The IFGL ETF: Generate Income From International Real Estate

Its performance has not been especially good over the past 10 years due to the impact that the financial crisis has had on numerous foreign markets.

Real estate tends to be one of the best yielding sectors of the economy, making it a good choice for anyone seeking income.

As a general rule, real estate is one of the better asset types for investors seeking income. This is because the rent payments paid by the tenants are almost always high enough to cover the costs of maintaining the property (which may not even be that high depending on the property in question) and still leave a significant amount left over. There's little need for other expenses like research and development that corporations tend to face that would otherwise drain the cash flow from a given property. Finally, the vehicle that most investors use to invest in real estate, REITs, are required to pay out at least 90% of their income to investors. Unfortunately, the low interest rate environment in the United States over the past 10 years has forced investors to bid up the prices of REITs and by extension bid down the distribution yields. Fortunately, there are some opportunities still to invest in real estate internationally. One way to take advantage of these opportunities is to purchase shares of the iShares FTSE International Developed Real Estate Index ETF (IFGL).

About The ETF

The ETF is a passive exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Real Estate ex-U.S. Index. This is an index designed by FTSE and is just one of the main indexes tracking the performance of real estate equities located in the developed markets of Canada, Europe, and Asia. Despite this official definition, however, the ETF has a 10.15% allocation to Australia. It's also important to note that some highly developed countries, notably Norway, Italy, and Portugal, are not represented in the ETF.

Source: iShares

Two reasons for this is not all countries in the developed world have a real estate trust structure codified into law or the countries in question do not have much in the way of public real estate companies to merit inclusion in the index. However, while not a perfect representation of all the real estate markets in the developed world, we do appear to have a decent overall exposure to many of them. It's worth noting though that a few large markets such as Japan, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and Australia completely dominate the ETF while smaller markets like Spain or Belgium are barely noticeable by comparison. The top four markets make up 59.94% of the ETF, so we can expect their performance to make up the lion's share of the fund's performance.

The Portfolio

Despite the concentration in a few large markets, the two largest holdings in the fund come from France and Germany, respectively. These are among the midsized markets held by the ETF. This is somewhat nice to see as it means that the fund's holdings in the largest markets consist of a large number of companies. On the other hand, an outsized portion of the fund's holdings in France and Germany consist of a single company. Here are the fund's top 10 holdings:

Source: iShares

It's nice to see that no single position in the fund's portfolio accounts for more than 5% of its total assets. This provides us with a significant amount of protection against idiosyncratic risk. That is, if financial troubles at any of the company's in the fund cause the stock price of that particular firm to plummet, it will not have a significant effect on the fund as a whole. This is the basic point of diversification, and we can see here that the fund has achieved it.

I must admit to being somewhat surprised at the absence of Segro plc (OTCPK:SEGXF) from the fund's top ten holdings. As the largest industrial property company in Europe, one would expect to see the British REIT in the top ten. However, its market cap of $9 billion cannot compete with any of the larger companies on the list above. Even Sumitomo Realty and Development (OTCPK:SURDF), the smallest company listed above, is valued at $16.33 billion. Thus, a company clearly needs to have a sizable real estate portfolio to have any more than a token position in the fund.

Performance

As was the case with the United States, foreign real estate markets were hit hard by the housing bubble and subsequent global financial crisis. While the U.S. market recovered fairly quickly, such was not the case with some foreign markets. This market reaction is reflected in the fund's performance as an investor who put $10,000 into the fund back at its inception in 2007 would still have a negative cumulative return until fairly recently, even if they had reinvested all dividends:

Source: iShares

While this performance will inevitably turn off some potential investors, it's worth noting that the fund launched in November 2007, which was just about the worst possible time to launch a global real estate fund. With that said though, the fund's performance over the past five years, while better, is still disappointing:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The same is true over the past year:

Source: Fidelity Investments

Given the fund's disappointing price performance, investors will, therefore, have to depend on dividends to deliver the majority of their returns. That is actually somewhat expected for the asset class.

Dividends

The fund's dividend has varied significantly from quarter to quarter. This is mostly due to fluctuations in the exchange rate between each holding's respective currency and the U.S. dollar. In addition, not every company held by the fund pays its dividend quarterly as most American REITs do.

Source: Nasdaq

Over the past year, IFGL has paid out total dividends of $1.58592 per share. This gives it a trailing dividend yield of 5.42%. This is certainly a respectable yield, but it's important to keep in mind that the dividend varies over time. It's usually rather respectable, however.

Conclusion

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF is a good way to add diversification to a portfolio of U.S.-based REITs and has continued to generate a relatively high amount of income. The fund is fairly well diversified across companies and countries, although some certainly have much higher weighting than others. The fund's dividend tends to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter, however, so it's more appropriate as a secondary income source rather than as a way to pay your monthly bills. Overall though, it's a good idea for a portfolio to have some exposure to international real estate and this fund offers a good way to do that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have had a position off and on in IFGL over the past few years and may go long the fund at anytime.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.