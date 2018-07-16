All In The Family: The Outperformance Of Family Conglomerates

Family-led conglomerates trading at wider than average discounts to net asset value are often attractive investments to consider.

These businesses often provide better systems of corporate governance because of a better alignment of incentives between a controlling family and management.

A growing body of evidence indicates that organizations with an engaged group of controlling shareholders, such as family-led businesses, will outperform market averages over the long-term.

In my view, the biggest reason for that outperformance is a more natural and better system of corporate governance that occurs within family firms.

Ironically, many family-led conglomerates which exist as vehicles to manage the family's wealth trade at persistent discounts to net asset values. There are some good reasons for this discount and it is likely to persist in some form into the future. Nevertheless, when discounts become out of line from historical levels it can provide good entry points and opportunities to capture the company's long-term tendency to outperform.

The following is an examination of these two factors - family-led outperformance and family-led conglomerate discounts to net asset values - in some detail as well as two picks that should provide good returns at current valuations.

The Professionally Managed Organization

We continue to live in the age of the professionally managed organization (one in which non-owners or holders of a relatively small percentage of shares are hired to manage), overlaid in its modern form by the ascendancy of strategy consulting, private equity, and the activist investor.

Those forces are not necessarily bad, they are merely a reaction to specific constraints. In order to raise the enormous amounts of capital needed in some industries and the accompanying managerial complexity involved in deploying those resources, the managed organization has been a necessity for around one-hundred-and-fifty years now. Before that was the case, most of us tended to be owner-operators.

The great Arnold Chandler described the shift away from "family capitalism" in his great work The Visible Hand: The Managerial Revolution in American Business,

The rise of modern business enterprise brought a new definition of the relationship between ownership and management and therefore a new type of capitalism to the American economy. Before the appearance of the multi-unit firm, owners managed and managers owned. Even when partnerships began to incorporate, their capital stock stayed in the hands of a few individuals or families... From its very beginning, however, modern business enterprise required more managers than a family or its associates could provide. In some firms the entrepreneur and his close associates (and their families) who built the enterprise continued to hold the majority of stock. They maintained a close personal relationship with their managers, and they retained a major say in top management decisions... Where the creation and growth of an enterprise required large sums of outside capital, the relationship between ownership and management differed. The financial institutions providing the funds normally placed part-time representatives on the firm's board...In many modern enterprises neither bankers nor families were in control. Ownership became widely scattered. The stockholders did not have the influence, knowledge, experience, or committment to take part in high command. (Pages 9-10, emphasis added.)

Innovations in the financing and management of business have undoubtedly had a great benefit to the world. There is no way to manage any large business without professional management, and the scale of today's enterprises make them far more efficient than hundreds of smaller partnerships or firms.

Deeper and more flexible capital markets have also helped to both finance these giants and disperse their ownership so that the small investor planning their retirement can partake in the success of professionally managed firms such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or IBM (IBM).

The Challenge Of Corporate Governance In The Professionally Managed Organization

They may not show up directly on the income statement, but agency costs are a critical component in the success or failure of large organizations. The more removed that managers are from owners, the greater the chance of having large agency costs, which is simply a way of saying that a misalignment between the interests of managers and the interests of owners can have large effects on the value of an organization.

Effective corporate governance systems should ostensibly limit the costs of this potential misalignment, but they are not always effective. The Board of Directors is often hand-picked by CEO's and face little accountability for any of the decisions they make. A representative body for shareholders also does not always directly confront the problem of agency costs, because company directors themselves may not have an enormous percentage of their net worth invested in the company. The fees they earn each year (averaging $250,000) can be more valuable at times than a better performing stock would be.

Family Led Firms Tend To Outperform

A growing consensus points to outperformance among firms that are overseen by a founder or a family that maintains a large ownership stake.

The Rockefellers, one of the first modern wealthy families. Via Forbes.

Last year a widely disseminated study by Credit Suisse found that family-owned (defined to mean a founder or their descendants owning at least 20% of a company) companies outperformed market averages by 400 bps annually.

A plethora of family-led firms trade regularly, such as Wal-Mart (WMT) and Ford (F). There is also an additional basket of family-led firms that operate as conglomerates and are the vehicles by which some families manage their wealth.

John Elkann, the CEO of one such firm named Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF), drew attention to the family led conglomerate in his most recent letter to Exor's shareholders and presentation to investors and showed that in the last twenty years both family businesses and diversified holdings have beaten general stock market indices by a wide margin.

