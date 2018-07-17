Get Paid 16.4% Yield To Wait For Big Upside To Play Out

Even if the merger fails (although unlikely), AMID shares also offer upside potential in addition to its generous yield.

Should the merger go through, AMID is set to see its dividend coverage increase significantly, resulting in capital gains potential of 50% or more.

This is a situation where "Heads I win (if the merger goes through), tail I win too (if the merger does not go through)".

The shares of this 16.4% yielder are cheap, whether the merger goes through or not.

American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) is a midstream master limited partnership (it issues K-1 tax forms). It closed recently at $10.00 and pays an annual dividend of $1.65 for a yield of 16.4%. Lately, the stock price has seen a pullback due to uncertainty about a pending merger and other factors. Investors who are patient will get paid nicely to wait. AMID shares are cheap here whether the merger goes through or not.

The Business

AMID now has 4 lines of businesses (it has just contracted to sell its terminals business).

(Pro forma post closing of Southcross transaction)

The largest segment is Offshore Pipelines and Services. This includes an extensive "Super System" in the Gulf of Mexico Mississippi Canyon Block, including pipelines, platforms, storage and processing facilities. Central to this operation is Delta House (discussed in more detail below). AMID also has a large Gas Gathering and Processing segment, which includes 1,500 miles of pipelines and is located in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Area, and East Texas. It also includes 7 processing plants and 4 fractionation plants. The Liquid Pipeline Segment services the Permian and Bakken areas and includes 350 miles of pipeline and 95 trucks. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes 1,400 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines in Southeast and Southwest United States. AMID's facilities are geographically dispersed, and there are probably further opportunities to shed "non-core" assets.

Growth Engine Revving Up

AMID has been undertaking an aggressive transformation program focused on simplifying the business by divesting non-core assets, as well as aggressively adding on assets to integrate with their network:

The great motivation is to achieve a business model with less commodity exposure and more cash flow from fee-based revenues. This would make for a more solid business, less sensitive to the volatility of oil prices. This is something that AMID has finally achieved:

The downside is that such aggressive M&A activity creates lumpy earnings in the near term as it takes time for the synergies to emerge from connecting growth projects coming online. After all, these transactions represent about $1.8 billion in aggregate sum. This may be a principal reason for the poor share price performance in the past few years. But, now, the growth engine looks like it is beginning to rev up.

The Right Place At The Right Time

A critical strategy for MLPs is to be "in the right place at the right time." Pipelines are near worthless if there are no producers in the area, but they are extremely valuable when there is a lot of production occurring. As we see below, AMID is benefiting from having the foresight to position itself in areas with major growth drivers - evidenced by increased production activity.

Eagle Ford

Eagle Ford in South Texas has been an onshore area seeing outsized production activity. Eagle Ford has seen strong production growth based on rig count in the past year:

AMID came to own their critical Eagle Ford assets in a transaction with Penn Virginia (PVAC) in 2014 in which they purchased the right to build and operate the crude oil gathering and intermediate transportation system for $150 million. At the same time, PVAC agreed to have all their natural gas production flow through AMID's assets for 25 years. AMID is now reaping the benefits of the transaction as PVAC is projected to increase production by 125% year over year. This producer is benefiting from a strong profitability profile based on a very low $40 per barrel breakeven point. Having such a strong producer primed to take advantage of high profitability by increasing production at such a high rate benefits AMID immensely because they earn fees based on utilization:

Permian

The Permian basin has been the other key area of strong production and is also seeing very strong growth based on rig count the past year:

Here, AMID operates the Silver Dollar Crude Oil Pipeline, which they purchased in 2013. This was a typical acquisition in which AMID planned to build on top of through growth capex. After adding 100 miles of pipelines and 100Kb of storage capacity, the pipeline is now 161 miles long and has a throughput capacity of 130,000 of barrels per day. This area has seen such great growth because 90% of inventory is profitable under $40 per barrel.

However, the critical advantage of the Silver Dollar pipeline is its 3 interconnects to third-party, long-haul pipes. In short, this allows AMID to target producers seeking transportation to Colorado City, Midland, and even Corpus Christi or Houston. The key flexibility in the utilization of this pipeline has already led to business from 15 producers.

