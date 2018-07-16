Denny's: Forget About The Turnaround

Perhaps these changes and rebranding efforts may pay off. But these changes aren't news. And Denny's trades at a premium to more profitable peers like Cracker Barrel.

Denny's has changed more than 70 percent of its menu in the past five years, including a new pancake that was "50 percent fluffier than the previous one."

With current liabilities more than double its current assets, negative ROE, and a high price, Denny's looks like it has more risk than reward.

You guys, the blood has just been flowing like Niagara through my arteries these days. What better way to solve this problem, stat, than with a breakfast poutine?

Source: TripAdvisor

Not just a poutine. A breakfast poutine. The one above is from the one and only Denny's (DENN). Denny’s, the iconic 24/7 diner with around the clock breakfast, is one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains. 90% of its total restaurants are franchised. Quarterly, it makes over $100M from company sales and a little over $50M in franchise revenue.

For the longest time, I thought the infamous restaurant scene in Pulp Fiction was shot in a Denny's.

Source: Pulp Fiction (1994)

Turns out that Tarantino wanted to film in a Denny's, but Denny's wouldn't allow him to use its likeness. What a shame. (For the curious, it looks like it was filmed at Hawthorne Grill.)

Performance

Since then, Denny's seems to have floundered. Since Pulp Fiction premiered in 1994, revenue and earnings have declined 81% and 88%, respectively.

DENN Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Maybe some product placement would have been a good idea after all.

In regard to the capital structure, things are looking even worse. As we can see below, Denny's has negative equity.

Source: 10-Q

Shareholders' equity represents the amount that would be returned to shareholders if all the company's assets were liquidated and all its debts repaid - in other words, the net worth of the company. Denny's has a shareholder deficit of $121.4 million.

Financial ratios like the current ratio have been shown to help predict a firm's future performance. As Martani et al. write in the journal Chinese Business Review:

Hamzah (2007) analyzed the correlation between financial ratios, including liquidity ratio (Current ratio), profitability ratio (Return on Investment), activity ratio (Total Assets Turnover), and solvability ratio (Debt to equity), and both capital gain (loss) and dividend in 135 manufacturing companies listed on Jakarta Stock Exchange. This research discovers that all ratios have positive correlation with capital gain (loss). However, only Current ratio is statistically significant (α=5%).

Denny's current ratio is just 0.44. This is problematic when we consider that its current liabilities are more than double its current assets. Given that information, we can conclude that someone (be it creditors or shareholders) is financing this company. At some point, investors have to ask themselves the question: how viable is a company that has to sell the family china (or issue more debt) to keep itself afloat?

Denny's "Revitalization Strategy"

If Denny's couldn't improve its bottom line when it was making ~4x more revenue than at present, what will cause operations to turn around? CEO John Miller talks more about the company's "revitalization strategy" in its recent earnings call. Its revitalization strategy is "a multi-year effort to remodel Denny's locations in what it calls its 'Heritage' layout." As Miller suggests in the earnings call:

Our Heritage remodel program continues to perform well, consistently receiving favorable guest feedback and generating a mid-single digit range sales lift. During the first quarter, franchisees completed 52 remodels, and we completed one company remodel. Approximately 71% of the system is currently on the Heritage image, but we believe we are just entering the middle stages of our revitalization with many brand enhancing strategies remaining and an expectation that approximately 80% of the system will have the new image by the end of 2018. These remodels will continue to be a significant tailwind toward our brand revitalization over the next few years.

Heritage remodels feature a fresh color palette, hardwood floor tiles, along with updated booths, chairs and tables, for an image that looks like this:

Source: Food Newsfeed

Source: Food Newsfeed

Miller points out that now 70% of the system is based on the new Heritage image. Moreover, Denny's has changed more than 70 percent of its menu in the past five years, including a new pancake that was "50 percent fluffier than the previous one." Perhaps these changes may pay off. But these changes are nothing new. And Denny's trades at a premium already.

Price

At a P/E of 26, Denny's is significantly more expensive than peers like Cracker Barrel (CBRL), which trades at a P/E of 15.10x. For nearly double the P/E, Denny's shareholders enjoy an ROA of just 12.95%, an ROE of -44%, and an earnings yield of merely 3.71%. Compare that to Cracker Barrel's ROA of 15.59%, ROE of 40.7%, and an earnings yield of 6.62%.

ROE is relevant, as it has been shown to predict stock returns. Martani et al. continue (ibid):

Another variable, ROE (Return on equity), has significant positive correlation with return. A higher ROE shows that the firm can earn higher return on shareholder’s equity. A higher ROE also indicates a higher efficiency in spending money invested by shareholder to earn profit growth. Therefore, it can be concluded that investor will pay attention on NPM and ROE. Purnomo (1997), Mais (2005), and Sparta and Februaty (2005) also argue that ROE has [a] positive correlation with stock price.

With research suggesting a significant correlation between low ROE and stock performance, and considering Denny's ROE of -44.5% - the company just doesn't look very good - while being priced more expensively than its more profitable peers.

Conclusion

At some point, investors have to ask themselves the question: how viable is a company that has to sell the family china (or issue more debt) to keep itself afloat? In my opinion, each of the problems cited above: Denny's failure to turn growing revenue into growing profits, negative ROE, and relatively high valuation are a reason to avoid this stock. Combined, they represent a high level of risk to shareholders relative to the reward they might receive. Denny's turnaround attempts may already be priced into the stock - at a price much higher than more profitable peers like Cracker Barrel. Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.