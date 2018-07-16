Cintas Is An Expensive Stock In An Industry Ready For Disruption

Investment Thesis

We believe Cintas (CTAS) has historically been able to maintain high profit margins because they are a large company with economies of scale in a very fragmented industry. With Amazon growing B2B retail and service businesses, we believe they will become a serious competitor to Cintas over the next few years. With Cintas trading at over 7X book value per share and 27x 2018 earnings estimates, there is no margin of safety for this stock.

Cintas is primarily a retailer of work uniforms and facility services to businesses around the country. In order for this business to work, Cintas employs almost 50,000 people across the country and operates a very complex distribution system across hundreds of properties. In a fragmented business like facilities services and uniform rental, small players do not have the capital and distribution to compete with Cintas. Amazon, however, has arguably the world's most advanced supply chain and greater economies of scale then Cintas. Amazon is already a retailer of business supplies and can continue to expand their offer in the space with their existing infrastructure. Over the past few years "death by Amazon" has been the fear of business leaders in every industry from healthcare and retail. Today I can order a new pair of shoes from Amazon (with free returns) and receive the item in 1-2 days. How difficult would it be for them to do the same with non-slip work boots for restaurant workers? If I can currently rent textbooks from Amazon for a graduate class why couldn't I rent a uniform? There is no guarantee that a competitor to Cintas enters the space anytime soon, however with gross margins of over 40% I can't imagine that this will not be on Amazon's radar over the coming years.

Source: YCHARTS

Valuation

Just over five years ago Cintas traded at just under 3X book value per share. as of Friday's close that has soared to over 7X book value. The mean (average) book value per share for the last ten years is 3.25X. over the same time period, Cintas's PE ratio has more than doubled from under 20 to 44.68. The 10 year mean PE ratio is 19.63. We do believe that management has done a fantastic job of controlling costs and increasing profit margins historically. And we certainly give them credit for their efforts. The below chart shows how, like clockwork, as revenues have grown costs have grown at a lesser pace and therefore gross profit has increased considerably. Although Cintas has demonstrated competence in running the business well, our concern is that the multiples have expanded beyond the increase in the fundamentals, at current levels investors do not have much breathing room to deal with competition, pressures from trade policy, or the normal cyclical nature of the business cycle.

Source: YCHARTS

Cinta's total debt has increased over the past few years as the number of shares outstanding has decreased. Shares outstanding have decreased from over 150 Million to just over 106 Million in the past decade while debt has tripled from $1.5 billion to $4.54 billion. $2.1 billion of debt was issued to complete the acquisition of G&K Services in 2017. G&K Services is now a subsidiary of Cintas and operates in the uniform and facilities services space. Cintas has used debt primarily to purchase shares and to fund acquisition over the past few years. This has raised the level of risk to shareholders by increasing leverage. Leverage is a double-edged sword, If the acquisition and share purchases pay off shareholders will see EPS continue to grow along with dividend distributions. If competition or a downturn in the economy occurs the fluctuation in earnings may be more significant than what Cintas shareholders have been used to seeing over the past decade.

Source: YCHARTS

Warren Buffett says:

"The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage."

We believe that Cintas's competitive advantage has historically been suited to compete against smaller fragmented players. we do not believe that Cintas has a differentiated product offering that could withstand price pressure. And with competitors such as Amazon that have superior distribution and better economies of scale, we cannot find a strong investment thesis to buy Cintas. We see Cintas as a company that is valued as if there will not be any competition and margins will continue to expand indefinitely. We believe competition and margin pressure is inevitable and think this stock will trade below $100 over the 12 to 18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.