In total, there are over 350,000 acres committed to the Silver Dollar pipeline:

Deepwater Gulf of Mexico - Mississippi Canyon

Now, let us discuss the biggest segment by margin for AMID: their strong deepwater offshore presence in the Gulf of Mexico (Mississippi Canyon).

This is the third largest basin in the U.S. with reserves of over 4,700 MMBoe (million barrels of oil equivalents). Production has been strong, and due to many fields coming online in the next two years, production is forecasted to yet further exceed 1.8 MMBbl/d by 2019, which would account for 16% of all U.S. production:

Offshore wells make up for their slightly inconvenient locations with their size. Because the Mississippi Canyon well is 20 times larger than the typical onshore well, this means that the resources deplete significantly slower. This is seen in a very shallow decline curve as compared to the onshore Horizontal Midland Basin:

This leads to many more years of sustainable and growing cash flows. Producers have been congregating in the deepwater fields at an incessant pace.

All this activity surrounding AMID's assets means that AMID gets tremendous amount of business, with 52% of gas, 25% of oil, and 98% of NGL production occurring on AMID assets:

Within this Mississippi Canyon, AMID also owns a 35.7% equity interest in the Delta House which was acquired in 2017 (see below):

This is a fee-based semi-submersible floating production system which is directly connected to the Destin Pipeline, giving AMID additional fee-based revenue streams. After the sub-sea maintenance program caused production to dip temporarily, production is projected to pick up dramatically in the next two years:

The Delta House contributes toward AMID's strategy of building a deep-water-supersystem in the Mississippi Canyon as part of a portfolio of inter-connected assets and complementary cash flows.

Their entire network is seen below:

As we can see, AMID is starting to see its investments pay off, as the growth potential from these strategically placed assets is realized through the continuing increase in production activity. Now, let's discuss one more but important catalyst: the merger.

The Pending Merger

AMID and Southcross (SXE) have agreed to merge with SXE's shareholders due to receive 0.16 shares of AMID for each share of SXE. This will add less than 2 million shares to AMID's current share count of 52.8 million. The merger was at one time scheduled for the 2nd quarter but has been delayed - probably because of the requirement that AMID come up with the funds to pay off SXE's debt. As noted above, AMID has recently announced the pending sale of its terminals segment and will likely take other measures to raise the necessary funds to complete the merger. While there appears to be a very strong prospect that the merger will close as agreed, there is always some element of uncertainty, and this tends to depress the stock prices of both participants until things get resolved. In the case of AMID, the shares have plunged by over 26% since the merger announcement in November 2017.

We will explain in more details why this is a situation where "Heads I win (if the merger goes through), Tail I win too (if the merger does not go through)".

Capital Structure

At present, AMID is at the threshold of Incentive Distribution Rights ('IDRs') territory. IDRs are paid at 48 percent only on distributions above the minimum distribution level. AMID has a minimum distribution of $41.25 cents per quarter ($1.65 per year) and is currently paying distributions at exactly this level. If distributions decline below this level, then - in the future - the arrears (the difference between the minimum distribution and the actual lower distribution) will have to be made up before any IDRs can be paid. Arclight - AMID's general partner - has a strong incentive to keep distributions at the $1.65 yearly level because any drop below that level will have to be made up before IDRs can be paid.

AMID also has two classes of preferred stocks which are entitled to quarterly dividends of $8.3 million in total. These two classes of preferred stocks are convertible but the conversion price is quite a bit higher than AMID's current price.

2017 Performance

In 2017, AMID generated adjusted EBITDA of $176.4 million and distributable cash flow ('DCF') of $91.1 million ($1.73 per unit) which covered the distributions of $86.2 million. However, DCF was calculated by subtracting only $16.3 million for preferred dividends. This is apparently because some compensation to preferred unit holders was paid in the form of "Pay in Kind" (or PIK) distributions of additional units rather than in cash. If currently outstanding preferred units had been paid full cash distributions for the entire year, that deduction would be $33.2 million and DCF would only be $74.2 million (not enough to cover the common unit distributions). It should be noted that even with this adjustment DCF per share would be $1.41 which would still produce a low valuation with a Price/DCF ratio of just 7.2 times at AMID's current price.

