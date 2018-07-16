Johnson & Johnson: Trouble Ahead

The company has the cash flows to pay large settlements, but the balance sheet no longer supports aggressive buybacks on the dip.

My previous research has long claimed that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) would struggle as the stock price wasn't justified by the growth rate. My thesis was further bolstered by the weak capital return program in the face of the rising stock. The signal limited the upside as the stock got up to $140 and the large talc verdict is a huge headwind now.

Image Source: Reuters

Lower Yield

One big point about the stock is that JNJ traded around $125 back in mid-2017 before the big rally partly boosted by tax reform. The healthcare giant has seen the stock return back to those levels following the irrational exuberance at the start of 2018.

The net payout yield has even shrunk in the last six months while the stock dipped. The yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield is now only 4.04%, down from 4.14% when the stock was up at $142.

JNJ data by YCharts

My long-held thought is that small investors can't thoroughly research a healthcare giant like JNJ that is worth over $338 billion. The best indication of whether the stock offers value is a high yield. A BOD with a history of buying stock will repurchase a ton of shares if the stock is cheap and the cash flows are large.

The recent ruling on the talcum powder verdict is another indication of how management has a better view on the full picture of the company. The $4.7 billion verdict may not hold, but JNJ has some potential liabilities lining up and the BOD knew this when pulling back on share buybacks.

JNJ has successfully appealed several previous verdicts, but the cases are starting to lineup against the company with ~9,000 lawsuits outstanding. The plaintiffs' lawyer in the case expects the ultimate verdict to drop in half due to Missouri state laws that cap damages. The healthcare giant could be forced to start settling cases.

Per Holly Froum on Bloomberg, the settlements, in this case, could reach up to $20 billion. The amount is large, but the total hardly tops the annual free cash flow totals.

Source: Bloomberg

A key discussion on the Q2 earnings call will center around this verdict and the potential in other cases.

Earnings On Tuesday

JNJ reports before the market opens on Tuesday. The company has a history of EPS beats and volatile revenues due primarily to wide currency fluctuations.

Over the last two years, the company has beat estimates by at least $0.02 each quarter. Revenues went from beating by $500 million to missing estimates to a $630 million beat in the last quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

JNJ will no doubt beat earnings by a few pennies again. The question is forward guidance for Q3 where revenue growth is only pegged at 3.2% and EPS growth is only targeted at 6.8%.

The stock is no longer outrageously expensive at over 17x forward EPS estimates, but JNJ is no real bargain that most suggest. The stock now trades at about 15x '19 estimates of $8.58. With EPS growth pegged at about 5%, the stock just isn't cheap, especially with the lawsuits overhang.

JNJ PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Remember that '19 results are normalized for the Actelion purchase showing the organic expectations aren't that great.

The company doesn't have the great balance sheet presented by the market either. JNJ has built up a net debt position now topping $17 billion, hence the issue with share repurchases. JNJ already has $32 billion in debt and forecasts interest expenses between $600 million and $700 million. Large lawsuit verdicts would require more debt in order to repurchase shares.

JNJ Net Total Long-Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that JNJ no longer has the fortress balance sheet and the mounting ovarian cancer cases related to talcum powder have to be a major concern going forward. One has to wonder if the reduced capital returns as the stock soared weren't a big warning sign of these future legal problems.

Either way, JNJ doesn't have the organic growth to warrant any excitement on the stock even down at $125. The lawsuits just add additional downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.