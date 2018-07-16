Oil - Mismatch In Export Timing Pushes Prices Lower Near Term

But all is not lost in the oil bull thesis. These are short-term headwinds and one-time in nature. Please see conclusion for why.

Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait increased crude exports in June, but the drop in crude exports from Iran and Venezuela caused an export timing mismatch.

Welcome to the mismatch edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil prices are still nosediving today with WTI below $68/bbl and Brent trading around $71.75/bbl. One of the more concerning thing about the market structure today is that the curve has gone from a steep backwardation to essentially flat:

Source: Barcharts

One could argue that the reason for such a big change is due to strength in the backend of the curve rather than the market believing the oil market is back in surplus, but we think it's likely a combination of the two that explains the recent weakness.

Export Mismatch

The one big bearish factor that is hurting the oil market today is the sheer mismatch in the increase in crude exports from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait versus the decrease in crude exports from Iran and Venezuela.

The chart above perfectly illustrates the divergence. We estimate that in June, the export mismatched totaled 932k b/d.

Exports lost from Iran and Venezuela were 147k b/d m-o-m in June.

Exports increased from Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait were 1.079 million b/d m-o-m in June.

This combined with the fact that Saudi decreased the official selling price or OSP globally indicates to us that the central bank of oil has no intention of letting a shortage take place over the summer. Or in other words, refineries won't have to scramble to get their desired supplies.

So far in July, we saw Iran + Venezuela report lower crude exports again, but only to the tune of ~200k b/d month-to-date. While Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait will likely show flat m-o-m crude exports. But the elevated level will keep the market amply supplied for at least the next 2-3 months, which is why the near-term headwind on oil prices remain.

Refineries are not willing to buy and instead are destocking

Another short-term headwind at the moment is the fact that refineries in non-OECD countries are destocking crude inventory rather than keeping an ample supply in storage. One reason is that global crack spreads are currently below the 5-year average, and with margins compressed, refineries have started to cut runs, which have depressed prompt buying.

Now, of course, this scenario is not sustainable. As crude storage draws globally, crack spreads will start to move higher, which will inevitably prompt refineries to increase throughput again. But it's this phase of seesaw price action, crude lower > crack spreads higher > runs higher > crude higher > crack spreads lower > runs lower > crude lower, that may confuse some of the market participants as to why we have so much volatility in oil prices.

The key is then to watch whether crack spreads perk up when crude is selling off. If so, then that implies that global demand is fine, and the cycle that we listed above will play itself out. The worst-case scenario, and you will know this is bearish, is when crude is selling off, and crack spreads fail to move higher.

SPR is another short-term concern

Another short-term concern came via reports that President Trump was contemplating an SPR release to the tune of 30 million bbls. This news release saw WTI sell-off half a percent immediately. We expect an SPR release this year, because there are multiple levers Trump will have to pull to keep oil prices tamed. For one, US crude storage given elevated refinery runs and crude exports will push storage back to the 2012 level. Unless of course there's an SPR release of 30 million bbls, the difference would be night and day:

Our oil pricing model indicates that the difference between an SPR release of 30 mil bbls and no release is about $9/bbl. If a release does take place, our upside target for WTI would be revised back to $80/bbl this year versus $85/bbl in the previous forecast.

Near-term oil price revision also shows prices to remain between $68 to $75/bbl until the end of September.

It's safe to say that the market sees an SPR release as a credible threat to short-term oil price movement.

But all is not lost, fundamental balances continue to show global storage drawdown

Even with the three short-term headwinds pushing oil prices lower and rangebound for Q3, all is not lost. Consider for a moment that the three bearish headwinds we pointed out are near-term and one-time only in nature. The export mismatch comes at a time the big 3 are anticipating further crude export drops from Iran and Venezuela. The timing mismatch will correct itself, and after August 6th when the USD sanction hits, we expect Iran's exports to fall more severely. In addition, the export ramp out of Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait has been supported by a reduction in crude storage. Based on our analysis, the big three are drawing down storage by ~300k b/d to keep exports elevated. This is clearly not sustainable in the long-run.

On the demand side, lower refinery throughput will inevitably lead to higher refined product storage draws. Refinery margins will move up as has been the case over the last week, and so this cycle will be self-fulfilling. And when refinery runs move higher, crude prices will get a bid.

Finally, an SPR release is only a short-term solution to a long-term problem. SPR release is an act of desperation by the market, and speculators will see through this and start bidding up forward oil price contracts. The low spare capacity has also prompted more buying in future months, which is another reason why we have seen much weaker backwardation in WTI and Brent.

These near-term headwinds will correct itself, so all is not lost when it comes to the oil bull thesis. In reality, nothing has changed other than President Trump's push for lower oil prices into mid-term elections. Seeing the market from the power of incentives, we do believe he will find a way to get the SPR released. But if Trump and OPEC fire all their bullets now, the 2019 set-up may just be that much better.

Going forward, we continue to expect WTI to average $70/bbl for 2018. But if there's an SPR release of 30 mil bbls, we expect the upside for WTI to be only $80/bbl versus $85/bbl.