Q1 2018 Performance

Q1 2018 financials present some complicated analytical problems. In Q1, Adjusted EBITDA was $52.4 million and the full cost of preferred distributions was deducted to produce DCF of $21.9 million, which barely covered common unit distributions of $21.7 million. However, in Q1, the general manager made an expense contribution of some $9.4 million. This contribution was not explained in great detail in the 10-Q (quarterly report). But it does appear that it was structured as a capital contribution and did not result in an account payable for AMID. It was explained as being due to the fact that revenues were negatively impacted because the critical facility at Delta House was down for maintenance.

Post-Merger Projections

AMID has provided projections of financial results for the period after the SXE merger. AMID is projecting adjusted EBITDA of $300 million and DCF of $140 million. With the higher post-merger share count, $140 million would translate into DCF of $2.55 per unit. AMID has not provided detailed calculations, and it is probably fair to assume that the DCF projection includes the deduction of preferred unit distributions because that is the way that AMID calculates DCF in its releases. However, even if for some reason the $140 million number does not include the deduction of preferred unit distributions, there would still be $106.8 million available to common units which translates into a hefty $1.93 in DCF per unit which would result in a 170% dividend coverage. This would also produce a dirt-cheap valuation of just 5.2 times DCF using projected post merger figures. Of course, AMID would easily be able to hike its dividends if the merger goes through.

Heads I win, Tail I win too

We have seen this happen over and over: As soon as companies announce mergers, the acquiring company's stock tends to suffer because of expected bumpiness in the financial statements after the merger goes through. This is because there are usually many post-merger adjustments in the financial statements during the first few quarters post-merger. This is when the management starts rationalizing the merger in order to increase efficiencies and reduce redundant costs. This has definitely been the case with AMID stock price.

However, AMID stock has suffered further losses due to the uncertainties of whether the merger will go through or not. We believe that as soon as news about the merger are finalized - whether it goes through or not - it should provide some clarity about the financial situation with AMID, and we should see the stock recover significantly. How much should it recover? One has to look at valuations in order to determine the potential price recovery. Most midstream companies are trading today at a valuation multiple of over 10 times Price/DCF. In the case of AMID, the valuations are as follows:

If the merger does not happen: AMID's valuation is at 7.2 times Price/DCF (using annualized Q1 results). If the merger happens: AMID's valuation is at just 5.2 times Price/DCF (using post merger financial projections).

Using a conservative valuation of just 8 times DCF, which is still cheap for any midstream company, AMID shares have an 11% upside potential if the merger does not go through, and over 50% upside potential if the merger goes through.

High Insider Ownership

A big plus for AMID is the high insider ownership. The general partner ArcLight is probably the biggest advantage that any investor would want on their side in a situation like this. ArcLight owns directly and indirectly 29% of AMID shares and owns preferred shares that can convert into common stock. That's a huge insider ownership that inspires confidence. ArcLight has every incentive to want more money from the general partner arrangement.

Again, AMID's general partner ArcLight doesn't get paid IDRs unless unit holders get their minimum distribution of 41.25 cents per quarter with recovery of any arrearages that may develop. This will probably give them a strong incentive not to cut distributions.

Risks

AMID has a number of risks associated with the merger, including its failure to close, litigation, and execution risks once it has closed. AMID also has considerable facilities concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding areas, and it could be vulnerable to hurricane activity. Of course, AMID is also vulnerable to the risk that there will be less production in its target areas (Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian, East Texas, Gulf of Mexico).

Finally, there is always execution risk that the merger may not lead to the expected bottom line projected by management; however, the conservative valuation we used in this report (based on 8 times Price/DCF ratio) should take care of potential projection shortfalls.

Bottom Line

AMID shares appear to be artificially depressed due to merger uncertainty. Whether the merger goes through or not, investors here are likely to see a nice upside. This depressed price offers an attractive entry point for investors who are willing to get paid 16.4% in dividends to wait.

Should the merger go through, the dividend coverage will be enormous, and AMID is likely to increase its payout, resulting in potential capital gains of over 50%. For dividend investors, AMID shares are recommended as part of a diversified portfolio of undervalued high-yield stocks, similar to what we currently offer at High Dividend Opportunities.

