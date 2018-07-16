3M Shares Are Getting Interesting Again

3M (MMM) is a company that I admire very much. About seven months ago, I wrote an article suggesting investors sell it, or at the very least, wait for better prices to buy it. At the time, the shares were trading at a very rich 27 times earnings/free cash flow and the market was looking toppy. In the meantime, 3M shares have declined by nearly 20% to a much more reasonable valuation, and today, economic growth is showing no immediate signs of slowing down. 3M is a world-class company, and I believe its stock is interesting here. I would be a buyer should the shares continue to decline.

MMM data by YCharts

Great Companies Don't Necessarily Mean Great Stocks

One of the most admirable characteristics of veteran investors is their ability to sit on their hands when prices are not acceptable, even when the company you want to buy is a fantastic company. And there is no doubt that 3M is a fantastic company. Even a small amount of time spent studying their history of successful growth, innovation, acquisitions, and shareholder returns tells you that this company is the gold standard for a manufacturing and industrial company.

The issue that must be given the strongest consideration when considering investment in 3M is valuation, and quite frankly, late last year, the stock was well ahead of its fundamentals. At 27 times earnings, an investor had no margin of safety, meaning 3M could do very well fundamentally, and the stockholder could see little to no return, or even a negative return because they overpaid for their shares. Today, 3M shares are trading at a much more reasonable 17 times forward earnings, and 16 times two-year forward earnings. And since we are past the mid-point of 2018, it becomes crucial to focus on forward earnings as opposed to current year earnings.

Next year, 3M is expected to earn $11.31 per share. This puts the current valuation right around 17 times earnings, in line with the broader market and much more reasonable than the 27 times earnings we saw at the end of last year.

3M's Current Valuation Makes A Lot More Sense

If we look at historical valuations for 3M, it's fairly easy to see that outside of a recession, 3M shares rarely trade at less than 17 times earnings. Truthfully, why should they? This is a world-class industrial company that has shown an incredible track record of consistency and growth going back generations. For example, take a look at this chart of revenue and earnings per share.

MMM Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Companies with this level of consistency don't just fall down to rock bottom valuations without some sort of large, external shock such as a recession, and despite the constant criticism from market skeptics from 2009 until today, the economy appears healthy. Job creation is strong, unemployment is low, inflation is under control, and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are coming in at a reasonable and measured pace. In addition, large banks such as Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM) regularly disclose year over year changes in consumer spending on their debit/credit cards, and these numbers are trending higher. All of these factors point to a healthy economy.

On top of all of this, housing, which is one of the largest drivers of the economy, is still vastly under-building relative to actual household formation. Even after a nearly decade-long economic expansion, the number of homes built in the United States is below long-term trend levels. And since GDP measures the year over year change in expenditures on things such as housing, I could easily see a couple more years of steady economic growth from pent-up housing demand alone.

Source: Briefing.com

With 3M being such a broad industrial company, it will have the wind at its back so long as GDP is rising. And not only has GDP been steadily rising for nine years the rate of growth has actually been accelerating in recent quarters.

Source: Briefing.com

I know many investors, myself included, always wish to buy companies like 3M during recessions. These are the rare times when you can buy the shares for rock bottom valuations. During the 2009-2012 period, 3M averaged a P/E of just 14 times earnings. The problem with waiting for a recession, however, is that by the time we get one, 3M could be earning far more than they are today. After all, this is a company that has grown earnings per share at an annualized rate of 7.6% for the past five years and is projected to grow at over 10% for the next five years. Even if we have a recession in a few years, trough earnings then could easily be higher than they are today.

Dividends And Share Repurchases Will Always Support The Shares

Shareholder returns have always been paramount in the eyes of 3M shareholders. Quite honestly, this company has some of the most loyal shareholders I've ever seen. And deservedly so. 3M has paid uninterrupted dividends for over a hundred years. They have increased their dividend sixty years in a row. They have one of the most steady and consistent share repurchase programs I've ever seen.

MMM Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

MMM Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Even with the increased dividend this year, which was lifted by 16%, the payout ratio is still less than 50% of forward earnings estimates. This leaves well over $3 billion a year for share repurchases, which is exactly what 3M is targeting for this year.

Source: 3M

After a multi-generation long history of growth in sales, earnings, and dividends, to assume anything different going forward would make no sense. And at the end of the day, this is what drives value for shareholders. After all, had the share price not risen in proportion to the dividend all these years, the dividend would yield ever higher amounts.

For example, in 1978, 3M shares traded around $7.50 per share. The annual dividend was 25 cents, giving shareholders around a 3% yield. Had shares not kept up with dividend increases, the yield today would be 73% and investors would have received their full investment back through dividends dozens of times over throughout the years.

In other words, as long as 3M continues to increase their dividend, shareholders should, over time, earn a total return equal to the current dividend plus the rate of growth of the dividend going forward. Shareholders are practically guaranteed to make money with 3M over time. It all comes down to paying a reasonable price for the shares to begin with.

And that is the point of the article. After a 20% decline in its share price, 3M now trades at a fair valuation. And the beauty of 3M is that you don't have to over think it. They are always performing well, always profitable, always raising their dividend and buying back stock. That ever-rising dividend and never-ending buyback will support the shares during good times and bad. All you really need to do is watch valuation and buy dips and you will do well over time.

Should 3M shares continue to struggle, I will definitely be a buyer, and in the event of a recession or a bear market, I will back up the truck and buy as much of this world-class company as I can.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.