The Anatomy Of AMD And Micron's Short Sellers

Short sellers, in general, may have (mis)perceived as being more opportunistic and manipulative. While Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Micron Technology (MU) have many similarities, both being one of the routinely heavily shorted stocks is not what they like to share with. Whenever something in the stock market does not make sense, it is easy for investors to blame it on someone they don't understand, i.e., short sellers. In this article, to better understand AMD and MU's short sellers' trading behavior, I looked into a very specific question that when most short sellers trade during a day and its implications to retail investors.

Sell Short and Sell Long Are the Same Thing

I start this article with an open mind. For every trade to be cleared, we need a willing buyer and a willing seller. Both parties disagree on the value of the stock but agree on the price of the stock. For an average retail trader, both the identity and the intent of the counterparty are unknown and irrelevant. For a seller, the differences between a sell long (sell what you own) and a sell short (sell what you don't own yet) are on the individual risk attitude and on the degree of bearishness. An aggressive investor with an extremely negative outlook most likely shorts the stock. For a buyer, whether trade with a long seller or a short seller has no relevance in deriving the fair price to clear the transaction. This is the main reason why selling short is no more different from selling long.

Short Sale Transaction Data

This is the first study which examines AMD and MU's short sellers' behavior in a microstructure (second by second) basis simply because it was virtually impossible to obtain detailed real-time short sale transaction records. However, thanks to Regulation SHO implemented on January 3, 2005, that seeks to update legislation concerning short sale practices. Regulation SHO established "locate" and "close-out" standards that are primarily aimed at preventing the opportunity for unethical traders to engage in naked short selling practices. To increase the transparency surrounding short sale transactions, several self-regulatory organizations (SROs) are providing on their websites daily aggregate short selling volume information for individual equity securities. The SROs are providing disclosure on a one-month delayed basis of information regarding individual short sale transactions in all exchange-listed equity securities.

For the purpose of this article, I gathered all publicly available short-sale transaction data for the period of January 3, 2014, to June 30, 2018. For an average stock, it easily has over 10 million actual short transactions spanned over the time period. For AMD, during this period, the average one-day short volume (not short interest) was around 10 million shares. The short volume is routinely over 50% of the daily trading volume, which definitely qualifies as one of the high profile stocks.

Sell Shorts at the Beginning and the End of Day Sessions

What I do first is aggregate all "short volume share (%)," measured by short volume/daily volume, in every 15-minute interval for each stock all through the day. All short trade prices were also averaged for each time bracket. I then averaged these two numbers across all the days in the history for each time bracket. In Figure 1 for AMD and Figure 2 for MU, I showed both the short share % and short trade prices in an average day session.

In both cases, we observe remarkably similar patterns. It seems that these two short sellers concentrated their short activities mainly at the beginning and the end of a day session, indicated by the "U" shape of the short share ratio. From the academic literature, the standard U shape may be a result of a complex gaming outcome among "informed traders," "liquidity traders," and "noise traders," three main participants in the market. And short seller notwithstanding. Just like the old adage that "bank robbers will rob banks where the money is, traders will trade when the other traders trade. However, it would be too simplistic to imply that shorts should only place their trades at the open and close of the day sessions. While it is not surprising to see that short sellers cluster their trades, it is also important to see that the executed prices are impacted inversely by the amount of the short trades. That is, the stock prices are usually low at the beginning and the end of the day and recovered in the middle of the day session when the short volume is lower. The takeaway for average shorts is that they have to weigh the liquidity (short volume) and the cost base (executed short price) of their order and decide the best timing of the order execution.

For a more serious issue, we cannot automatically infer a definite causal relationship between high short sale depress stock prices and derive the conclusion that short sellers are destabilizing or manipulating. The seemingly (negative) correlation is consistent with the common sense that whenever someone sells (long or short), the price will go lower.

That being said, there is a silver lining on the price pressure of selling stocks. It appears that the negative price impact if resulted from the sell short is both temporary and small in magnitude. Cases in point, there have been at best a -$0.05 price impact for AMD and -$0.02 for the less shorted MU's stock and the price discount has been reversed within 15 minutes, hardly amounts to the typical claim of manipulation. Incidentally, in the course of this research, we did find evidence that AMD has been more shorted than Micron, as indicated by an approximated 35% higher short activity (Figure 3).

Day versus After-Hour Sessions

Many retail investors execute their short trades in the after-hour sessions (AH), in response to, or in anticipation of earnings announcements. This could be a result of hedging the forthcoming fundamentals, a revaluation of the stock from new information, or simply from the "swing traders" that without a conviction of the company but taking advantage of other's predictable trading behavior. Due to the significant difference in liquidity between the day session and the AH session, institutions usually do not participate in the AH sessions. In Figures 4A and 4B, it is clear that there is a significant lower short sale activity in the AH sessions. On the other hand, short sellers, who were able to place their shorts, are on average getting higher sell prices.

Again, the result does not suggest that short traders should trade in the AH sessions simply based on the higher executed prices alone since the liquidity available for shorts is on average less than 1% of the day session.

Takeaways

While this is not a post with a long or short thesis, I am here providing some understanding of how some of the controversial short traders place their trades within a 24-hour period. The finding suggests that whenever possible, shorts should trade in the after-hour session around ERs in order to get the best prices. Whenever possible, shorts should try to place their orders at the beginning and the end of a day session in order to get them cleared. Of course, AMD and MU retail investors should always avoid buying stocks in the after-hour session but buying them at the beginning and the end of the day session.

Finally, there is one unintended yet pleasant consequence from the finding of this study. There is no evidence that average AMD and MU's short sellers have generated any significant negative long-term price impact from their short orders. They may be aggressive risk takers. They may be opportunistic, but they are not manipulative.

Though, I don't have any data to conclude the same for institutional shorts.

