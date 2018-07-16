Williams Showing Serious Price Disconnect Despite Bullish Outlook

As a result, I believe Williams is displaying a serious price dislocation and disconnect with reality, and investors looking for income-oriented plays should get aggressive on shares at current levels.

Widening differentials and increased production means more expansion requests are being placed by E&P operators for Williams’ gathering systems, especially in the Northeast, Northwest, and Gulf.

China and other growing countries that are switching to cleaner fuels are driving record shale production in the U.S., causing a need for more takeaway capacity.

Williams Company Inc. (WMB), is setting records in the top basins that they operate in. Yet, their stock price remains at yearly lows, much like other midstream players that are showing disconnects as to what they are actually reporting, which has been a major head-scratcher to long investors as of late. Negative factors that affected the company last quarter were mainly one-time events, such as commodity margins being lower by about $59 million due to the sale of their Geismar olefins facility in July of last year.

Their Discovery Producer Services segment also suffered, with earnings being impacted by about $25 million. But, this is a relatively small portion of Williams’ business that should be offset by growing production in prolific shale basins. The increase in production currently seen in the U.S. is driven by international demand from China, particularly, that is growing at a rapid pace and needs to lower their carbon emissions significantly. Shale, being a cleaner product that contains less impurities and sulfur content, is the ideal choice for economies like China that are growing and need a sure supply of clean energy to power their grids.

Takeaway capacity expansions into the Marcellus, Wyoming, and Gulf Coast areas should also act as another catalyst for stock prices to move higher. So, with a multitude of tailwinds and catalysts to drive Williams’ stock higher, such as China driving record demand for cleaner fuels produced in the U.S., expansions occurring in the Northeast, Gulfcoast, and Wyoming due to increased production and widening differentials seen by drillers, stock prices being near yearly lows, and nearly a 5% dividend that’s on pace to grow in 2018, it is time to get aggressive on Williams at current levels.

Catalysts

The topic of widening differentials has been widely discussed, which are helping midstream companies push more volume through their pipelines and processing facilities. But, it is important to remember that bottlenecks seen in some prolific shale basins are largely a product of booming natural gas demand coming from overseas that isn’t stopping anytime soon, due to various environmental and political agencies placing pressure on countries to reduce carbon emissions.

As an example, the switch that China is making to cleaner, cheaper fuels, is driving natural gas production higher in North America (particularly in the Marcellus Basin). Coal-fired plants are being replaced by gas-fired plants, and even expansions of industrial companies, who rely heavily on lower natural gas prices, are forcing drillers to take advantage of higher commodity pricing and push the envelope on drilling and completions abilities.

Source: Williams Company Inc.

These factors are catering to the strengths of companies, like Williams, that address the problem of widening differentials and limited takeaway capacity seen from the rapid growth in demand coming from overseas.

Susquehanna Supply Hub Setting Records In Marcellus

Source: Williams Company Inc.

In similar fashion to MPLX LP (MPLX), Williams is outperforming expectations in the Marcellus Basin due to expansions made in the area, with new gathering volume records being set at their Susquehanna Supply Hub (seen above), which is now totaling 3.6 Bcf/d of gathering capacity.

Source: Williams Company Inc.

Along with record gathering volumes, additional volumes and demand for system expansions should continue to increase for Williams as:

the Atlantic Sunrise and other key takeaway infrastructure serving in the Northeast begin to take shape. We expect significant growth in volumes and EBITDA from the segment by the fourth quarter of 2018. So, we really are seeing a lot of activity going on. Our teams are staying very busy responding to requests from producers for expansions on our systems right now.

Here is more on Atlantic Sunrise (below), which should drive significant revenues for Williams going forward, since it is currently the largest expansion project in history for their Transco system.

Source: Williams Company Inc.

Transco is the largest gas transmission system in the country and is supported by long-term contracts that are printing money for Williams, due to fees going up for companies that need to employ WMB's services.

Source: Williams Company Inc.

This business segment clearly gives WMB an advantage over peers in the area that cannot offer similar services, nor connect into the same type of national pipelines with their gathering systems like WMB can.

Wyoming And Powder River Areas Seeing Increased Permits For Drilling

Strong production in the Marcellus of natural gas liquids are setting records, indeed, and are expected to continue driving stellar results. But, volumes are beginning to increase in Wyoming and Colorado, as well, providing more catalysts to push Williams’ stock price higher.

