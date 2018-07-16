Points International: 60+% In 60+ Days

Focused on its gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, Points International is projecting 10%-20% growth and 20%-40% growth, respectively, for 2018.

Over the past 60+ days, the share price of a small Canadian business has quietly appreciated 60+%. The climb ascended on typical trading volume with but a few exceptional days. Some may point to the premier partnership announced May 9th as a catalyst. Many would point to the company's 2018 first-quarter results reported May 10th. Trading volume points to the appointment of a new Chairman of the Board on June 20th. Others may point to the demise of the Plenti program announced mid-April and effective July 10th.

All of these points lead to Points International (PCOM). The company, a global leader in loyalty management, continues to solidify its position in an industry that has quickly become a mainstay in consumer commerce.

Pointing at Points International

Points International is headquartered in Toronto, serving customers and partners globally. The loyalty program enterpriser began operations in 1999 focused on airlines miles. In 2001, Points was the first to allow individual customers to purchase miles from a loyalty program. It now operates in three segments:

Loyalty Currency Retailing, LCR, which includes the original BGT (buy, gift and transfer) functionality; Platform Partners, PP, which includes the Points Loyalty Wallet service; and Points Travel, PT, which was built on the functionality acquired from PointsHound in 2014.

Source

Points does not directly provide a loyalty program. Rather it provides services and complementary functionality and products making its partners' existing programs more valuable to their members. Points has over 60 loyalty program partners and is directly integrated with 22 of these. The company's reach extends to over 1 billion members of loyalty programs.

The majority of Points' revenue is generated in the United States, 87% in 2017. In 2017, the Colloquy group estimated the membership in loyalty programs in the U.S. for 2016 was 3.8 billion. That's up 90% from approximately 2 billion in 2011.

For many businesses, a loyalty program is no longer considered a perk but, rather, has become a necessity. In retail, nearly 80% of consumers look for a loyalty or reward program deal before buying and nearly 75% choose a store based on its program. Sixty-seven percent of travelers belong to a hotel or airline rewards program. And when it comes to credit cards, 80% of the spend is transacted on cards with rewards and 67% of the balances outstanding are on cards with rewards. It is estimated an individual consumer typically belongs to over a dozen (approximately 14) reward or loyalty programs.

Growth & Changes

Projections are for the loyalty management market to grow from $1.68 billion in 2016 to $4.59 billion by 2021. Like the industry itself, Points, too, is growing. Revenue in 2017 was over 70% greater than revenue in 2013.

However, as numbers increase, it simply becomes difficult to maintain the same growth percentages. In the chart below, it is obvious year-over-year revenue growth is declining. It even appears Points' traditional BGT revenue growth has flat-lined and could be in trouble. However, the company only recently partnered with Emirates, considered one of the world's fastest-growing airlines. Points projects this partnership could become one of its largest. The 2018 first quarter does not yet reflect revenue from this deal.

Source: Author-created from company data

Further, looking only at the top line omits key factors in Points' recent history and development. In late 2014, U.S. Airways and American Airlines (now AAL) merged. The two decided to transition the merged company's loyalty program to internal operations. Realizing the negative impact of losing a larger partner, Points reacted proactively. The company offered its remaining larger, established partners long-term contracts at better prices.

The move provided Points stability and visibility. But, it did negatively impact gross margins on the BGT program. Yet, the change enabled Points to pursue higher margin offerings with healthy growth potential – Points Travel and Points Loyalty Wallet. In the 2016 first quarter earnings call, management reminded analysts and shareholders that comparisons to prior years' numbers would be misleading.

“It’s important to understand that our revenue continues to be a combination of principal revenue with a lower margin percentage and other partner revenue from services that now include Points Travel and the Points Loyalty Wallet, both of which are operated on a higher margin percentage agency basis.”

At year-end 2016, the company encouraged stakeholders to use comparisons in its gross profit rather than the top line to measure performance.

“Given the different margin profiles not only of the three business lines, but also of the principal and agency transactions within the currency retailing group, we believe that a focus on gross profit will serve to simplify our messaging and offer more clarity around our quarterly variances.”

Gross profit or net revenue is derived by subtracting the direct costs of principal revenue from total revenue. For example, the direct cost in the BGT program is determined by buying mileage or points from partners. For contracted partners, a purchase guarantee establishes a minimum level that will be acquired per year. Net revenue is determined by subtracting those direct costs from the revenue achieved by subsequently selling smaller packages of points or miles to individuals.

Source

The changes to Points' business strategy on its core BGT program in 2015 is reflected clearly when viewing net revenue production. Based on the 2018 first quarter, the year's run rate indicates the stability the company intended to achieve is indeed forming.

Source: Author-created from company data - “other” revenue is separated from LCR revenue

It also reflects the higher growth potential the company expected from the newer segments is coming to fruition.

“Then we add... our new initiatives, Points Travel and the Points Loyalty Wallet, both of which we believe have financial performance profiles that are as large as our total gross profit last year [2015].”

