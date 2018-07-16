Weekly Fund Wrap: Only Game In Town

The market remains laser-focused on the US-Chinese trade dispute, which appears to be driving not only markets but also the global activity and inflation indicators.

After three rounds of talks, high-level discussions between the US and Chinese administrations appear to have stopped. Investors were rattled on Tuesday when the Trump administration threatened additional tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese products. Lovers of badger hair, stock up now!

It appears to us that much of the market's day-to-day volatility and direction is driven by tariff leaks and official announcement. On this front, there may be some good news. The Chinese government did not immediately retaliate while the US Senate has pushed back on further escalation. This allowed the market to take a deep breath with US equities finishing in the green for the week.

Macro

The latest CPI reading was somewhat lower than expected in June, rising 0.1 percent. The year-on-year CPI is now at its strongest pace in six years of 2.9%. Part of this rise is due to the jump in energy prices.

The break-evens picture is a bit more subdued with the market not getting carried away with stronger inflation readings.

Consumers’ view of economic conditions fell 2.6 points to a still-healthy 113.9 in July. The National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism index also fell 0.6 points in June to 107.2, however the index remains close to an all-time high. Some of the softness in activity is due to the tariff newsflow as well as a more subdued global activity picture.

Markets

Base metals have accelerated their underpeformance this year, falling over 3% on the week and over 10% year-to-date. Normally, base metals aren't particularly relevant for fund investors since they, and commodities in general, aren't usual candidates for a risk premium/carry analysis, lacking a clear yield or interest (ignoring the somewhat esoteric and difficult to access roll yield).

Base metals, however, are useful in two ways, first as leading indicators of global economic activity and as indicators of the potential direction of US interest rates.

On the global economic front, it is fair to say that activity is more subdued than previous year's broad-based global growth. However, the global composite PMI numbers have improved for the fourth month in a row, so the current picture is not exactly devastating. Further escalation of rhetoric and, more importantly, the actual levying of further tariffs will most likely lead to a risk-off sentiment period.

However, increased uncertainty to the global macro picture will also likely cause US yields to fall. Net-net the environment for fund investors, particularly those parked in fixed-income will likely be one of lower prices but flat to higher net asset values. This can be a rich environment for fund-picking and alpha generation.

Fund Space

Fixed Income sector NAVs had a good week - with all except for the Preferred sector finishing higher. Discounts were mixed with Credit and Preferred funds underperforming.

This week's sector performance underscores one of the sustained themes of the last few months - the underperformance of Investment Grade and Limited Duration sectors.

We will save a full discussion of these sectors when we launch our monthly sector review articles but we'll offer a few comments in this weekly.

First, to show the extent of absolute and relative underperformance, we offer the following box plots with the Investment Grade sector underlined.

The first is the Price sector return plot, showing gross price performance in the last year. The Investment Grade sector is sporting the worst performance outside of the non-US credit sectors and National Municipal sector.

Checking in on sector discounts, we see that the Investment Grade has a low absolute discount but more importantly just about the worst discount relative to its own history (the red dot is right on the low bar of the box plot).

This is all a bit surprising given how little excitement the sector tends to generate and how little volatility it tends to have (see the table below for sector vols).

Another way we can see the underperformance of the sector in Fund Fixed Income space is in the heat map below with Investment Grade only second to the beat-up Emerging Market funds this year.

We plot credit spreads below for Investment Grade and High-Yield bonds and it's clear that while the High Yield spread is pretty flat year-on-year, the Investment Grade spread is significantly wider.

So, what's up with the poor sector performance?

We think there are three key drivers of Investment Grade sector underperformance:

The relative (if not the absolute) difference between the yield on US Treasury bills and bonds vs. Investment Grade bonds has shrunk as the Fed has lifted interest rates. So, while Investment Grade is pretty safe, it's not as safe as Treasuries, particularly if you are a foreign investor, which brings us to...

Foreign investors like to hold US assets on a hedged-basis. In other words, when they buy US corporate bonds (and they prefer Investment Grade bonds), they will trade short-dated FX forwards in order to cancel out the FX risk. Now that short-term US rates have moved up relative to European and Japanese interest rates, the yield of US Investment Grade bonds on a hedged basis is below the yield on domestic European and Japanese bonds, making it unappealing to hold US paper on a hedged basis.

US corporate "cash" that is held "offshore" (the quotes are there because corporates don't really hold much actual cash and hold their assets offshore only from a tax perspective) is currently invested in Investment Grade bonds. As that "cash" gets repatriated, corporates will begin to sell down their holdings which will lead to a widening of spreads, all else equal.

Now, the issue with the Investment Grade sector is that it does not create much excitement in the closed-end fund space, partly due to its middling distribution rate (see chart below). However, with the recent widening in spreads and the end of the cycle getting ever closer, the sector may become appealing sooner than some think.

We close this week with our usual sector performance chart.

We have added a few more columns this week, which will hopefully add value to our readers' independent analysis of the space with the legend below.

A few things stand out:

Muni bonds are looking appealing on a discount and Z basis.

Senior Loans look oversold on a RSI basis.

RMBS is having an amazing run this year - when will it end?

We find it a testament to the resilience of the sector that HY Muni price return is just -0.1% and NAV return is 3.0% with US 10-year yields trading close to 7-year highs.

Table Legend

12M YLD - Past 12-Month Distribution Rate

12M PX SR - Past 12-Month Price Sharpe Ratio

Z - Discount Z-Score since 2000

1Y VOLM CHG - Past 1-Month Volume vs. Past 12-Month Monthly Average

1Y DDOWN - Maximum price drawdown in past 12-months

ALPHA - difference between highest and lowest fund price return in sector

NAV PWISE CORR - Average NAV Pairwise Correlation to the other sectors

EQ CORR - Price correlation to Equities

BND Corr - Price correlation to Bonds

3Y DVD Ratio - Current sector distribution as compared to the distribution 3-Years ago e.g. 85% means sector has cut distribution by 15%

Good Luck!

