MercadoLibre Is Volatile But There Is Opportunity (Video)

It all boils down to whether you can stomach having a stock like MELI in your portfolio.

I find it uncomfortable to have a high degree of conviction when it comes to MELI because of its volatility, difficulty to model long-term prospects and impossibility of factoring in the impact Amazon (AMZN) is going to have on the Latin American market going forward.

Therefore I focus on things that are more certain. This gives me a solid risk/reward investment overview of MELI. There is a lot of upside potential over the next 10 years but there is also a possibility that the sentiment towards the stock changes.

I find it interesting that MELI's long term options are similarly priced to that of Tesla's (TSLA). Because to me, MELI carries a much lower risk of permanent loss.

Enjoy the video.