New Partners

By the end of 2016, Points' hopes for Points Travel had ballooned, partly due to its relationship with Expedia (EXPE). This partnership granted Points access to a high quality wholesale inventory of hotel rooms.

“In Points Travel, we've identified a large segment of the hotel booking market to which we can offer unique value. We believe this market opportunity represents several $100 million of gross hotel bookings today and has the potential to grow to over $1 billion in annual gross bookings over the next five years.”

Source

A partnership with Groupon (GRPN) launched in October 2017. Groupon's U.S. customers would receive with their purchases either points or miles per dollar spent offered from multiple loyalty programs. The functionality would be provided through the Points Loyalty Commerce Platform and Loyalty Wallet.

Source

Expedia and Groupon are but two of the partnerships forged in the past 30 months. In May, the company expanded its access to hotel inventory with a partnership with the Priceline Partner Network (BKNG).

Source

Points broke into the arena of fuel company loyalty this year with a partnership with Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The company noted in its 2017 fourth-quarter earnings call that the airline industry has long anticipated connecting with fuel loyalty as it has hotel loyalty.

“Through this unique partnership, leveraging the Points Loyalty Commerce platform integration with Drop Tank's Cloud Services, MakeItCount™ loyalty members have the opportunity to earn points for their purchases of both fuel and featured non-fuel items at participating Marathon branded stations. MakeItCount™ members will earn points directly in their choice of Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards®, La Quinta Returns®, Sustain® tree planting program in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, or the My CentsOff™ fuel savings program. The MakeItCount™ program will also support achievement-based rewards, based on member purchase activity at participating Marathon branded stations, in the form of bonus partner points or fuel discounts.”

And yet another foray in travel launched in March 2018 when Points International and Amtrak joined forces on the Points Travel platform.

The Impact of Growth

Points International has funded growth from its own cash generation without incurring debt. As it looks forward, the company expects the stability provided from its core LCR segment to “fund current operating and capital expenditures as well as our share buyback activity through working capital.” Reflecting its confidence in the growth potential of its two newer segments, Points continues to actively repurchase shares. It has an automatic share repurchase plan on its 2017 authorization. From year-end 2015 to the first quarter of 2018, Points has trimmed its outstanding share count by nearly 900,000 shares to approximately 14.5 million.

So, its base operations are funded, its share count is declining and its newer segments are growing. Actually, Points is expecting 10% to 20% growth in gross profit and 20% to 40% growth in adjusted EBITDA for 2018. Based on 2017's adjusted EBITDA of $13.23 million, the range for 2018 would be $15.9 million to $18.5 million. And, based on the first-quarter production of $4.8 million, the run rate is now $19.2 million. The projection should be achievable as it includes an expectation for each of the newer segments to begin positively contributing to adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2018.

The PP (Platform Partners) segment offers technology and program interfaces to its partners that they are able to implement at their own pace. Therefore, this segment is approaching profitability at a faster pace than the Points Travel segment.

By its own admission, Points International landed more partners in the PT (Points Travel) segment than anticipated and is tracking ahead of projections. As its focus turns to speedy implementations for this new business, the company is opting to allow profitability to slip temporarily.

“...nailing those deals, getting them to market and getting them into generating revenue and profitability is really in the best interest of the medium to long-term profitability of the proposition. But it means we're probably delaying a little bit on the near-term profitability.”

Remembering the newer segments will produce higher margins, simply reaching breakeven on adjusted EBITDA in both will make a healthy difference.

Source: Author-created from company data

Points shared in the first-quarter earnings call that “well over 70% of that gross profit growth [is] dropping to the adjusted EBITDA line”. Breakeven in the newer segments could equate to a contribution upward of $0.30 in earnings per share annually. Starting at the $0.16 of EPS in the first quarter and accommodating a ramp throughout the year, Points could see EPS topping $0.75 for the full year in 2018.

Evidence of Confidence

Framed against several factors, it's easy to understand the market's recent optimism over Points International:

the seasonality of a first quarter (historically the lowest production of the year);

full-year EPS of $0.23 in 2017 compared to $0.16 in the 2018 first quarter; and

production of a 66% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter compared to the full-year projection of 20% to 40%.

But, a rapid climb in stock price is naturally accompanied by some hesitancy.

Points International's share price has consistently closed above $17 since July 3rd. Based on the company's projections for 2018 growth and its performance in the first quarter, it's justifiable to grant it a multiple of at least 20X earnings. Using EPS of $0.75 as a practical starting point and a multiple of 20, a practical, conservative base for Points is $15.00, representing downside risk from $17 of around 12%. This point aligns fairly closely with its 50-day moving average of $14.70.

On the other hand, should Points maintain a growth trajectory at or beyond the high end of its guidance, the market will, most likely, maintain a multiple beyond 20. In that scenario, as subsequent earnings reports validate the trajectory, the share price should be stable and may even continue to push higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.