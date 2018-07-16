While real estate fundamentals have generally weakened as we get later in the cycle, the prognosis for most sectors remains solid. Rising supply levels have been accompanied by rising demand.

Economic fundamentals have accelerated so far in 2018 despite the doom-and-gloom narrative over trade tensions. Retail sales have grown at the fastest rate since 2012, powered by brick and mortar.

Homebuilders and building suppliers, meanwhile, have been mostly flat as strong housing demand trends have been countered by rising commodity costs and tight construction labor markets.

Over the past quarter, REIT ETFs have surged more than 10% as fears over rising interest rates subsided following a series of benign inflation reports and signs of improving fundamentals.

Earnings season kicks off this week in the real estate sector. More than 100 REITs and 10 homebuilders will report second-quarter earnings over the next five weeks.

Real Estate Earnings Preview

Real estate earnings season kicks off this week and will continue for the next five weeks. More than 100 REITs and 10 homebuilders will report second-quarter earnings. Given the robust economic backdrop of accelerating job growth and retail sales, second-quarter earnings are largely expected to exceed prior conservative guidance. Since the start of last earnings season thirteen weeks ago, the REIT sector ETFs (VNQ and IYR) have surged more than 10%, propelled by a moderation long-term Treasury yields.

After breaking through the 3.0% level, the 10-Year Yield has retreated following a series of benign inflation reports and signs of moderation in global economic growth. The most yield-sensitive real estate sectors - particularly healthcare, student housing, and net lease REITs - have significantly outperformed over the last quarter after a steep sell-off that saw valuations dip to their lowest level of the post-recession period for many individual REITs.

Homebuilders (XHB and ITB) and building suppliers, meanwhile, have been mostly flat as strong housing demand trends have been countered by rising commodity costs and tight construction labor markets. Home Improvement retailers (Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW)), however, continue to benefit from the continued realization of tens of billions of dollars in deferred home improvement spending following the last recession and have climbed more than 14% over the last quarter. Residential REITs jumped nearly 9% over the last quarter.

The second quarter saw a reversal of fortunes within the REIT sector. After a rough start to 2018 that saw the sector down as much as 10%, REITs have surged back into positive territory for the year. REITs will enter earnings season at the highest level since the passage of tax reform last December, which had sent REITs into a tailspin over the next three months on fears of rising rates and inflation.

Real Estate Earnings Calendar

Below we compiled the earnings calendar for the largest 100 REITs, which we will update throughout earnings season in our Real Estate Weekly Review.(Note: For REITs that have yet to announce earnings release dates, we use the estimated release date via Nasdaq.com)

Fundamentals Appear to Have Bottomed in 2017

In our 1Q18 Real Estate Earnings Recap, we discussed that following a disappointing 2017 beset by earnings misses and downward revision, REITs delivered surprisingly strong results in 1Q18. Last quarter, REITs easily surpassed expectation and their own conservative guidance. REIT metrics appear to have bottomed in 2017. Same-store NOI growth rose 2.5% on a TTM basis. Dividends and FFO/share improved in 1Q18 but remain modestly lower YoY.

Fundamentals are showing signs of improvement across most sectors, reversing a downtrend that began in late 2016. Resilient demand has buffered the impact of peaking supply growth. Private market valuations remain firm. The persistent NAV discount across most sectors, however, has made acquisition-fueled growth more difficult. The recent rally over the last quarter, however, is expected to brighten the outlook (and accretion) for the acquisition-oriented sectors including net lease and healthcare.

Development-focused REITs are well-positioned to benefit from the private market premium. Overall construction activity peaked in 2017, but many sectors continue to deal with an inventory overhang that will linger at least through 2018. Demand growth remains the wild-card for fundamentals.

As we cover extensively in our weekly economic analysis, there is mounting evidence that economic growth has significantly accelerated in 2018, likely powered by tax cuts and deregulation. While trade tensions threaten to derail the synchronous global growth story, US economic fundamentals appear resilient, powered by US labor markets that have added jobs for a record 93 consecutive months. With nearly 30 million prime-aged Americans still without a job (as many as any of the prior recessions), we believe there is room for continued growth well into 2019, which should provide a particularly favorable backdrop for residential REITs and homebuilders.

