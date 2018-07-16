Arrow Electronics Is Going Lower

Investment Thesis

We believe that Arrow Electronics (ARW) valuation is high given the low-quality earnings. Arrow's debt load has expanded dramatically over the past few years as the number of shares outstanding has declined. In this time net income has been volatile while revenues have grown considerably. The increase in revenue has been lower than the recent increase in COGS. If this trend continues, it could put even more pressure on Arrow's already slim profitability. Therefore we recommend investors sell ARW. We have a price target of $66 for the stock.

Revenue increases are not all created equal. With a service business such as haircuts, for example, an increase in revenue means some combination of an increase in the number of haircuts sold or in the price of a haircut. With a retail or distribution business such as Arrow Electronics, if the price of a component from a distributor increases then so will the price that Arrow charges. If Arrow does not have pricing power with the supplier, then the cost gets passed on to the consumer and Arrow does not capture any additional profit. In this case, the profit margin as a percentage of revenue goes down. We believe that most of Arrows revenue growth over the past few years is a function of an increase in their cost of goods sold. What is concerning is that COGS have risen at a slightly faster rate then has revenue. This would imply a decrease in pricing power and gross profit margin.

Since 1984 profit margins have declined from above 26% to below 13% in 2017. Arrow is not the only distributor to feel margin pressure over this period. However, we see Arrow's profit margins continuing to decline. There simply has been no evidence that this trend will be reversed. The company has made an effort to discuss differentiating their business toward services such as cloud and engineering. But until we see these endeavors become a more meaningful contributor to the bottom line, we will remain focused on the distribution and retail business.

Interest rates are at historic lows, for those who haven't heard, and many companies have been using debt to buy back stock. With fewer shares outstanding the earnings per share number will look more favorable regardless of the actual changes in earnings for the company. In the case of Arrow Electronics, debt has increased considerably over the past few years while the number of shares outstanding has been reduced substantially. For industries with volatile earnings and low-profit margins, high debt can put shareholders at risk. As the debt burden increases and if the interest on that debt begins to rise we will see this company's earnings decrease substantially. We believe that the decrease in shares outstanding may be making it less clear to investors just how the underlying business has been lagging in recent years.

Arrow Electronics has been trading at a normalized PE ratio of about 12 over the past several years. We think this PE is reasonable given the cyclical nature of the business. For our purposes, we are using a more conservative PE of 11 to compensate for the decreased profit margins and increased leverage of the company. With the relatively high earnings forecast for the next year, Arrow currently trades at a forward PE of just under 9. The forward PE is based on average EPS estimates of $9 per share for 2018. Considering that Arrow has never earned more than $6 per share in any year over the past ten years, we are slightly concerned with these estimates. Analysts on the street seem to agree with median price targets of $84 per share. We believe that analysts are too bullish on Arrow.

EPS forecast

We often use a probabilistic framework to better predict results for the companies we follow. By using a probabilistic framework, our prediction is a function of what we believe the probability of each event will be. Below is an extract from our model that shows a simplified version of how we arrived at this conclusion. We believe that earnings are most likely to be between $5 and $6 per share for 2018. $6 per share would be the highest EPS that Arrow shareholders have had in at least a decade. company.

In Arrow's most recent earnings release, Service revenue increased to just under $1.95 billion, a 16% year over year increase. While components sales increased 21% to 4.93 billion. Even with this growth net income increased just over 20% from $115 million to $139 million. Arrow says that a "one-time expense" caused them to miss their net income targets for Q1, although this appears to be the familiar story for Arrow with net income being very unpredictable over the past few years. If Arrow can reduce the float to average shares outstanding of 85 million for 2018, which w believe they can, then Arrow would have to earn $765 million in net income to hit $9 per share in EPS. Over the past few years, Arrow has not been able to increase net income above $600 million, and with pressure on margins we think getting back to $600 million in net income for 2018 will be difficult.

Conclusion

Profit margins have been declining, revenue has been increasing less than COGS, and we believe EPS estimates for 2018 are too high. With the risks of a trade war still on the horizon, we think this low margin global business is currently priced for perfection. Our price target for (ARW) is $66.