Source: Exor Investor Presentation, May 2018.

Conglomerates

Conglomerates are normally vilified by investors. Sometimes that is for good reason. For every Berkshire Hathaway, you also get an ITT or a Tyco.

When conglomerates were en vogue in the 1960s and 1970s, diversification was the most common argument in their favor. Diversification is never a good reason to own a company since investors can easily diversify on their own using index funds or by simply owning a small basket of individual names.

The result has been that most conglomerates trade at a discount to the sum of the parts, even when those parts have a very transparent value.

That presents an oxymoron: family-led conglomerates have tended to increase their net asset value at a rate faster than the general stock market, yet they almost always trade at a discount to their net assets. What gives?

Answering those two questions - why do family-led conglomerates outperform and why do family-led conglomerates trade at a discount - are at the crux of deciding if they are worthy investments.

The Good and Bad of Family Conglomerates

A summary of the positive and negative aspects of family-led conglomerates as investments. Created by the author.

In my opinion, substantially reducing agency costs within the organization is the biggest reason why family-led companies (conglomerate or otherwise) tend to outperform. Manager-led organizations are perfectly capable of functioning well and performing strongly, but on average it is more likely in the manager led organization that the interests of management and shareholders diverge.

A typical CEO has to expend large amounts of energy on each quarter's performance and is under constant threat of being besieged by activists. It is just human nature that the CEO will avoid many risks that may be worthwhile or fail to adequately worry about performance beyond the near term. In one survey, almost 80% of CFO's said that they would make value-destroying decisions in order to meet quarterly earnings estimates.

Companies with families who are controlling shareholders also are likely to be more aligned with shareholders in challenging poor management or governance decisions, avoiding the shenanigans at some of the worst governed companies.

Twenty years ago, in the lead-up to Enron's collapse, the directors of the company actually knew of and approved the special purpose entities that hid substantial amounts of debt and agreed to suspend the company's own ethical code to do so.

Ten years ago, AIG (AIG) destroyed billions in wealth compounded over decades by recklessly writing unprecedented amounts of credit default swaps, all of them highly correlated with each other, that became an existential threat to the firm's existence.

Meanwhile, directors at General Electric (GE) sat by over the years while the company racked up $85 billion in debt and additional pension liabilities; they concerned themselves more with the current quarter than pressing management on the efficacy of longer-term strategic planning.

Can anyone imagine a large shareholder or shareholder family allowing these things to happen in their own company? When a controlling group is involved and their ownership represents a substantial part of the owner's net worth, it follows that planning is done in a methodical and scrutinized manner. It is also unlikely that the same group would gamble their family's wealth by leveraging their investment past prudent levels.

The multi-generational family business can also develop a valuable institutional memory that gives it a unique perspective from other firms. A new CEO may feel the need to strike out on their own and leave their mark, but family-led businesses are more likely to have long memories of what has and has not worked and the fragility of the business cycle. A risk-seeking CEO is likely to either get rich and be remembered as a genius, or simply get rich.

In the case of a family-led conglomerate, there is an additional and valuable advantage: the company can invest anywhere rather than being tightly constrained within a single business or industry throughout a market cycle or as secular winds shift. To be sure, this freedom vested in some companies could be put to misuse and destroy value, but the concurrent safeguards in place at family-led conglomerates, as opposed to manager-led conglomerates, make this unlikely.

When you add it all up, the evidence is clear that family-led businesses will have an institutional advantage over manager-led businesses in producing results. Why, then, do they trade at discounts to their asset values?

I believe that there are some simple explanations for why this is the case. For one, if a company is composed of pieces that are available to be bought elsewhere, less of an incentive exists to buy all of those pieces in a fixed wrapper. An asset manager may only want the exposure to a single one of those pieces and need not pay the firm's holding costs to get exposure to all of them.

There is also the factor of control. Almost never, no matter how deep their pockets are, can an outsider gain control over a family-led conglomerate. When you buy shares in these companies, you are along for the ride and should not count on ever getting a takeover premium no matter how cheap the stock gets.

There is an additional reason that I feel is a large one in why these companies can trade cheaply. They are conservatively run with little leverage and take only calculated risks. Although they will tend to outperform over a full market cycle, they will usually modestly underperform during bull markets and then have much less downside in bear markets. This is not an attractive equation for many asset managers or even individual investors. If you believe that equities are attractive, then you are going to be putting your money to work elsewhere. If you do not, then you are probably going to position yourself towards treasuries or precious metals and selectively short if you are more aggressive.

