco to some extent if it chooses to charge into the enterprise switching business about 18 months down the road, as per recent reports. But I find it unlikely that the competitive challenges would cause severe damage to Cisco's financial performance or impact much the company's strategy put in place since CEO Chuck Robbins took over in 2015.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's 10-K

Final considerations

As I finish writing this text, CSCO is trading up 2%, erasing nearly half of Friday's losses. Therefore, it may be a bit too late for ultra short-term traders to make a buck on the immediate share price rebound that I'm not surprised to see today.

But should additional developments on Amazon's potential new venture come about, I would be attentive to how CSCO might react. A more pronounced pullback could represent a good entry point for long-term investors. As I have defended recently, a stock that trades within a range of $45 to $50/share is probably fairly valued. A dip into the high 30s would probably cause me to consider a re-entry into this name.