Increased producer activity in liquids focused plays like the Wamsutter area and the Washakie Basin, in Wyoming, could be the next area for substantial revenue growth for Williams and the drilling industry. The Turner formation in the Powder River Basin was also cited by WMB as an area that is seeing significant volume growth.

Source: Williams Company Inc.

Companies like Chesapeake (CHK), for example, added 4 rigs last quarter in the region (seen above) and is strongly considering adding another. This would, of course, require CHK to add additional takeaway capacity in which, Williams is perfectly suited to meet their needs.

Gulf Coast Also Setting Records

Along with record drilling activity being seen in the Northwest and Northeast, which is driving delivery records for Williams’ gathering systems, and consequently, their Transco system, Williams has also begun construction on their Gulf Connector. This is a 475 million a day Gulf Coast LNG delivery expansion that will, ultimately, connect Louisiana LNG volumes to Texas LNG terminals in Freeport and Corpus Christi.

Source: Williams Company Inc.

Not only will WMB connect their Louisiana volumes into their Transco system, but they are also proposing another pipeline, the Bluebonnet, to connect their Permian volumes from the Waha supply hub to the Transco, providing unprecedented takeaway abilities and efficiencies nationwide that many companies can simply not compete with.

Technicals Constructive For A Move Higher

Williams is consolidating in a range between $26 and $28, and is attempting to coil under the 150-day moving average and 200-day mavg (black line) for a potential squeeze past resistance to $30. Source: E-TRADE

The RSI is constructive for WMB and has room to run higher, since it is currently not overbought yet at 60. Also, the MACD is trying to cross higher. The stock is in such a tight range that all of the secondary indicators are in a narrow range as well. Usually, when this type of price action occurs, moves to the upside are likely, but the stock needs more time to catch-up to the moving averages.

For example, as the stock moves higher along the 50-day mavg like it currently is (blue line), the 100-day mavg (brown line) should curl up and catch up as only 50 more days (100-50) are needed to let the averages find the stock. Consequently, if the 50-day mavg does wait a few more days to let the 100-day mavg catch up (up to 50 days but usually happens quicker), then that would provide a stronger foundation for a break past $28.

If Williams can keep up this rate of tight sideways consolidation, however, investors should assume that the 200-day mavg will eventually comedown and meet the stock anyway by virtue of price averaging, providing the fuel needed for a squeeze higher, even if the stock doesn't move up immediately and remains sideways.

Financial Position Solid

Williams reported revenues of $2.1 billion, which was a beat by over $160 million, despite earnings impacts stated earlier. Net income was also $152 million, which is a little more than a 5% increase year over year, implying that costs are coming down as activity increases.

Williams has more assets than liabilities, which is what the company needs in order to ensure that it has ample liquidity and access to debt markets. Assets should be twice the amount of liabilities for best of breed companies, which Williams is not showing on their balance sheet (below). Source: E-TRADE

However, Williams is certainly a best of breed, and is expanding processing and gathering capacity so rapidly that costs and liabilities should be elevated short term. Once their new projects are built out, fixed costs absorption should increase as the company begins gaining leverage on its vast footprint of gathering systems and pipelines operating in the U.S.

Source: Williams Company Inc.

Distributable cash flow did increase by 5% year over year (the same percentage that net income grew), which was in-line with DCF guidance of 5-7% for 2018. Also, their dividend is expected to grow at an annual 10-15% rate in both 2018 and 2019, which points to the confidence in the company's ability to keep executing in the current business landscape, and reflects the strong earnings environment in which Williams is operating in.

Analysts Research

Analysts are upbeat on Williams, judging by their consensus targets below. The average low target of $28 is above current share prices, as I write this article, implying that current stock prices are too low for future earnings expectations. Source: E-TRADE

Analysts also believe that substantial upside exists for Williams, as their average high target is $34, which represents almost 25% upside from current levels. For a larger midstream player like Williams, 20% upside potential, while being paid a dividend of almost 5% to wait for a move higher, should give investors more incentive to own shares.

Conclusion

So, with China and other heavily populated countries switching to cleaner fuels, robust shale production is occurring in North America, allowing record volumes to be sent through Williams' systems as a result. In addition, bottlenecking and widening differentials seen from prolific production in the U.S. should drive more demand for WBM's systems, especially in rapidly growing areas such as the Northeast, Northwest, and Permian.

All of this, combined with a 5% yield that's expected to grow at 10% a year for the next two years, along with share prices that are at historically low valuations, and investors have a strong case to take advantage of the price dislocation seen among midstream players by getting bullish on Williams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.