It is no fun at all to own these stocks - in fact, it can be downright boring - and beating the index by a few hundred basis points over ten, fifteen, or twenty years is not psychologically worth it to some despite that fact that that outperformance will slowly begin to compound.

The Discount

There are some compelling reasons why conglomerates should get some discount, but it's hard to economically justify one that is more than 5% - 10%. Many of these stocks can trade at 20%, 30%, and 40% discounts.

Nevertheless, I would caution against getting too excited about this discount. It may never close and if it does, it will do so unpredictably. Some mechanisms exist for closing the discount and I wish more of these companies repurchased shares as the discount widens, but the primary means of correcting an illogical valuation - with a buyout - is probably off the table.

Six years ago, Swedish family-led conglomerate Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) published a list of questions and answers on their website in clear exasperation at being asked about the perpetual discount to net asset value.

While I agree that the discount to net asset value is not in the direct control of the firm, there are things that can be done - such as share repurchases - to exploit the valuation.

Having said that, do not become overly fixated on the fact that a company is trading at a discount to its net asset value. Many, many articles and research pieces are structured along the lines of "Company X is worth $100 per share based on its assets and Company X is selling for $80 per share, therefore you should buy Company X."

Be acutely aware of the historical discount to net asset value over time that a specific company has traded at and purchase shares when the stock trades beneath that mark. Even if you do not get a huge re-rating in the future that drives the company's valuation closer to its net asset value, you are reasonably insulated from having to sell in the future at an even lower valuation and as such are at least going to get a return commensurate to the growth in the company's net asset value. That return by itself is likely to be attractive over meaningful periods if you invest in a high-quality family-led conglomerate.

A Sampling of Firms

Having gone through the advantages of family-led conglomerates and the potential reasons for the discounts they trade at, here is a current sample of some of these companies.

Included in the below list are European firms Exor, Investor AB, and Bollore (OTCPK:BOLRF); Asian firms CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) and Jardine Matheson (OTCPK:JMHLY); and American firms Loews (L) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

Admittedly, Berkshire Hathaway is a somewhat different company from the other family-led businesses, but it also bears a lot in common and is increasingly trading at the net asset value discount so prevalent among the other companies on the list. Those facts, and its familiarity allowing it to act as a reference point, are why Berkshire is included here.

At the end of the article, some additional and important notes on the data construction is also included. But, for now, among companies in the category, I believe two are worth owning.

Current Recommendations

The best way to gain exposure to these companies currently is through Exor and CK Hutchison. Both trade at steep discounts to their net assets of more than 30% and close to 40% respectively and more importantly also trade at decent discounts to their recent valuations. Both companies also exemplify what is best about the family-led conglomerate.

Exor's offices are in Turin, Italy and the company is incorporated in the Netherlands. It is a vehicle to manage the wealth of the Agnelli family, which gained its wealth from scion Giovanni Agnelli's founding of Fiat (FCAU). Today, his great-great-grandson John Elkann has been given the responsibility for the family finances.

EXXRF data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

Exor continues to own a large stake in FCA, formerly Fiat Chrysler, in addition to its large stakes in Ferrari (RACE) and CNH Industrial (CNHI). Elkann's largest move since he took over in 2009 was to purchase global reinsurer PartnerRe for $6.9 billion in 2015. Rounding out the company's largest investments are a non-listed stake in The Economist and a controlling interest in the football club Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF).

Since Exor was formed from the merger of multiple Agnelli controlled structures in early 2009, results calculated since then are a little misleading because they do not include the 2008 slide. Nevertheless, net asset value has increased by an impressive 22% annually since that time.

Elkann has earned a well-deserved reputation as a thoughtful and successful leader and he also demonstrates a concern for those shareholders not related to him in his annual letters. PartnerRe, in particular, looks ripe to improve performance. Underwriting has always been strong at the company, but now some assets are being diverted away from long-term bonds and into securities and real estate chosen with a value bent, such as last year's purchases of RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) and Ocado (OTC:OCDDY). A relationship with Tishman Speyer has also been formed with the aim to increase exposure to real estate. The allocation is currently small, but I believe over time will be managed in a way that is similar to insurers such as Markel (MKL), which invests shareholders equity into equities and policyholder float into low-risk bonds.

Since its purchase by Exor, equities and real estate in the investment portfolio has risen from practically nothing to $639 million and $83 million respectively. Those numbers are still small in the context of the overall $17 billion of cash and investments and $6 billion in common equity.

