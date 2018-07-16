Liberty Media Faces Competition For iHeart Bid

Liberty Media (LSXMA) (LSXMK) and SiriusXM (SIRI) may have some competition when it comes to trying to acquire a position in iHeartMedia (IHRT). iHeart is currently in bankruptcy and in discussions with potential suitors. Up until about a week ago the only publicized suitor was an offer by Liberty Media and SiriusXM to take a 40% stake in the company. Now Silver Lake seems to be throwing its hat in the ring with an offer to get a 20% stake.

There is speculation that iHeart CEO Bob Pitman may prefer the Silver Lake offer because that entity may keep management in place, but that is never the only consideration. iHeart has already told the bankruptcy court that there are possibly massive synergies with the Liberty Media and SiriusXM bid for a 40% stake. Those synergies could be $500 million or more. Silver Lake is not without synergies of its own.

Liberty Media has not been seeking outright control of iHeart. Instead, it is looking to establish a sizable minority stake, a strategy that the company has deployed numerous times in the past with great success. There is a possibility that we could see a structure where Liberty Media controls 20%, SiriusXM controls 20%, and Silver Lake controls 20%, with creditors taking up the balance of 40%. What may be the ultimate driver of how this all shakes out is the level of recovery that creditors see as possible with bidders and structure.

In my opinion the possible synergies between the Liberty/SiriusXM will be hard to ignore. The tent in that deal includes a SiriusXM stake in Pandora (P) as well as a Liberty Media stake in Live Nation (LYV). While some may see terrestrial radio as antiquated, it is still a massive revenue generating business. iHeart was saddled with massive debt, and it was the debt overhang more so than the performance of radio stations that brought about bankruptcy.

Investors should not expect immediate resolution to this high level bankruptcy process. There are a lot of moving parts , and the assets have tremendous potential. Thus far potential suitors have been bidding cheap. Liberty acknowledged as much and has already stated that it would raise its offer provided it makes financial sense to do so. The emergence of Silver Lake could assist in getting the process jump started again, but it appears no one is in a hurry.

In my opinion Liberty and SiriusXM will gain a seat at the table. The big question is what size seat it will be, and whether that seat provides a launch pad to a controlling position in the next year or two. It has been stated that Liberty could control about $1 billion in IHeart debt, so at a minimum, Liberty will have some say in what transpires.

In my opinion Liberty SiriusXM is a buy on several fronts. The Liberty trackers are still at a discount to the SiriusXM stock, and adding a iHeart position to the mix could help close that gap. If Liberty Media can swing a stake in iHeart, it will potentially assist in unlocking billions in untapped value by creating a vehicle from which it can then negotiate outright control of SiriusXM which Liberty already controls 72% of. I rate Liberty a buy at current levels and a stronger buy if it is able to work a deal with iHeart. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSXMA, LSXMK, SIRI, P, LYV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.