Top Storylines To Watch During REIT Earnings Season

The Retail Resurgence Is Real

While the financial media was relentlessly pushing the gloom-and-doom “retail apocalypse” false narrative, we’ve been discussing for many months that, in reality, fundamentals were inflecting higher across much of the brick-and-mortar retail sector. In our reports, Mall REITs: Narrative vs. Reality and Shopping Centers: Good Riddance to the Retail Apocalypse, we used recent retail jobs data to forecast that the worst of the wave of store closings are likely behind us.

Retail sales data released on Monday show a continuation of the strong and accelerating performance in retail sales. Total retail sales grew 5.03% over the last twelve months, the fastest rate of growth since 2012. Brick-and-mortar sales saw their fastest rate of growth since 2012, highlighted by improving performance in the clothing, general merchandise, and miscellaneous retail categories, all of which are critical to retail real estate owners.

Residential REITs: Job Growth Fuels Demand

For the past three years, supply growth has been the primary focus for residential REIT investors. Interestingly, while supply growth has generally met expectations, demand has been remarkably resilient. Supply growth will continue to be elevated for all of 2018, particularly in the apartment and student housing sectors, as there remains a heavy pipeline of projects that were delayed from 2017. Development has cooled slightly as lending markets have tightened and construction costs continue to rise, but it remains to be seen if developers will remain on the sidelines given the boost from tax reform. On net, tax reform altered the dynamics to make renting relatively more affordable compared to owning. Manufactured housing and single family rentals, however, continue to enjoy favorable fundamentals given the relatively moderate new supply growth.

As we discussed in our homebuilder's update, builders delivered a solid 1Q18, with eight of the ten largest homebuilders beating expectations. More than 35,000 homes were delivered in the quarter, representing a strong 10-15% rise from 1Q17. Stifling regulations, rising labor and materials costs, and sluggish demand has squeezed margins and made it nearly impossible for smaller builders to compete. By most metrics, housing markets remain significantly undersupplied after a dearth of new construction in the post-recession period. There remains a long growth runway for operationally efficient builders.

e-REITs: Still Flying High

The “e-REIT” sectors (Industrial, Data Center, and Cell Tower) have been responsible for a disproportionate amount of the growth across the real estate sector over the last five years. Industrial REITs have benefited the most from the growth in e-commerce over the past decade. Add in the synchronous global growth over the past several years, and you’ve got a good recipe for continued robust industrial REIT demand. Vacancy rates continue to compress to record-lows and annual rent growth is flirting with double digits. For Data Center REITs, the shift towards public and hybrid cloud pressures Data Center REITs. For now, the hyperscale cloud providers have a symbiotic relationship with these Data Center REITs. Demand for connectivity greatly exceeds their ability to build capacity for themselves. The balance of pricing power between data center REITs and hyperscale providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) continues to be closely watched in 2018. Cell Tower REITs await word on the proposed merger between Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS). The combined entity would command a 30% share of total wireless connections including 24% of postpaid phone subscribers and a whopping 59% of prepaid phone subscribers.

Growth REITs: Where Is The Outperformance?

Late-cycle is supposed to be the time to shine for Office REITs, but supply growth in major markets has spoiled the party for many office REITs. Despite a record 93 consecutive months of job growth, office REITs have yet to fully recover from the previous recession. The sector has been a perennial underperformer since 2007. Employment in the "professional and business services" category has increased nearly 20% since the start of 2012 and "financial activities" has increased more than 10%, which should eventually translate into improved fundamentals once supply growth cools.

Hotel REITs are in a similar position, enjoying a favorable economic backdrop but not seeing the type of outperformance that one would expect given the conditions. While average occupancy is on pace to break another record in 2018 and ADR and RevPar have exceeded expectations this year, hotel REITs performance has been underwhelming.

Yield REITs Get Back Their NAV Premium

The steep sell-off in early 2018 eroded the coveted NAV premium across the yield-sensitive REIT sectors and put many acquisition-oriented REITs into crisis-mode. Moderating interest rates have allowed these REITs to retain their footing and the outlook looks more favorable for the rest of the year. Net Lease and Healthcare REITs have each outperformed the broader REIT index over the past quarter. Fundamentals in the self-storage sector, meanwhile, appear to be stabilizing. As storage demand is largely driven by job growth and labor market turnover, JOLTS data is an important metric to watch. JOLTS data released last week showed an all-time record number of job openings and rate of voluntary quits.

Bottom Line