I wrote about Exor in greater depth two years ago, recommending the shares at a price near $36. They trade for $67 today but at a similar discount to net asset value as two years ago thanks to strong performance. With Elkann a mere forty-two years old, the company has many years of bright performance ahead of it.

Similarly, shares of CK Hutchison are attractive at its current levels. The company's home is Hong Kong and its business lines have a pronounced bent to Europe. When CK Property was spun-off from CK Hutchison and the latter company reorganized in 2015, shares traded for more than HK$120, or $15 per A.D.R. in the United States. They have meandered lower and lower since then, to a recent price of HK$84 and $10.67.

CKHUY data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

CK Hutchison manages the wealth of Li Ka-shing and his family. Li's life is an incredible story; growing up displaced by the Second World War, he went on to build a remarkable career through shrewdness, hard work, frugalness, and integrity.

CK Hutchison is now one of two organizations that house Li Ka-shing and his family's wealth, the other being CK Property which houses their real estate holdings. Li has recently retired from the business at eighty-nine years old and retains only the title of "Senior Advisor." His son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi is now in charge.

The business units include telecom (including operations in several Western European and Southeast Asian countries as well as interests in operators in Hong Kong and Australia); infrastructure (which includes numerous electric and water utilities in the United Kingdom and Australia, an interest in one of Hong Kong's two electric utilities, and parking lots at Canadian airports); Hutchison Ports, the largest port operator in the world; and a large chain of pharmacies and convenience stores operating under several names including Watson's throughout Asia, Savers and Superdrug in the United Kingdom, and Kruidvat in the Netherlands and Belgium. The company also holds 40% of Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF).

It is not hard to calculate CK Hutchison's net asset value (see here and here). Many pieces trade publicly and those that do not have readily available comps. It does not trade at a 40% discount to net asset value because of uncertainty as to what that net asset value is. That discount has tended to run closer to 20% in recent years. The retirement of Li Ka-Shing may be one factor driving the stock's valuation lower, but global trade concerns are a more likely reason. Should global trade permanently backslide or United States-China relations further disintegrate, Hutchison Ports would be materially affected.

The group's 11% growth in net asset value over the last decade was calculated using return on equity. Based upon net asset value and earnings estimates for the current year, CK Hutchison is now growing net asset value (including its dividend) at a rate closer to 8%. The company is also yielding above 3% and trades at a multiple to this year's earnings of ~8.5x.

While Exor and CK Hutchison will not excite during strong periods for equity markets, their conservative cultures and strong balance sheets will give them advantages in weaker economic and market cycles as well as presumed opportunities to make additional investments at attractive prices.

Notes on the Data Used

Calculating net asset value involves estimates in some cases. For Exor, Jardine Matheson, and Investor AB, these numbers are regularly reported and the company's calculations are used. In Exor's case, the numbers are updated based on its traded holdings current prices and non-traded holdings value as of the end of 2017. Investor AB's net asset value is as of the end of the first quarter. Jardine Matheson's net asset value is as of year-end 2017.

CK Hutchison, Bollore, Loews, and Berkshire Hathaway will require some estimation. In CK Hutchison's case, market multiples can be used for non-market traded assets. Morningstar estimates the company's net asset value at HK$125 per share and I estimate HK$135 per share. Other authors have estimated it to be more than HK $140 to ~HK$ 150.

Bollore lists its publicly traded assets and its remaining assets are concentrated in infrastructure, logistics, and energy. Loews Corp. is primarily composed of publicly traded investments and the remaining assets, Consolidated Container and the hotels are included at book value. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway may be a sprawling conglomerate, but applying market multiples to its businesses produces pretty consistent estimates of net asset value, which is usually between 1.5x and 1.6x book value. My value per A share is $335,000 against Morningstar's of $330,000.

The five-year averages are an average price to net asset value for each of the past five years at year-end. While this is a simplified approach, it should give a good estimate when compared to the current discount to net asset value of how the current discount compares to recent history.

Finally, the ten-year growth in net asset value is a fairly straightforward calculation. Be mindful that Exor only existed in its current form from early-2009 forward. All other companies are calculated from 2008-2017, meaning Exor's growth rate is advantaged by avoiding most of the financial crash in the calculation. If 2008 were to be included, Exor's net asset value growth would be about 14% per year.

Because of a restructuring of CK Hutchison's portfolio happened in 2015, ten-year net asset value calculations are complicated and instead average return on equity is used as a proxy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, EXXRF, CKHUY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.