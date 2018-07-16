Good Signs From Murphy USA

The shares of Murphy USA haven't been this inexpensive for four years. The last time they were this cheap, they rallied nicely.

Over the past year, the shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) are up about 9%. Although I’m rather late to the party, I will be buying at these levels as I think the shares are trading below value. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history, and by looking at the stock. I’ll make an appeal to authority, and I’ll conclude with an option strategy that will help concerned investors reduce risk.

The Business

Murphy USA Inc. retails motor fuel and convenience merchandise through a chain of 1,448 retail stores (as of March, 2018). The company operates in 26 States, mostly in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest. Of these stores, 1,158 are Murphy USA and 290 are Murphy Express locations, most of which are in close proximity to Walmart stores.

This proximity to Walmart is key, as it generates significant traffic for Murphy, as shared customers prefer competitively priced gasoline and the convenience offerings of Murphy. Most Murphy stores also participate in a discount fuel program with Walmart.

The company expects to add between 30 and 50 new locations annually, including “raze and rebuild” renovations of existing sites. The company’s strategy of razing and rebuilding some of their locations is obviously worthwhile, per the following graphic (note “APSM” stands for “average per store month”).

Source: Company presentation

The company builds EPS using a few key “Value Creation Drivers.”

Source: Company presentation

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that these strategies are paying off for this steady state business. Although revenue is actually down somewhat from 2013, net income is up, suggesting some skill at cost control. In addition, earnings per share has grown at a CAGR of about 6.2%, as a result of an aggressive share buyback program. Specifically, over the past 5 ¼ years, management has returned just over $900 million to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks. This buyback program has been outstanding in my view, as it has reduced the share count by fully 23%. Thus, if the financial history is any guide to the financial future, I expect slow and steady operating income growth from the company, and strong EPS growth as a result of aggressive share buybacks.

In regard to the capital structure, the company has talked about debt explicitly:

Source: Company presentation

I would add to this that I’m less concerned about growing debt, given that the company has cash on hand that represents about 17% of debt outstanding, and the fact that the majority (56%) of debt outstanding is due in 2023. Thus, I’m comfortable with the capital structure at the moment. I think that if a company can earn 41% on equity, taking on some debt that costs 5.6% makes sense.

Source: Company filings, 10-K, 10-Q

The Stock

Those masochistic enough to read my stuff repeatedly know that I draw a distinction between the business and the stock, the movements of which sometimes act as a poor proxy for the health of the underlying business. In my view, investors often do well in future when the shares are priced excessively pessimistically. When the market's despondent, all the bad news has been “baked in” to the price, so there’s nowhere to go but up. Investors who fret about “bad news” or “headwinds” need to remind themselves that if they know a thing, the market likely also knows that thing, and we can have faith that the bad tiding in question is priced in. The challenge comes from working out what is inexpensive. I use a host of tools to solve this problem, two of which I write about on this forum. I look at price to free cash flow, and I try to unbundle the market’s assumptions about future growth.

In regard to the former, a picture is worth ten thousand of my words:

Source: Gurufocus

The horizontal black line in the image above is the current level of price to free cash flow. I’ve added this for your education and edification to demonstrate graphically that this stock has not been this inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis since June of 2014. The last time it traded at this valuation, the shares obviously went on to rally nicely. While this is obviously no guarantee, it’s fair to say that those investors who bought at current levels in the past went on to do very well.

In order to work out what the market currently assumes about the future of the business, I turn to the excellent work done by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” The methodology Penman outlines basically involves isolating the “g” variable in a fairly standard finance formula in order to work out what the market must assume about the future, given the current stock price. According to this methodology, the market is currently forecasting a long term growth rate of about 5% for the business. Although earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of about 6% over the past five years, I consider this to be a bit optimistic, actually. I’m still bullish, given the other variables here, but I can’t deny that there’s some optimism embedded in the share price.

Appeal To Authority

As I mentioned in an earlier article on this forum, I was the kind of student in primary school who who preferred to, in a word, cheat. I would much rather have fun and then copy off the kid who studied all night. Not much has changed, as I still do my best to follow the lead of people who are more well informed on a subject than I am. In the domain of investing, insiders and institutional money managers are a particularly rich source of wisdom. With that in mind, I would point out that both insiders and institutions are buying at these levels.

In regard to insiders, both Robert Murphy and Daryl Schofield have recently paid $499,000 and $198,000 to purchase shares. When people who live and breathe the business put just under $700,000 of their own capital to work, we should at the very least take note. Institutions are also showing some interest. In December of last year, both Hotchkis & Wiley, and Joel Greenblatt initiated positions in Murphy. Greenblatt has since added to the position. That said, I should point out that Wallace Weitz has sold his position in the company. The fact that both insiders and some of the most well informed investors are on the same side of the trade as me does fill me with some confidence that I’ve got this trade right.

Options Reduce Risk

Over the past month I’ve found myself defending the position that options can reduce risk, usually to someone who’s heard that “derivatives are a weapon of financial mass destruction” or some similar platitude. Nevermind that the person who put this idea in the public mind sounds a trifle hypocritical for saying it. The idea is false. Options reduce risk. Used appropriately, they aren’t “weapons of mass financial destruction” at all.

Stepping down off my soapbox, I think it’s possible to reduce the risk associated with a long position in Murphy USA specifically by selling the January 2019 MUSA puts with a strike price of $70. These are currently being bid at $2.55. The economics of this transaction are as follows. An investor collects the $2.55 premium immediately and will be obligated to buy the shares of Murphy for $70 any time until the third Friday of January, 2019. If, as I expect, the shares rally from these levels, the investor won’t participate, but will keep the premium. If the shares fall below $70 (i.e. if they drop 12% from current levels), the investor will be obliged to buy them at a net price of $67.45 ($70-$2.55), or 15% below the current price.

It’s tautological that selling puts in this way reduces risk and may reduce reward. Buying at a net price of $67.45 is less risky than buying at $79.54. Receiving only the premium means that an investor doesn’t participate in any upside, which may be greater than the premium received. Therefore, for those investors still worried about buying the shares at these levels, there is a way to generate income immediately and lock in at a lower price.

Finally, I went back and calculated the long term market assumptions associated with a buy price of $67.45 per the Penman work cited above. At this price, the market would be assuming a long term growth forecast of ~4.1%, which I consider to be far less optimistic an assessment, given the EPS growth rate we’ve seen.

Conclusion

I think investors would be wise to buy Murphy USA Inc. at these levels for a variety of reasons. The shares are at multi year lows on a price to free cash basis, and the last time they were this inexpensive, they went on to rally nicely. In addition, both insiders and some very talented institutional investors are bullish, which fills me with some confidence. Finally, if someone remains nervous about buying at today's very low valuations, it's possible to sell puts for a decent premium. I think that price and value can sometimes diverge for extended periods of time. In my view, the price of the shares is below their value, and investors would be wise to buy before the former rises to match the latter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MUSA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts I reference in the article.