Halliburton Earnings Could Spark A Reversal

On July 23rd, before the market opens, Halliburton (HAL) kickstarts the week with its earnings report. The oil and gas services company will look to impress by beating expectations in a rising oil price environment. The beat could reverse a two-month downtrend that saw the stock fall from $55 in mid-May to about $45 in mid-July. Investors' eyes will be on management’s outlook for energy commodities in the second quarter with OPEC making moves and on capital expenditure and investment in the energy sector after the tax cuts.

As expected, HAL’s earnings history tracks the price of energy commodities. As spot prices have rebounded to around $70 over the past year, HAL’s year-over-year revenue rates have skyrocketed. Over the last four quarters, that year-over-year growth rate averaged 38.4 percent. The EPS numbers reversed as well. On October 19th, 2016, HAL’s EPS was reported at $0.01, and a year later, the EPS grew 42x to $0.42. Analysts expect to see another robust expansion this second quarter, with estimates of EPS growing to $0.59 on higher commodity prices.

Those estimates have plenty of optimism to run on with management’s comments in the conference call on the business environment. Based on tender activity in the first quarter, “2018 is on a pace to double 2017 levels,” according to management. Additionally, leadership was chipper about the U.S. environment saying, “activity in the U.S. remains resilient as our customers have a large portfolio of economically viable projects in today’s commodity price environment.”

The optimism was valid based on the trend in commodities at the time. With the current trend, the optimism should heighten. Despite a slight drop in natural gas prices in the second quarter (most likely due to seasonality), all signs point to heightened activity in HAL’s key markets. Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) also points to this possibility with rig counts at near-tern highs. Of course, all this optimism contradicts the current trend in trading of HAL suggesting something should change fundamentally or technically.

Geographically, most of the strength came from North America which saw revenue grow by 58 percent in the last quarter. Europe was the next largest at 19 percent growth, and Latin America and the Middle East followed at -6 percent and 7 percent. As production in the North Sea and the North American oilfields strengthens, those regions will continue to be the sources of growth for HAL through the rest of 2018. HAL may also see a nice bump in the two lagging regions, Latin America and the Middle East, as OPEC members start to revamp their production. However, political risk in countries like Libya and Venezuela still exist as risks.

To encourage the continuation of robust expansion, HAL plans on adding almost $700 million of new capital expenditures in 2018 over 2017. In the first quarter, capital expenditures reached $501 million as a plan for $2 billion was introduced because “customer demand supports this investment.” This approaches the capital spending seen in 2015 when HAL first began cutting back due to the major slump in oil prices. However, this $2 billion plan will benefit from three years of improvements in efficiency, consolidation, and technological advancements in the oil and gas services market which should enable HAL to make better return on its investments.

As an investor, macroeconomic forces suggest that investing in the oil and gas services industry is an easy play. The challenge is in choosing the right stock to outperform its peers in a hot market. The three major players in the space are Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton, and Baker Hughes.

Price-to-Earning CapEx-to-Revenue Q1 YoY Rev Growth Schlumberger 41.77 23.0% 13.60% Halliburton 28.52 35.2% 34.00% Baker Hughes 181.28 13.1% 76.50%

From an earnings valuation expectation, HAL is the most alluring. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5x, compared to SLB at 41.8x and BHGE at 181.3x, the beaten-down shares of HAL look ripe for some bullish movement on good results. SLB and BHGE stock movements have been mostly sideways which has failed to reduce their valuations, and therefore, formed a less favorable opportunity.

HAL also happens to have the highest capex-to-revenue ratio based on the most recent estimates of 2018 capital spending for each company. BHGE and SLB spend 23 percent and 13 percent of revenue while HAL spends a larger 35 percent. For investors who like to invest in companies which put capital back into operations, HAL is the choice within this industry.

Finally, going off of straight up revenue growth, BHGE has the edge. The larger companies SLB and HAL saw YoY growth rates of 13.6 percent and 34.0 percent last quarter while BHGE came in at 76.5 percent. This measure typically fails to tell the whole story, but it does suggest some companies have more capacity to grow at higher speeds.

Earnings for companies in the energy sector this quarter have the potential to move their companies in either direction. According to FactSet, the energy sector is expected to see earnings growth of 145.3 percent this quarter. Oil and gas services specifically are expected to grow earnings by 69 percent. While the numbers might not be as high for HAL (because of its large market cap), investors will require impressive top- and bottom-line numbers for a reversal to be sparked. HAL has good prospects but investors should wait until it gets the signal from good fundamental numbers to buy into a reversal.

